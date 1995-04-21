Candle Divergence is a professional-grade MetaTrader indicator designed to identify high-probability continuation opportunities using hidden divergence logic derived from normalized candle structure. Instead of relying on traditional oscillators, the indicator transforms raw price into a smoothed, relative candle model using dual moving average normalization. This allows it to detect subtle momentum imbalances between price action and underlying structure with improved clarity and reduced noise.

The core strength lies in its ability to detect hidden bullish and bearish divergences, where price forms a higher low (bullish) or lower high (bearish), while the internal candle model shows the opposite behavior. These conditions typically signal trend continuation rather than reversal, making the tool especially effective in trending markets.

Advanced filtering enhances signal quality. A built-in moving average filter enforces directional bias (buy above MA, sell below), while a time filter restricts signals to optimal trading sessions. Optional extreme-level filtering further refines entries by avoiding weak divergence zones. The indicator also accounts for real trading costs (spread and commission), providing a more realistic performance assessment.

A standout feature is the integrated trade simulation engine, which automatically generates entries, stop-loss, and take-profit levels based on ATR volatility. It visually plots trades, tracks outcomes, and displays a performance panel with metrics such as win rate, profit factor, and net pips—allowing traders to validate robustness directly on the chart.

How to use:

Apply the indicator to a trending market (best on M15–H1). Focus on hidden divergence arrows aligned with the higher timeframe trend. Use the MA filter to stay directionally correct and avoid counter-trend trades. Entries can be taken after confirmation (set via “ConfirmationBars”), with ATR-based SL/TP providing adaptive risk management. For best results, combine with structure (support/resistance or liquidity zones) and avoid low-volatility periods.