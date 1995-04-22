Imbalance Volume Trend Bot





Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is an Expert Advisor based on the logic of Fair Value Gap imbalances, volume dominance and imbalance trend structure.





The bot searches for bullish and bearish imbalance formations on the chart and can automatically open trades according to the selected trading logic. It is designed for traders who want to automate imbalance-based trading instead of manually analyzing every Fair Value Gap zone.





The main idea of the EA is not only to detect a price imbalance, but also to evaluate the strength behind it. For this purpose, the bot uses volume dominance logic and shows the percentage dominance of buyers over sellers for bullish imbalances, or sellers over buyers for bearish imbalances.





This approach helps to focus not only on the visual Fair Value Gap pattern, but also on the internal volume pressure behind the movement.





How the Bot Works





The EA detects a classic three-candle Fair Value Gap pattern.





A bullish imbalance appears when a strong upward movement leaves an unfilled price area between the first and third candle.

A bearish imbalance appears when a strong downward movement leaves an unfilled price area between the first and third candle.





After an imbalance is found, the bot can work in two different trading styles.





The first style is opening a position immediately after the imbalance is formed. This approach is more aggressive and is focused on catching the continuation of the impulse movement.





The second style is opening a position on the retest of the imbalance zone. In this case, the bot waits until the price returns to the Fair Value Gap area and reaches the middle of the imbalance zone without breaking it. This approach is more conservative and is based on the idea that the market often returns to test imbalance zones before continuing the movement.





Volume Dominance





One of the key features of Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is the volume dominance calculation.





For every detected imbalance, the bot estimates the dominance of buyers or sellers during the formation of the imbalance. This value is displayed as a percentage near the imbalance zone.





For bullish imbalances, the bot shows the dominance of buying volume.

For bearish imbalances, the bot shows the dominance of selling volume.





This allows the strategy to filter weak imbalances and focus on setups where the directional pressure was stronger.





Imbalance Trend Logic





The bot also uses a special trend model based on imbalances.





Instead of relying on a classic moving average or another standard trend indicator, the EA builds the trend structure from the imbalance formations themselves. A trend change happens when an opposite imbalance breaks a specific level of the previous imbalance from the current trend.





This makes it possible to use imbalance zones not only as entry areas, but also as a structural market filter.





The bot can trade only in the direction of the current imbalance trend. This helps avoid many counter-trend signals and allows the EA to focus on setups that agree with the current imbalance structure.





Stop Loss and Take Profit





The EA automatically calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade.





Stop Loss is based on the full range of the three-candle imbalance pattern. The bot takes into account the highest High and the lowest Low of the candles involved in the imbalance formation and uses this range for risk calculation.





Take Profit is calculated from the Stop Loss distance. This allows the strategy to use a clear and consistent risk-to-reward structure.





Trade Management





Imbalance Volume Trend Bot includes flexible trade management logic.





The EA can handle opposite signals, decide whether to keep or close the current position, allow or block opposite trades, and skip repeated entries in the same direction after losing trades.





This gives the trader more control over how aggressive or conservative the bot should be.





The bot can be used both for strategy testing and for building different versions of imbalance-based trading systems. You can test aggressive entries, retest entries, trend-following logic, volume-based filtering and different risk-to-reward models.





Chart Visualization





The bot includes the visual logic of the Imbalance Volume Trend indicator.





It can display bullish and bearish imbalance zones directly on the chart, show the middle line of each zone, display the volume dominance percentage and draw arrows when the imbalance trend changes.





This makes the trading process more transparent. You can see where the bot detects imbalances, how strong they are according to volume dominance, where the imbalance trend changes and why a trade could be opened or filtered.





Notifications





The EA can notify you when a new imbalance appears or when the imbalance trend changes.





Notifications can be sent through MetaTrader alerts, push notifications or email.





Important Information





Imbalance Volume Trend Bot is a trading tool for automation, testing and analysis of imbalance-based strategies. It does not guarantee profit and should not be used without proper testing.





Before using the EA on a real account, test it carefully in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester and choose settings suitable for your symbol, timeframe, broker conditions and personal risk level.





Trading involves risk. Backtest or optimization results do not guarantee future performance.