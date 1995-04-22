Manager Hybrid Grid EA

Manager Hybrid Grid EA – Smart Trade Manager

Trade manually. Let the system manage, protect and optimize your trades automatically.

✔️ Full mobile control (SL/TP based)
✔️ Smart grid management
✔️ Automatic profit protection
✔️ Works perfectly with manual trading
✔️ Real-time push notifications

✔️A VPS is required for all mobile controls


Hybrid Grid Trade Manager EA is an advanced position management system designed to optimize trade performance, control risk, and maximize profit efficiency.

This system does NOT open trades and does NOT create grid layers.
It only manages existing positions and executes intelligent exit decisions when necessary.

🔹 Key Features

✔ Smart position management
✔ Grid basket tracking and management
✔ Peak profit protection (locks profit on pullback)
✔ Dynamic basket closing
✔ Mode-based management system

🔹 Modes & Transition Logic

Mode0 – Automatic Management
The EA starts in this mode by default
SL, TP, profit tracking and exit are fully managed automatically

Mode1 – User Control
Activated when the user manually modifies SL or TP

In this mode:
The EA does NOT interfere with the position
All exit decisions are controlled by the user

Mode2 – Fast Exit Mode

Activated when:

👉 TP is set to 0 by the user
👉 or the system switches to fast exit logic

In this mode:
Positions are closed quickly once a defined profit level is reached
No trailing or extension is applied

Mode3 – Re-Activate

Activated when:

👉 SL = 0 and TP = 0

In this case:
The EA takes control again
Management logic resets back to Mode0

🔹 Grid Management

• When multiple positions are opened in the same direction, the system automatically detects them as a grid basket
• It does NOT open grid layers, it only manages them
• All positions are evaluated together
• Positions are closed collectively at the most optimal level

🔹 Smart Exit Logic

The system tracks the highest floating profit (peak)
After a controlled pullback, it closes the position to protect profit

This prevents early exits and helps capture maximum market potential

🔹 Notifications

✔ Grid start alerts
✔ Grid level updates
✔ Strong / weak momentum signals
✔ Trade close notifications (with real profit/loss values)

🔹 Who is this for?

• Manual traders
• Traders using other EAs (this EA is designed for management)
• Grid and scalping strategy users

🔹 Important

• This EA does NOT open trades, it only manages them
• It does NOT guarantee profit
• Proper risk management is required
• Performs best on volatile markets such as XAUUSD, NASDAQ, and DAX

🔹 Developer Usage

BTMNEXT products are actively used and tested by the developers in live market conditions.

This ensures continuous optimization and improvement based on real market behavior.

⚠️ This product is actively developed. Regular updates are provided based on live market testing.

