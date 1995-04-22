Chronos Quantum Stealth
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.18
- 更新: 8 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
CHRONOS QUANTUM STEALTH
The Ultimate Institutional Ghost Engine for XAUUSD
Chronos Quantum Stealth is a flagship algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for institutional traders, prop firm participants, and high-net-worth individuals who demand absolute safety and precision.
Unlike 99% of Expert Advisors on the market, Chronos Quantum Stealth strictly prohibits Grid and Martingale strategies. Every single trade is protected by our proprietary Ghost Protocol—a military-grade Virtual SL/TP manager that hides your true stop loss and take profit levels from your broker, completely eliminating the risk of stop-hunting and artificial spread manipulation.
The system is powered by a Quad-Core execution engine, analyzing Gold (XAUUSD) through four independent quantitative models simultaneously.
=== WHY CHRONOS QUANTUM STEALTH? ===
1. ZERO Grid & ZERO Martingale: One trade per core. Hard stops. No account-blowing multiplier logic.
2. Ghost Protocol (Stealth Mode): Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory. The broker only sees a blank market execution.
3. Quad-Core Architecture: Runs 4 independent strategies concurrently: Trend Rider, Mean Reversion, Volatility Breakout, and Harmonic Filter.
4. Smart Auto-Breakeven: Automatically locks in your entry price as soon as the trade reaches a safe distance, making the trade 100% secured.
5. Prop Firm Phantom Guard: Injects randomized millisecond delays before execution to bypass FTMO, MFF, and other prop firm copy-trade detection algorithms.
6. Aegis Daily Shield: A hard daily drawdown limiter that automatically halts trading and closes all positions if the daily loss threshold is breached.
=== HOW IT WORKS (THE 4 CORES) ===
Core 1 (Trend Rider): Captures explosive momentum using synchronized moving averages and relative strength.
Core 2 (Reversion): Snipes extreme overbought/oversold exhaustion points for quick reversals.
Core 3 (Breakout): Executes high-probability entries during extreme volatility expansion (Bollinger Band compression release).
Core 4 (Harmonic Filter): Filters noise and aligns with macro-harmonic structures using MACD divergences.
=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
[SETUP 1] FTMO / PROP FIRM GHOST (Low Risk)
Designed to pass evaluation phases with minimal drawdown.
- VirtualSL: 1000
- VirtualTP: 2000
- UseBreakeven: true
- BETrigger: 1000
- BELock: 50
- RiskPercent: 0.5
- MaxDailyDD: 4.0
- UseRandomizer: true
- RandDelayMax: 3
- Timeframe: M15 (XAUUSD)
[SETUP 2] INSTITUTIONAL WEALTH (Medium Risk)
Balanced growth for large, live personal accounts.
- VirtualSL: 1500
- VirtualTP: 3000
- UseBreakeven: true
- BETrigger: 1500
- BELock: 100
- RiskPercent: 1.0
- MaxDailyDD: 5.0
- UseRandomizer: false
- Timeframe: M15 (XAUUSD)
[SETUP 3] QUANTUM APEX (High Yield)
Aggressive mode allowing the cores maximum freedom to capture large intraday swings.
- VirtualSL: 2000
- VirtualTP: 5000
- UseBreakeven: true
- BETrigger: 2000
- BELock: 200
- RiskPercent: 2.0
- MaxDailyDD: 8.0
- UseRandomizer: false
- Timeframe: M15 (XAUUSD)
=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===
1. Open the XAUUSD chart on the M15 timeframe.
2. Attach Chronos Quantum Stealth to the chart.
3. Choose your desired God-Tier Setup values in the Inputs tab.
4. Ensure "Allow WebRequest" is enabled if you are using advanced broker feeds.
5. Leave the terminal running 24/5 on a low-latency VPS.