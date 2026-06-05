Gap Hunter MT4

GAP HUNTER (Sr)

Capture market opportunities during Gap openings and High Impact News with precise timer-based execution.


GAP HUNTER is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to capitalize on price movement opportunities created by market gaps at specific times and high impact News like NFP (Non Farm Payrolls) and Core CPI (Consumer Price Index).

Unlike trading robots that open multiple positions throughout the day, GAP HUNTER uses a simple yet effective approach no overtrading, focused on price momentum.


## FEATURES

✅ Ready on MT5 & MT4

✅ Automatic BUY, SELL, or BOTH mode by Timer

✅ Fixed Lot & Auto Full Balance Lot

✅ Take Profit, Stop Loss & Trailing Stop

✅ Close System On Timer (CSOT)

✅ Built-in Vital Information Professional Monitoring Panel

✅ Day-by-day trading schedule

✅ One-click Close All button


## IMPORTANT

✅ For the best performance, this EA is recommended for brokers that maintain a stable leverage during Gap openings and High Impact News. If your broker automatically reduces leverage at these moments, lot calculation and margin requirements may differ from normal conditions.

✅ Weekly Gaps generally provide larger market movements than Daily Gaps, making them a preferred setup for many Gap traders.


## Recommended Markets

GAP HUNTER performs exceptionally well on instruments that frequently generate gaps or strong movements after a session opens, such as:

✅ Comodities

✅ Indices


Simple. Fast. Efficient.

