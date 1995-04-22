GoldRush M1 Pure Bos Sweep
- 专家
-
- 版本: 2.80
- 激活: 5
GoldRush M1 Pure V2.80 - XAUUSD M1 | Asian Sweep + BOS
GoldRush M1 Pure is a Gold-focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M1 timeframe.
Designed for Gold's volatility with max 2 grid levels.
Strategy:
- Break of Structure (BOS) on M1/M5 to confirm trend
- Asian Session range sweep to avoid false breakouts
- True Grid with max 2 levels, 0.01 lot start
- Basket TP in USD + broker SL/TP
Why XAUUSD M1:
Most Gold EAs use M15/H1 and miss intraday moves. M1 gives faster basket close in ranging Gold market.
Features:
- Trade Direction: Long/Short/Both
- Hedge Mode & Ranging Mode filter
- Broker TP/SL in USD
- Spread filter, M1 cooldown
- Works on netting accounts
Requirements:
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Timeframe: M1
- Min Deposit: $500 recommended
- Leverage: 1:500 or higher
Inputs: Initial Lot 0.01, Lot Multiplier 1.15, Max Grid Levels 2, Grid Points 150-300 dynamic, Basket TP $5-10
Risk Warning: Forex and Gold trading carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future profit. Use demo first.