Telegram WolfSignal V393 TM MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Telegram WolfSignal Enterprise TM V3.9.3 (MT5)

[Subtitle: Time-Sync Master | Omni-Chain Web3 TM | Multi-Bot Load Balancing]

Introduction: The Apex of Signal Business Automation

Telegram WolfSignal V3.9.3 is the definitive enterprise infrastructure for professional signal providers. Moving far beyond a simple trade copier, V3.9.3 introduces the "Time-Sync Master" protocol—a revolutionary synchronization engine designed to unify multi-bot environments, ensure perfect delivery timing, and eliminate the TM "drift" common in distributed broadcasting networks.

This is a full-stack Business Management Ecosystem that automates the entire lifecycle of a signal provider: automated crypto-payments, hands-free subscriber management, marketing funnels, and high-speed trade mirroring.

🔥 V3.9.3 Breakthrough: The Time-Sync Master Protocol

The signal business is a race against latency and system uptime. V3.9.3 ensures your business runs flawlessly 24/7, regardless of server reboots or broker timezone shifts:

  • Time-Sync TM Engine: Previous systems relied on broker time, causing massive TM disruptions during weekend market closures or DST shifts. V3.9.3 completely isolates the TM clock to your local VPS time, ensuring auto-kicks, expiration warnings, and scheduled newsletters trigger at the exact right millisecond, 365 days a year.

  • Multi-Bot Routing Architecture: Scale your subscriber base to thousands without triggering Telegram’s API rate limits ("Error 429"). V3.9.3 routes scheduled broadcasts and marketing blasts through redundant Marketing Bots ( Route 1 , Route 2 ), leaving your Main Signal Bot completely free to execute zero-latency trade alerts for your VIPs.

  • Asynchronous Binary Persistence: Features a robust O(1) complexity queue system with .bin state recovery. If your terminal crashes during a massive high-volatility news event, the EA recovers the exact broadcast queue upon restart—no signal is ever lost.

Core Enterprise Features

1. Omni-Chain Web3 Payment Gateway

Turn your Telegram group into a fully autonomous, self-checkout business:

  • Self-Service Billing: Integrated, real-time blockchain scanning for BSC (BEP20), TRON (TRC20), and Polygon.

  • Auto-Checkout ( /buyvip ): Users can browse your store, view their loaded credit balance, and purchase custom packages (1M, 3M, 6M, 12M) via an automated interactive menu.

  • Blockchain Verification ( /checkpay ): A user sends USDT, inputs their Transaction ID, and the bot verifies the hash on the blockchain. Credits are allocated and VIP access is instantly granted—100% hands-free.

2. Intelligent TM & Subscriber Management

  • SQLite Persistence (WAL Mode): Your subscriber database is backed by an industry-standard SQLite engine with Write-Ahead Logging (WAL) for maximum data integrity and lightning-fast read/write speeds.

  • Lifecycle Auto-Care: Automates all customer communication. Sends personalized "Welcome" messages, and triggers urgent "Subscription Expiring" warnings 3 days and 1 day before access ends to maximize retention.

  • Auto-Pardon & Spam Defense: Protect your community from DoS attacks with the "Buster Ban" protocol, which permanently blocks spammers. For accidental flags, admins can issue a Royal Pardon using the /unban command.

3. The "Zenith" Dual-Tier Funnel

  • VIP (Professor Tier): Instant, transparent signals for paying members, showcasing exact entry prices, lot sizes, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  • Free (Teaser Tier): Your automated lead engine. Automatically delays signals by a custom timeframe and masks critical data (e.g., Lot Sizes and SL/TP hidden behind 🔒) to drive FOMO and VIP upgrades.

  • Newsletter Automation: Schedule up to 10 daily/weekly promotional blasts, educational content, or news alerts targeted specifically to Free users, VIP users, or both.

4. Remote Command & Control (Ninja Mode)

Manage your entire account remotely via Telegram DMs:

  • Surgical Trading: Execute trades ( /buy , /sell ) from your phone.

  • Smart Liquidation: Close positions selectively using /closeall , /closeloss , or /closepair EURUSD .

  • Dynamic Analytics: Request beautifully formatted, deep-dive performance audits instantly (e.g., /report today , /report 30D ).

  • Ninja Mode: ( InpAutoDeleteCmd ) Instantly deletes your typed admin commands from the chat to keep your public channels perfectly clean.

Dashboard HUD: Total Operational Visibility

Monitor your business performance directly on your MT5 chart:

  • Live Account Health: Balance, Equity, and real-time Floating PnL.

  • Broadcast Engine Status: Monitor queue depth, active DM throttler threads, and active VIP counts.

  • Market Context: Broker time, GMT-based session tracking (London/NY overlap detection), and server latency (Ping).

Installation & Deployment

  1. Preparation: Create your Main Bot and Marketing Bots via @BotFather on Telegram.

  2. Network Setup (REQUIRED):

  3. Deploy: Attach the .ex5 file to an M15 chart. The SQLite database will initialize automatically, and your multi-bot routing infrastructure goes live instantly.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms, TM frameworks, and Web3 integration tools are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.