Developed by BTMNEXT


推荐产品
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
专家
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Goldyx Scalper
Linding Imbol Kabilangan
专家
GOLDYX   is a fully automated, institutional-grade algorithmic strategy precision-engineered exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   M1 timeframe . Built for consistent capital appreciation, the system capitalizes on sharp trending and breakout phases while enforcing institutional risk management. MYFXBOOK:  Technical Features Win Rate : Historical accuracy exceeding   80%   since inception. Monthly Returns :   5% to 20%   average growth under stable market conditions. Drawdown Profile : Str
WIN Machine
Cesar Tavares Santiago
专家
Have you ever thought about having practically all possible strategies in just one automation? That's exactly what the   WIN Machine   delivers to you. This is not just another trading robot with a single magic formula. WIN Machine is a complete trading ecosystem. Inside it, you'll find   every strategy you can possibly imagine   – from the classics like   Fibonacci and Moving Averages , to risk management with   Martingale , all the way to more sophisticated operations like   gradual buys and s
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
专家
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on l
AutoVerse
Pham Cong Chinh
专家
AutoVerse EA – Your All-in-One, Fully Customizable Trading Solution AutoVerse EA is a powerful and intuitive expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy without writing a single line of code. With a visual interface , integrated strategy builder , and smart multi-currency support , AutoVerse EA adapts to your trading style — not the other way around. Key Features : Strategy Customization : Build your own strategy using visual signal combinations and advanc
SprintTreck
Sheila Kemunto Onkoba
专家
The SprintTreck strategy triggers buy or sell orders based on a consecutive sequence of matching green or red candlesticks. Its core settings include the candlestick timeframe (such as M1, M5, or H1), the streak length (the specific number of consecutive identical candles required before entering a trade), and a minimum bar size filter to qualify entries. While applicable to any currency pair through optimization, it is highly recommended for the USDJPY pair.
Orb Pulse
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
专家
OrbPulse — NAS100 Scalper One moment. One trade. Surgical precision. Built by uGenesys and refined across thousands of historical Nasdaq sessions. OrbPulse is a lean, disciplined day-trading robot for the US Tech 100 index. Every morning it measures the New York opening range, waits for the 10:00 snapshot, and takes a single high-probability continuation trade in the direction the market is already pushing. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down — one clean trade per day, a hard time-stop, an
Daily HighLow Breakout EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
专家
Dynamic Expert Advisor with Advanced Risk Management Dynamic EA for MetaTrader 5, based on daily high/low breakouts with trend filters (ADX & MAs). Includes adaptive trailing stop, daily profit/loss limits, and advanced risk management. Perfect for traders seeking consistency and capital protection. This EA was designed for traders seeking discipline, consistency, and adaptability to market conditions. It combines intelligent breakout triggers with robust technical filters, along with fully cus
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper MT5
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
专家
