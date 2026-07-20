Telegram WolfSignal V393 TM MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Telegram WolfSignal Enterprise TM V3.9.3 (MT5)

[Subtitle: Time-Sync Master | Omni-Chain Web3 TM | Multi-Bot Load Balancing]

Introduction: The Apex of Signal Business Automation

Telegram WolfSignal V3.9.3 is the definitive enterprise infrastructure for professional signal providers. Moving far beyond a simple trade copier, V3.9.3 introduces the "Time-Sync Master" protocol—a revolutionary synchronization engine designed to unify multi-bot environments, ensure perfect delivery timing, and eliminate the TM "drift" common in distributed broadcasting networks.

This is a full-stack Business Management Ecosystem that automates the entire lifecycle of a signal provider: automated crypto-payments, hands-free subscriber management, marketing funnels, and high-speed trade mirroring.

🔥 V3.9.3 Breakthrough: The Time-Sync Master Protocol

The signal business is a race against latency and system uptime. V3.9.3 ensures your business runs flawlessly 24/7, regardless of server reboots or broker timezone shifts:

Time-Sync TM Engine: Previous systems relied on broker time, causing massive TM disruptions during weekend market closures or DST shifts. V3.9.3 completely isolates the TM clock to your local VPS time, ensuring auto-kicks, expiration warnings, and scheduled newsletters trigger at the exact right millisecond, 365 days a year.

Multi-Bot Routing Architecture: Scale your subscriber base to thousands without triggering Telegram’s API rate limits ("Error 429"). V3.9.3 routes scheduled broadcasts and marketing blasts through redundant Marketing Bots ( Route 1 , Route 2 ), leaving your Main Signal Bot completely free to execute zero-latency trade alerts for your VIPs.

Asynchronous Binary Persistence: Features a robust O(1) complexity queue system with .bin state recovery. If your terminal crashes during a massive high-volatility news event, the EA recovers the exact broadcast queue upon restart—no signal is ever lost.

Core Enterprise Features

1. Omni-Chain Web3 Payment Gateway

Turn your Telegram group into a fully autonomous, self-checkout business:

Self-Service Billing: Integrated, real-time blockchain scanning for BSC (BEP20), TRON (TRC20), and Polygon .

Auto-Checkout ( /buyvip ): Users can browse your store, view their loaded credit balance, and purchase custom packages (1M, 3M, 6M, 12M) via an automated interactive menu.

Blockchain Verification ( /checkpay ): A user sends USDT, inputs their Transaction ID, and the bot verifies the hash on the blockchain. Credits are allocated and VIP access is instantly granted—100% hands-free.

2. Intelligent TM & Subscriber Management

SQLite Persistence (WAL Mode): Your subscriber database is backed by an industry-standard SQLite engine with Write-Ahead Logging (WAL) for maximum data integrity and lightning-fast read/write speeds.

Lifecycle Auto-Care: Automates all customer communication. Sends personalized "Welcome" messages, and triggers urgent "Subscription Expiring" warnings 3 days and 1 day before access ends to maximize retention.

Auto-Pardon & Spam Defense: Protect your community from DoS attacks with the "Buster Ban" protocol, which permanently blocks spammers. For accidental flags, admins can issue a Royal Pardon using the /unban command.

3. The "Zenith" Dual-Tier Funnel

VIP (Professor Tier): Instant, transparent signals for paying members, showcasing exact entry prices, lot sizes, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

Free (Teaser Tier): Your automated lead engine. Automatically delays signals by a custom timeframe and masks critical data (e.g., Lot Sizes and SL/TP hidden behind 🔒) to drive FOMO and VIP upgrades.

Newsletter Automation: Schedule up to 10 daily/weekly promotional blasts, educational content, or news alerts targeted specifically to Free users, VIP users, or both.

4. Remote Command & Control (Ninja Mode)

Manage your entire account remotely via Telegram DMs:

Surgical Trading: Execute trades ( /buy , /sell ) from your phone.

Smart Liquidation: Close positions selectively using /closeall , /closeloss , or /closepair EURUSD .

Dynamic Analytics: Request beautifully formatted, deep-dive performance audits instantly (e.g., /report today , /report 30D ).

Ninja Mode: ( InpAutoDeleteCmd ) Instantly deletes your typed admin commands from the chat to keep your public channels perfectly clean.

Dashboard HUD: Total Operational Visibility

Monitor your business performance directly on your MT5 chart:

Live Account Health: Balance, Equity, and real-time Floating PnL.

Broadcast Engine Status: Monitor queue depth, active DM throttler threads, and active VIP counts.

Market Context: Broker time, GMT-based session tracking (London/NY overlap detection), and server latency (Ping).

Installation & Deployment

Preparation: Create your Main Bot and Marketing Bots via @BotFather on Telegram. Network Setup (REQUIRED): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors .

Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" .

Add: [https://api.telegram.org](https://api.telegram.org) (and your network scan URLs: [https://api.bscscan.com](https://api.bscscan.com) , [https://api.trongrid.io](https://api.trongrid.io) , [https://api.polygonscan.com](https://api.polygonscan.com) ). Deploy: Attach the .ex5 file to an M15 chart. The SQLite database will initialize automatically, and your multi-bot routing infrastructure goes live instantly.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms, TM frameworks, and Web3 integration tools are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.