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The MoneyMint Trade Assist is a game-changer for traders. This all-in-one control panel puts the power of professional trading at your fingertips, empowering you to take your trading to the next level. With its intuitive design and feature-rich functionality, the MoneyMint Trade Assist simplifies the complexities of order entry and exit and gives you the edge you need to succeed. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting out, this powerful tool will help you maximize your profits and
Porsaj Sentiment of Traders
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Sentiment is a vital gauge that provides traders and investors with valuable insights into their perceptions of the market and the broader economy. It serves as a reflection of their collective outlook, emotions, and expectations regarding future price movements and economic conditions. Porsaj is a powerful plat
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
FTMO Sniper 4
Vyacheslav Izvarin
实用工具
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ---------------------
Porsaj Signal
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
We offer: - Every day signals on EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD, GBPUSD, CADJPY, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, AUDNZD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ... - We offer evaluated signals and you can see the signals with rank of signal providers based on their history Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! More explanation: Forex and crypto signals are tools used by traders to
Porsaj AI Bot
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unlock the power of cutting-edge technology with Porsaj Artificial Intelligence Bot, your trusted Expert Advisor for MT4. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this advanced bot combines sentiment analysis, technical analysis, and harmonic patterns, all driven by the incredible capabilities of art
Porsaj Scalper
Jan Bungeroth
实用工具
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add   https://porsaj.com   to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! Unveiling the Porsaj Scalper: Your Cutting-Edge MetaTrader 4 Utility for Precision Scalping Are you ready to take your forex trading to the next level? Look no further than the revolutionary Porsaj Scalper – a MetaTrader 4 utility designed to empower scalpers with the tools they need to thrive in the fast-pac
ADAM for FTMO 40
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (1)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO  Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94887 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Asistente de traiding One
Uriel Alonso Camargo Bayona
实用工具
Description: The forex risk management script is designed to assist traders in effectively managing the risk associated with their trades and maximizing profit potential. This script can be used on a trading platform to automate and simplify the risk management process. Features: Risk Configuration: Allows the user to set the percentage of capital they are willing to risk on a trade. Position Size Calculation: Automatically calculates the position size based on the specified risk percentage and
CandleStyx
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
实用工具
MT4 trading tool. Intuitive Dashboard that allows effortless automated trading, saving 99 Strategies , Advanced Money Management , Automatic group orders :  Global Take Profit / Stop Loss, Smart TP (Multi-Level, Position Recovery) and Smart SL (Breakeven, trailing Stop, Multi-Level), Exit Manager , Signals, Strength Indicator , ATR Graph, Price Alert, News Warning…  # If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact (info@styxia.com)   Get more information
Safe Hedge Robot MT4
Mohammadhossein Yoosefiizad
实用工具
FULL AUTOMATED ROBOT :  HEDGE ON TWO INDEX OR SHARERS : For get optimize SET file , send massage to me on WhatsApp    FTMO  200K challenge live link. NOW.   FTMO  10K challenge link. PAST.   FTMO   100K challenge link. PAST.   Because this robot performs hedging on TWO INDEX OR SHARERS at the  Same Time , it is not possible to backtest.  A special robot for the forex market whose strategy is to simultaneously open two positions on two indices with a high correlation coeffici
Trade With Analyst data
Oky Agus Setiawan
实用工具
Hello , Most people fail in trading because they use general strategies, trading should follow your own basics Being unique is the best strategy I am MaxlumFX, a trader who uses Microsoft Excel I have been using it for years and the profits are realistic simple Follow the trade with Correlation Trigular for Analyst 1 Pair I share this file as your trading analysis Contact me for Excel file T.me/MaxlumFX
Dashboard Trade Manager
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
实用工具
Dashboard.mq4 - 简单交易管理器 为那些喜欢手动交易并希望简化交易管理的交易者设计，这个强大的MQL4工具通过提供实时仪表盘来管理交易，提升了交易效率。它无缝集成到MetaTrader中，轻松计算仓位大小，并跟踪风险指标。 主要特点： 风险和保证金显示 ：实时计算仓位大小、保证金要求和胜率，以便做出精确的交易决策。 交易管理按钮 ：一键按钮用于下达买入/卖出订单、平仓（所有、盈利或亏损的交易）以及通过取消止盈或止损来修改订单。 可定制的胜率跟踪 ：分析不同时间段的交易表现，包括当前月份、最近的交易或所有历史交易。 互动和直观的UI ：清晰、易于导航的仪表盘，具有可定制按钮，方便快速操作。 准确的计算 ：基于账户余额和风险百分比的内置仓位大小计算器。 这个工具非常适合那些希望在MetaTrader 4平台上直接管理交易并优化风险回报策略的交易者。
PositiveGridEa
Yaakov Markos
实用工具
Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 pr
Magic calculation analyzer
Xiao Lin Zhu
实用工具
神奇点位测算系统 支撑、压力、目标位... 用科学的测算来帮助您的交易 找到相应的高低点 通过我们对当前图表的观察，找出相应的高点和低点 输入高低点并计算 在相应位置输入高低点数值，并点击计算就可以得出支撑压力目标等 预埋下单等待结果 通过计算得到的价格进行预埋下单（极限位风险小）并设好止损，等待结果 三点确认测算 该功能分为"测下跌"和"测上涨"两种模式，通过三个关键点位的组合分析，测算价格在趋势中的可能目标位。 涨跌回调反弹测算 该功能帮助用户判断价格在上涨过程中可能的回调位置，或在下跌过程中可能的反弹位置，辅助判断趋势延续性。 节省时间精力|专注价格研究 极大地节省了时间和精力，可以在工作的同时让交易自动进行，交易者可以将更多的精力放在研究市场趋势及策略。
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT4 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT4 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL4 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT4 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法在
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。 附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 应用程序说明 - 模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR - 它禁用比率。  
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Trend and Sideways Detector
Rafi'u Indra Pratama
指标
A powerful yet lightweight indicator designed to automatically detect market conditions — whether the market is in an Uptrend, Downtrend, or Sideways phase — using a refined Bollinger Bands-based algorithm . This tool helps traders eliminate guesswork and trade with clarity, especially in fast-moving markets like XAUUSD on lower timeframes . ️ Core Features Automatic Trend Detection Detects Uptrend when price breaks above the Upper Bollinger Band Detects Downtrend when price breaks below the
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Gap Hunter MT5
Rafi'u Indra Pratama
实用工具
GAP HUNTER (Sr) Capture market opportunities during Gap openings and High Impact News with precise timer-based execution. GAP HUNTER is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to capitalize on price movement opportunities created by market gaps at specific times and high impact News like NFP (Non Farm Payrolls) and Core CPI (Consumer Price Index). Unlike trading robots that open multiple positions throughout the day, GAP HUNTER uses a simple yet effective approach no overtrading, focused on pr
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