USD Killer Gemini EA 是为那些希望通过强大且高度自动化的策略安全性来最大化运营的交易者提供的解决方案。这款下一代 EA 由 Felipe FX 开发，结合​​了尖端技术和先进指标，可提供高效且有利可图的交易。 用于确认入场的高级指标，USD Killer 是利用 AI Gemini 的所有力量开发的，我们发现图表上每天出现的模式，从长远来看增强自信。 可配置的功能 Martingale：一种明智的方法，在亏损后增加后续每笔交易的手数，旨在确保长期积极且安全的交易。 回撤比例：根据回撤比例调整订单功能，有效控制风险，保障您的资金安全。 每日目标：设定每日交易目标和损失限额，以简化和有效的风险管理。当达到限制时，EA 会自动停止操作。 每日信号过滤器：使用基于前一天蜡烛收盘价的信号来确定新订单的条目，从而提高交易准确性。 手数：严格检查确保交易量始终在经纪商允许的范围内，避免订单被拒绝。 优点 完全自动化：让 EA 执行所有分析和操作，而您则专注于其他活动。非常适合寻求完全自动化而又不影响安全性和性能的交易者。 风险管理：通过实施 Martingale
AurumSentinel
Usman Gomez
专家
Aurum Sentinel doesn't predict the breakout. It's already standing at the level when it happens. No indicators, no repainting, no discretionary judgment calls at 3 AM. It places real pending Stop orders at genuine standing price extremes and lets the market pull the trigger — then manages risk mechanically from the instant the trade opens. Why Aurum Sentinel 1. It trades levels, not indicators Every hour, Aurum Sentinel recalculates the highest high and lowest low over your chosen lookback windo
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
专家
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Trend Recognizer
Harun Cagiran
专家
Trend recogniser is a Pattern Recognation   technique  based  Expert Advisor . With thanks to statistics and signal processing approaches it estimates short term trends, and gives long/short position signals   automatically . While you are in a position, if the trens broken recogniser sign you to close your position, with a reasonable income. It is mostly suitable for huge volume curencies (EUR/USD, GPB/USD, BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT). Additionally, to get best performance from EA please use in 30 mins
Range Breakout for XAUUSDm EA
Anas Atmane
专家
SHORT DESCRIPTION Fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSDm. Calculates daily breakout zones and places pending orders automatically. Risk-based lot sizing. Multi-position logic. No martingale. No grid. Minimum capital: $12,000.   ## 3ATMANE Range EA — Automated Zone Breakout for XAUUSDm   A fully automated Expert Advisor that identifies daily breakout zones on XAUUSDm and manages pending orders automatically — no manual intervention required.   ### HOW IT WORKS   Once per day, the EA calculat
Rk Sniper Trend Bot for Eurusd and Gbpusd
Roxanne Kemisha Kelly
专家
Most trading bots blow accounts not because they can't find  good trades — but because they have zero capital protection. RK Sniper Pro was built differently. Capital protection is  the foundation, not an afterthought. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WHAT IT DOES RK Sniper Pro is a trend-following Expert Advisor for EURUSD and GBPUSD M1. It uses a proprietary multi-indicator confirmation system that only enters trade
DTC Algo Ribbon EA
Sascha Ritter
专家
DTC ALGO — Dynamic Trend Cascade Adaptive Trendfolge, die sich selbst an die Marktphase anpasst. Sauberer Chart, volle Transparenz. Kein Grid. Kein Martingale. DTC ALGO ist ein Trend-Expert-Advisor für MetaTrader 5, der professionelle Chartanalyse mit diszipliniertem Risikomanagement verbindet. Statt riskanter Nachkauf-Strategien setzt er auf strukturierte, regelbasierte Einstiege in Richtung des übergeordneten Trends — und passt seine Auswahlkriterien automatisch daran an, ob der Markt gerade t
Detrended scalper jpy points robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points robot", designed for trading with major JPY crosses. The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can more
NEXUS Flow X
Sumet Mooksombat
专家
NEXUS FLOW X — XAUUSD 黄金剥头皮 EA（MT5） NEXUS FLOW X 是一款专注于黄金（XAUUSD）的短线剥头皮 EA，旨在捕捉短周期的动量波动，采用清晰、规则化的交易逻辑。它将趋势过滤与动量触发相结合，并提供灵活的资金管理选项，便于交易者在策略测试器（Strategy Tester）中测试不同风险风格。 **推荐经纪商：**IC Markets — Raw Spread 核心交易逻辑（工作原理） NEXUS FLOW X 采用结构化、逐步决策流程： 1）趋势过滤（EMA） 使用长期 EMA 过滤趋势方向，使入场更贴近主趋势，从而降低低质量交易的概率。 2）动量触发（随机指标 Stochastic 金叉/死叉） EA 通过 Stochastic 在设定的超卖/超买区间附近的交叉条件捕捉动量变化，帮助识别趋势背景下的短线反转或延续机会。 3）多时间框架信号选项（Multi-Timeframe） 信号可从指定周期（例如 M4）计算，即使 EA 挂在不同周期图表上也不受影响。 这能在不同测试/运行环境下保持信号一致性与稳定性。 入场模式与 “Better Pri
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
专家
