

CHRONOS QUANTUM STEALTH

The Ultimate Institutional Ghost Engine for XAUUSD





Chronos Quantum Stealth is a flagship algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for institutional traders, prop firm participants, and high-net-worth individuals who demand absolute safety and precision.



Unlike 99% of Expert Advisors on the market, Chronos Quantum Stealth strictly prohibits Grid and Martingale strategies. Every single trade is protected by our proprietary Ghost Protocol—a military-grade Virtual SL/TP manager that hides your true stop loss and take profit levels from your broker, completely eliminating the risk of stop-hunting and artificial spread manipulation.



The system is powered by a Quad-Core execution engine, analyzing Gold (XAUUSD) through four independent quantitative models simultaneously.



=== WHY CHRONOS QUANTUM STEALTH? ===

1. ZERO Grid & ZERO Martingale: One trade per core. Hard stops. No account-blowing multiplier logic.

2. Ghost Protocol (Stealth Mode): Your Stop Loss and Take Profit are managed virtually within the EA's memory. The broker only sees a blank market execution.

3. Quad-Core Architecture: Runs 4 independent strategies concurrently: Trend Rider, Mean Reversion, Volatility Breakout, and Harmonic Filter.

4. Smart Auto-Breakeven: Automatically locks in your entry price as soon as the trade reaches a safe distance, making the trade 100% secured.

5. Prop Firm Phantom Guard: Injects randomized millisecond delays before execution to bypass FTMO, MFF, and other prop firm copy-trade detection algorithms.

6. Aegis Daily Shield: A hard daily drawdown limiter that automatically halts trading and closes all positions if the daily loss threshold is breached.



=== HOW IT WORKS (THE 4 CORES) ===

Core 1 (Trend Rider): Captures explosive momentum using synchronized moving averages and relative strength.

Core 2 (Reversion): Snipes extreme overbought/oversold exhaustion points for quick reversals.

Core 3 (Breakout): Executes high-probability entries during extreme volatility expansion (Bollinger Band compression release).

Core 4 (Harmonic Filter): Filters noise and aligns with macro-harmonic structures using MACD divergences.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] FTMO / PROP FIRM GHOST (Low Risk)

Designed to pass evaluation phases with minimal drawdown.

- VirtualSL: 1000

- VirtualTP: 2000

- UseBreakeven: true

- BETrigger: 1000

- BELock: 50

- RiskPercent: 0.5

- MaxDailyDD: 4.0

- UseRandomizer: true

- RandDelayMax: 3

- Timeframe: M15 (XAUUSD)



[SETUP 2] INSTITUTIONAL WEALTH (Medium Risk)

Balanced growth for large, live personal accounts.

- VirtualSL: 1500

- VirtualTP: 3000

- UseBreakeven: true

- BETrigger: 1500

- BELock: 100

- RiskPercent: 1.0

- MaxDailyDD: 5.0

- UseRandomizer: false

- Timeframe: M15 (XAUUSD)



[SETUP 3] QUANTUM APEX (High Yield)

Aggressive mode allowing the cores maximum freedom to capture large intraday swings.

- VirtualSL: 2000

- VirtualTP: 5000

- UseBreakeven: true

- BETrigger: 2000

- BELock: 200

- RiskPercent: 2.0

- MaxDailyDD: 8.0

- UseRandomizer: false

- Timeframe: M15 (XAUUSD)



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open the XAUUSD chart on the M15 timeframe.

2. Attach Chronos Quantum Stealth to the chart.

3. Choose your desired God-Tier Setup values in the Inputs tab.

4. Ensure "Allow WebRequest" is enabled if you are using advanced broker feeds.

5. Leave the terminal running 24/5 on a low-latency VPS.