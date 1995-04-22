Suijin EA v1.00

Suijin EA is a session range breakout Expert Advisor designed to trade breakouts after a defined market consolidation period. During the selected session, the EA builds a price range and automatically places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders once the range is complete.

The EA includes flexible money management and exit options, allowing traders to choose between fixed lots, percentage risk, or fixed dollar risk. Stop Loss can be placed at either the full session range or half the range, making it easy to adapt the strategy to different market conditions. Profit targets can be managed using a configurable Risk:Reward ratio or by closing all trades at a specified time.

Features

Session range breakout strategy

Full Range or Half Range Stop Loss

Risk:Reward or Time-based exits

Fixed Lot, Risk %, or Fixed Dollar position sizing

Automatic One-Cancels-Other (OCO) pending orders

Clean range visualization on the chart

Lightweight dashboard

Built with MQL5 Market validation compatibility in mind

Optimization

Suijin EA is optimized for USDJPY using the default settings included with the EA.

The strategy can also be optimized for other Forex pairs, precious metals, indices, and CFDs by adjusting the session times, risk parameters, and exit settings. As with any systematic strategy, optimization and forward testing are recommended before live trading on new instruments.

Recommended default symbol: USDJPY