Alphabet AI 是一款基于均值回归策略的顾问工具——这意味着它利用市场的自然属性，在出现大幅偏离后回归到平均值。该算法会持续分析资产的当前价格，并将其与计算出的平均水平进行比较。当价格大幅偏离平均值时，顾问工具会将其解读为行动信号：当价格超过上限时，它会开空头仓位，预期价格下跌；当价格跌破下限时，它会开多头仓位，预期价格上涨。我们顾问工具的独特之处在于它采用自适应方法来确定通道边界并过滤错误信号，这使得它即使在温和趋势条件下也能有效运作。该顾问工具在价格通道内波动明显的货币对上表现尤为出色。 该顾问程序已经过 20 多年的数据测试，在此期间它可以承受最不稳定的时期。 如果您没有机会让您的计算机保持 24/5 运行，那么建议使用 VPS 服务器服务。 顾问拥有超过 12 个月的稳定交易且回撤较低。 限时价格仅为 379.99 美元！ 每购买 10 次，价格将上涨 50 美元！ 最终售价 2999.99 美元 实时信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/delmare/seller MT4 版本可在此处获取： https://www.mql5.com/
Quantum Daytime Algo
Toghrul Gul
专家
Institutional Grade Logic. No Grid. No Martingale. Quantum Daytime Algo is a specialized trading system developed for the XAUUSD pair. It is designed for traders who require stability, capital protection, and consistent growth without high-risk strategies. Unlike simple algorithms that trade 24/7, this system utilizes a "Time-Based Volatility" engine. It operates exclusively during high-volume sessions (London & New York), avoiding the unpredictable consolidation of the Asian session. System Cor
Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms Full
Mauro Mazzacco
专家
PRB Prime Range Breakout Professional 面向 MetaTrader 5 的专业突破交易与统计研究平台 PRB 将自动突破交易、先进风险管理和统计分析整合在一个专业交易平台中。 系统旨在保持稳定的交易方法，同时帮助交易者评估历史表现，并根据客观数据做出更合理的仓位决策。 PRB 并不会不断修改交易策略，而是分析不同交易形态在更大、更具代表性的数据样本中的表现。核心执行逻辑保持不变，交易者仅根据统计证据调整仓位规模。 专业交易引擎 PRB 可自动： 识别 Prime Range 发现经过确认的突破机会 根据最终止损距离计算交易手数 管理止损和止盈 支持保本和移动止损 应用账户保护规则 遵守经纪商的手数、保证金和执行限制 系统在保持交易逻辑稳定的同时，为用户提供灵活的风险控制。 Setup Matrix Setup Matrix 是 PRB 的核心功能之一。 每笔已完成交易都会根据交易形态进行分类，并纳入统计分析。 每个交易形态会根据以下指标进行评估： 交易数量 胜率 盈亏比指标 Profit Factor 净利润 平均 R 值 统计可信度 PRB 根据结
Zeno
Anton Kondratev
3.67 (3)
专家
ZENO EA 是一款多币种、灵活、全自动、多方面的开放式 EA，用于识别黄金市场的漏洞！ Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale  ,  Not    " AI"     , Not    " Neural Network" ,  Not    " Machine Learning"  ,   Not   "ChatGPT" ,   Not   Unrealistically Perfect Backtests  Signal Live +51 Weeks :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350001 Default   Settings for One Сhart   XAUUSD or GOLD H1 ZENO Guide 信号 免佣金经纪人退款 更新 我的博客 优化 Only 1 Copy of 10 Left  for 290 $ Next Price 745   $ 每个职位始终都有一个   固定止盈、低止损 和 虚拟 交易利润跟踪 。 任何   利润   追踪   是   隐   从   这   经纪人
Unity Alpha Gold MT5
Liew Eu Joon
专家
Unity Alpha Gold: The Pinnacle of XAUUSD Automation Hello, traders! I am Unity Alpha Gold , the elite standard of the algorithmic trading world and the most sophisticated Expert Advisor to ever hit the MQL5 marketplace. Built on a foundation of absolute precision and institutional-grade logic, I have solidified my position as the undisputed authority in XAUUSD trading. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? To deliver high-conviction, intelligent trading results with surgical accuracy—time and time aga
Golden Zone OB Lock and Trail MT5
Daka William Kaumbra
专家
Golden Zone OB Lock & Trail MT5 —  是由 William Kaumba Daka 开发的专有 MT5 智能交易顾问（EA）。该系统基于映射的订单块（Order-Block，OB）区域进行交易，使用三线陷阱（TOP/MED/BOT）触发入场，随后以动态的“保本（Break-Even，BE）→ 锁定（Lock）→ 基于 ATR 的跟踪（Trail）”序列保护持仓。OB 带来源于摆动结构，并按 ATR 比例进行偏移，从而随波动性呼吸而自适应。 交易引擎会映射 OB 区域并部署陷阱，既可在价格触碰时以市价执行，也可按需放置真实的 LIMIT/STOP 挂单。执行层面对更深触价有偏好，优先选择 MED 与 BOT 入场；止损按用户设定的比例锚定在源 OB 之外。若有需要，EA 可通过 RequireSignalEntriesInsideZones 强制“区内纪律”，确保信号仅在当前活动的 OB 内触发。 信号生成以 OB 结构为主，并可融合快/慢均线、RSI、MACD、ATR 以及更高周期（HTF）的验证。资产类别预设可调节“点差相对 ATR 门限”、有效修改距
Xagusd Sentinel
Wycliffe Wanjala Wanyonyi
专家
XAGUSD SENTINEL (MT5) — Breakout & Retest Scalper for XAGUSD/EURUSD on M1 Trade the structure, not the noise. XAGUSD SENTINEL is a precision support/resistance breakout + retest expert advisor purpose-built for XAGUSD (Silver) and EURUSD on the M1 timeframe . It maps dynamic zones from price pivots, times entries on clean breaks or fast retests, and manages risk with basket-level protections—so you can pursue high-frequency setups without letting floating profit slip away.   What makes SENTINEL
Forge Eurusd Balanced