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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
实用工具
# 如果您有任何其他需求或對合作感興趣，請聯繫 zion.quantech.london@gmail.com。 Flash Trade (FT) 最友善的手動交易工具。 使用最直觀的操作來確保您的資金。 FT的特點 點擊任意位置快速交易 FT支持市場訂單和掛單 兩次點擊完成訂單並設置SL和TP 三次點擊完成掛單並設置SL和TP 自動將每個訂單的止損金額設置為您設置的餘額百分比或固定金額 下訂單時實時預估利潤 超簡單的界面和操作 支持拆分訂單 使用方式 市場訂單: 點擊圖表決定止損價位 點擊Buy或是Sell鈕 掛單: 點擊圖表決定入場價位 選擇掛單類型 點擊圖表決定止損價位 暫停FT: 點擊右上方的"On/Off"按鈕來切換開關 當按鈕從綠(On)變為紅(Off)，代表FT已被停止 點擊"Off"按鈕再次開啟FT 如果有任何疑問、改善建議或是bug回報都可以聯繫e50310@gmail.com或留下評論 功能將持續於未來的版本推出
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
实用工具
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
实用工具
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
实用工具
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
实用工具
该工具允许绘制不同类型的图表。 秒图从1秒到86400秒 从1滴答开始的滴答图 成交量图 三角洲图 仁科图 范围图 用于体积分析的内置指标。 该工具的演示版 https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond 每日市场概况和所选时间框架的市场概况。 集群搜索。 不平衡。 VWAP。 动态POC、VAH、VAL 价格窗口简介 具有不同表现形式的垂直体积。 δ，有不同的可视化选项。 当前的和高的时间框架极 地下室指标烛台显示 也可以从图表中进行交易。 注意：该工具是为具有真实（交换）量的市场设计的。 它不适合外汇市场。它在VPS上不起作用。它在策略测试器中不起作用。 为了控制该图表，我们使用了 鼠标左键 - 移动图表，在设置中选择不同的模式，调用位于屏幕左下角带螺丝刀的钥匙图标下的主设置窗口。 鼠标右键 - 用于输入位于屏幕左上角图标下的图形结构的设置，以及绘制垂直、水平、趋势线和矩形的单独设置。 在图表区域旋转鼠标滚轮--左右移动图表，按住Ctrl键--上下移动图表，在价格比例区域--按价格比例，在时间轴区域--按时间比例。 H键--在
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
实用工具
快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 提供快速操作，默认大小，盈利点和止损点都可以单独找我，定制开发。    图表可以自行设定品种，时间周期。 快捷操作，快速买，卖，清空操作。 提供三个按钮：Buy，Sell,清空。 Buy：点击后快速下多单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 Sell:点击后快速下空单，默认1手，盈利点和止损点都是110点，下单成功后可手动修改。 清空：快速全部订单清仓，包括买，卖订单。 
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
实用工具
1.   记录每一个Tick交易的价格数据。     数据文件内容:“Tick时间”、“ASK价格”、“BID价格”、“SPREAD价差”、“Tick报价数量”。 2.   同时，生成一个1分钟周期的报价数据文件。     1min数据文件内容:“ASK时间”、“ ASK OPEN价格 ”、“ASK HIGH 价格”、“ASK LOW 价格”、“ASK CLOSE 价格”、 “ BID 时间”、“BID OPEN价格 ”、“ BID HIGH 价格”、“ BID LOW 价格”、“ BID CLOSE 价格”、 “Tick报价数量”。 3. 每天将所有报价数据保存在一个文件中，方便使用者进行数据分析和数据整理。 4.这个EA程序，任何时刻加载到MT5图表中，就可以直接开始价格数据的记录。确保记录下市场中出现的每一个报价。 5.文件存储位置：MQL4/Files/
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
实用工具
我自动其商业策略的使用二进制 MT5 和我们 Mt5BridgeBinary 我发送的命令其二进制账户和我名单： 开始使用这种方式容易！ 专家顾问也容易形成、优化和实现抗寒试验； 还在测试中我们可以预测其长期盈利能力，所以我们创造了 Mt5BridgeBinary 连接其最佳战略二进制文件。 特点： 它可以使用很多战略如我所愿。 （专家顾问）。 他不需要额外的程序。 随函附上我方- EA 没有导入的时限。 它可以想象所有的公开行动。 他只需要执行我们 EA 只在一个图形采取所有的订单。 -它不需要复杂的配置，以使我们的就业工作。 输入参数： 电子邮件： 有关其电子邮件帐户的二进制文件。 -标记： 代码访问它生成的二进制来操作。 -数量操作： 该合同价值。 位置警报： 会启用/禁用警报作业时开放。 -小组菲尔斯滕： 它显示所有打开的行动。 注： -期限的合同： 请参阅《资产指数来了解这笔总额中，最小和最大期限的合同。 - Volatile 性质指标不能在德国、法国、西班牙、新加坡、澳大利亚、意大利和卢森堡。
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
实用工具
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
实用工具
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
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Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core] Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it a
Obsidian Lantern Syndicate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Lantern Syndicate (MT5) [Subtitle: Alligator Trend | Fractal Breakout | Money Flow MFI] Introduction Obsidian Lantern Syndicate is an elite trading system that integrates Chaos Theory (Bill Williams) with modern Volume Flow analysis. It illuminates the market using "The Lantern" (Alligator Indicator) to define the trend structure, identifies precision entry points via "The Obsidian" (Fractals), and filters everything through "T
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) [Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger. Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dy
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) [Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan . Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" proce
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard] Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse. Engineered for MT4 stability, it feat
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4) [Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine . Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility. A s
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic] Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse. Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm v1. 7 Final (MT4) [Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution] Introduction Inferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics. Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture . It execute
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding] Introduction Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset. " It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point. " Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend , Squeeze , and Mean-Reversi
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos. It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback , Squeeze Breakout , and Mean-Reversion . Its unique sell
Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse (MT5) [Subtitle: Trend Pullback | Dual EMA Cloud | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries
Quantum Howl Seraph AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Standard MQL5 Optimized) Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit] Introduction Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression (Donchian) with Money Flow analysis (MF
Silent Oracle Reverb AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb [Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory, " this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to captur
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Digital Web Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
Vortex Nomad Aegis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis [Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield] Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check . Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended"
The Momentum Cluster Neural
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
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