Live Candle

Live Candle is an ensemble trading advisor combining three complementary neural network architectures: LSTM, N-HiTS, and TFT.

LSTM captures long-term sequential dependencies and market context. N-HiTS specializes in multi-horizon forecasting, excelling at detecting complex trend structures and turning points. TFT adds adaptive attention mechanisms, dynamically focusing on the most relevant temporal patterns across varying market conditions.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2382619

The defining concept is the live candle itself. Rather than acting only on closed bars, the EA incorporates the currently forming candle into the active prediction chain — estimating how a higher-timeframe candle is likely to close before it actually does. This creates a genuine early-signal advantage over conventional close-based systems.

The advisor operates in multi-currency mode across six major pairs. Chart timeframe and live candle timeframe are configured independently.

To speed up testing, use "Modelling: 1 minute OHLC".

More information on the development of this EA in this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773155


=== Advanced Settings === 
Live candle flag >> Enable live candle mode.
Live candle timeframe >> Only valid when "Live candle flag" is set to true.
Max positions per symbol >> Maximum number of positions per symbol.
Range between positions (points) >> Minimum distance between additional positions.
Volume >> Trade volume. Fixed lot size (e.g. 0.01) or a percentage of equity (e.g. 0.01%).
Close all profit >> Close all trades when a specified profit target is reached. Fixed amount (e.g. 500) or a percentage of equity (e.g. 5%).
Resume trading on "Close all" >> Resume opening new trades after all positions are closed. If false, trading resumes next week. If true, trading resumes on the next bar.
Spread max >> Maximum allowed spread for market entry.
Suffix for symbols >> Broker symbol suffix (e.g., .m, _i).


=== Standard Settings ===
Comment >> Order comment.
Magic number >> Unique trade identifier.
Take profit (points) >> Fixed TP.
Stop loss (points) >> Fixed SL.
Trailing stop (points) >> Trailing stop (0 — disabled).


=== Misc ===
Draw font color / size >> Visual settings.
Log messages (min) >> How often to print messages to the event log (minutes).
Multi mode >> Multi-currency mode (recommended true).


=== Your Symbols ===
Enable or disable trading for each of the 6 available symbols — you can keep only the markets you consider suitable.


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重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
专家
你是否曾 经想过为什么大多数专家顾问在实盘交易中并不有效，尽管它们在回测中表现完美？ 最有可能的答案是过拟合。许多专家顾问被创建为对现有的历史数据进行“学习”和完美适应，但由于构建模型的泛化能力不足，它们无法预测未来。 一些开 发者可能根本不知道过拟合的存在，或者他们知道但没有办法防止它。其他人则将其作为美化回测结果的工具，他们添加了数十个输入参数，而不考虑统计学意义，使交易策略过度依赖历史数据，并试图说服他人他们的专家顾问未来能够实现类似的表现。 如果你 对这个迷人的主题感兴趣，并想更深入地了解过拟合，请参考我的这些文章： Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 1): Identifying the Signs and Causes Avoiding Over-fitting in Trading Strategy (Part 2): A Guide to Building Optimization Processes 有几种方法可以避免在 仅仅依赖读取过去数据的专家顾问上亏钱。而最简单的方法是，在没有至少 5 个月或 30
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
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专家
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Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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专家
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Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
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Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
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3.88 (17)
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Evgeniy Scherbina
指标
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
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Evgeniy Scherbina
指标
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
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4.5 (2)
专家
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4.54 (13)
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Evgeniy Scherbina
指标
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Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
指标
IRush 指标使用流行指标 RSI（相对强度指数）的修改版本来寻找日线图或更低的条目。 该指标已使用以下主要交易品种进行设置和测试：AUDUSD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDCAD、USDCHF、 USDJPY。 使用该指标的自动交易是在专家顾问 Intraday Rush 中实现的。 该专家顾问可以打开、追踪和关闭其交易。 看看吧，它可能正是您正在寻找的！ IRush 的正确阅读 前一个柱的颜色表示当前柱的订单类型。 绿色 - 买入，红色 - 卖出，灰色 - 不确定性。 当前柱正在改变。 不建议根据当前柱线做出决定。 指标线显示超买和超卖区域。 接近70或更高，你不应该买。 接近30或更低，你不应该卖。 建议 在日线图上进行交易。 在一天开始时做出交易决定。 同一交易品种上类似信号的交易次数不得超过 2 次。 寻找不同交易品种的入场点并在不同交易品种上开仓交易。 每 1 笔交易的交易量为 250 美元存款的 0.01（更安全的水平是 1000 美元存款的 0.01）。 获取 300 (3000) 点，追踪 100 (1000) 点。 让您的交易“喘息”至
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Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
指标
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
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Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
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The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
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Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
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The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
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Evgeniy Scherbina
4.75 (4)
指标
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TradeKeeper Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
实用工具
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Evgeniy Scherbina
4.67 (3)
专家
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
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Evgeniy Scherbina
实用工具
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
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4.71 (14)
专家
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
Filled Area Chart
Evgeniy Scherbina
实用工具
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
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TradeKeeper Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
实用工具
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
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Evgeniy Scherbina
指标
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
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Evgeniy Scherbina
专家
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
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Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
专家
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
TradeKeeper Pro MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
实用工具
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
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Evgeniy Scherbina
专家
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
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Evgeniy Scherbina
专家
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
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4 (4)
专家
"Intraday Rush" EA 交易在自动模式下同时交易多个品种: AUDUSD、 EURUSD、 GBPUSD、 USDCAD、 USDCHF、 USDJPY。 该顾问使用流行指标 RSI（相对强度指数）的修改版本来做出开仓和平仓交易决策。 您可以下载该顾问使用的免费指标 IRush 来可视化交易。 该顾问的一个主要区别是它可以在一天中多次检查其交易决策。 如果市场状况在当天发生变化（趋势尚未确认，或出现回滚），顾问可能会考虑关闭交易。 如果趋势已被确认，顾问可以在盈利头寸上增加交易量。 事实证明，与通常的长期盈利预期相比，这种方法更具优势。 顾问可以跟踪其交易。 但是，您应该允许顾问根据需要保留其交易，因为当前交易的持续时间可能会影响新交易的计算。 在一张图表上运行 EA 交易。 无论当前图表如何，EA 始终同时交易其所有交易品种。 "Intraday Rush" EA 交易可以在任何交易品种和任何时间范围的图表上启动。 实时交易的推荐设置 每 1 笔交易的交易量为 250 美元存款的 0.01（更安全的水平是 1000 美元存款的 0.01）。 日内交易 T
Latte
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (9)
专家
The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart. The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease. The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Googl
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
专家
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
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