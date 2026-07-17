Draw Precise Wick-to-Wick Pitchforks with One Line and Two Quick Drags.

Drag Pitchfork turns accurate pitchfork placement into a fast, repeatable workflow. One vertical drag line is moved twice to define the structure, while the remaining anchor is selected automatically according to standard pitchfork rules.

Switch instantly between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations without repeatedly rebuilding the pitchfork by hand.

Download the demo and test Drag Pitchfork free in the Strategy Tester.





Built for Traders Who Want To:

Draw clean, accurately aligned pitchfork structures

Place pitchforks faster than with the standard MetaTrader tool

Reduce manual anchor-placement errors

Compare Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations quickly

Maintain a cleaner and more consistent analysis workflow





Why Drag Pitchfork Matters

Pitchfork analysis depends heavily on anchor accuracy. Even a small placement error can change the pitchfork angle, median line, and potential reaction zones.

Drag Pitchfork replaces slow manual anchor placement with a guided wick-to-wick process based on the correct swing sequence. This makes pitchfork analysis faster, cleaner, and easier to repeat consistently.





Key Benefits Precise Wick-to-Wick Placement

Anchor points are aligned to significant candle wicks, helping create cleaner and more accurate pitchfork structures. Faster Drawing Workflow

Create a complete pitchfork with only two vertical-line drags instead of manually positioning three separate anchors. Instant Variation Comparison

Switch between Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff modes directly from the chart-corner panel. Consistent Swing Structure

The tool automatically calculates the middle anchor according to classic pitchfork construction rules. Per-Symbol Memory

Each pitchfork is stored separately for its symbol, keeping structures available when moving between markets in the same chart window.



How to Use Drag Pitchfork

1. Click Long for an upward pitchfork or Short for a downward pitchfork.

2. Drag the vertical line to the left to define anchor P0.

3. Drag the same line back to the swing that defines anchor P2.

4. The tool calculates anchor P1 automatically according to the selected pitchfork rules and draws the complete structure.

5. Use the toggle button to compare the Andrews, Schiff, and Modified Schiff variations.

6. Click Set, or change the chart timeframe, to clear the vertical line and lock the pitchfork in place.

7. Click the active Long or Short button again to clear the pitchfork.

Note: Anchor P0 can be moved farther left, but not back to the right. To reposition P0 to a later point, first clear the pitchfork and place it again.







Correct Pitchfork Structure Rules



Drag Pitchfork follows the original Andrews anchor logic.

A downtrend structure uses:

1. High

2. Low

3. Lower high

An uptrend structure uses:

1. Low

2. High

3. Higher low

This helps keep the pitchfork construction clean and consistent with classic pitchfork rules.





Pitchfork Variations



Standard Pitchfork

The classic Andrews Pitchfork based on the selected swing sequence.

Schiff Pitchfork

Moves P0 halfway toward P1 in price, creating a flatter structure.

Modified Schiff Pitchfork

Moves P0 halfway toward P1 in both price and time, creating a middle ground between Standard and Schiff.





Notes and Limitations