Tobias James Pincock
专家
European Dollar Phoenix Trader — Automated EURUSD Trading for MetaTrader 5 Fully automated EURUSD trading on H4. Attach, set your lot size, and let it run. No martingale. No grid. European Dollar Phoenix Trader is a fully automated trading robot for EURUSD, running on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed for traders who want a hands-off approach to EURUSD without configuring complex parameters or monitoring charts throughout the day. Every trade carries a hard stop loss from the moment i
FREE
EGA News Pulse
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
专家
FOR US30 EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi - Advanced News Pulse Trading System Professional-Grade News Trading Solution The EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi is an elite-level Expert Advisor specifically engineered for professional traders who understand the critical impact of economic news events on market volatility. This sophisticated system leverages MetaTrader 5's built-in economic calendar and news feed to execute precision entries during high-impact financial announcements. Strategic Advantage Unlike conve
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
专家
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
Circinus MT5
Kulanan Chavalparit
专家
Circinus 2021  is a versatile algorithm which can use wide range of deposit. Suitable for   EURUSD   pair. Backtesting showed more than   220% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 100 USD   and   initial Lot 0.01 (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than   130% profits   in 12 months for   initial deposit 1,000 USD   and   initial Lot 0.1   (TP_money =10) Backtesting showed more than  130% profits  in 12 months for    initial deposit 10,000 USD  and  initial Lot 1.0   (TP_money =100) C
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
专家
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (28)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.87 (30)
专家
Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.68 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (132)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
NQ Trading System
Ertugrul Solmaz
专家
NQ Trading System – Professional NASDAQ Trading Algorithm NQ Trading System is an advanced fully automated trading algorithm developed for the NASDAQ (US100) market, designed with a focus on controlled risk and consistent long-term growth. This system is built using over 20 years of market experience and real trading data. The goal is not to open random trades, but to analyze market behavior, wait for the right conditions, and manage profits intelligently. Installation & Usage (Important) Thi
DAX Expert Advisor
Ertugrul Solmaz
专家
BTMNEXT DAX TRADER BTMNEXT DAX TRADER is a professional automated trading system developed for the German stock index market (DAX / GER40 / DE40). The system utilizes advanced trading technologies and a dynamic position management structure designed to adapt to different market conditions. BTMNEXT DAX TRADER features a hybrid trading approach capable of identifying both short-term market opportunities and stronger trending market movements. This allows the system to adapt to changing market envi
Professional Signal Analyzer
Ertugrul Solmaz
专家
BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer MetaTrader 5 专业市场分析与交易决策支持系统 BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发的专业市场分析与交易决策支持系统。 与传统技术指标仅提供交易信号不同，它能够实时分析市场状况、持仓以及多层 Grid（网格）交易，为交易者提供全面的市场分析和决策支持。 系统将 Dashboard、Signal Scanner、Open Position Analyzer、Grid Analyzer、Market Dashboard 和 Economic Calendar 集成到一个平台中，使您能够通过单一界面完成所有分析工作。 ️ 重要说明 推荐使用方式 为了获得最佳性能和使用体验，建议将 BTMNEXT Signal Analyzer 加载到一个未用于交易的空白图表，而不是当前正在交易的图表。 Analyzer 的分析过程独立于所附加的图表，而是基于 Market Watch （市场报价）列表中的交易品种进行分析。 Market Watch Analyzer 仅分析 Market W
筛选:
无评论
回复评论