AccountTrackerPro
- 实用工具
-
Artem KhakaloWelcome to my profile! 👋
We are passionate about algorithmic trading 📈 and develop high-quality Expert Advisors (EAs) 🤖 and indicators 📊 for the MetaTrader community.
Our goal is to create tools that help traders implement their strategies effectively and reliably 👍.
- 版本: 1.26
- 更新: 20 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
AccountTracker PRO 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 账户追踪与交易统计指标，可在图表上直接显示真实交易表现。它将账户绩效监控、回撤分析、每日盈亏、小时统计、星期统计和日历历史整合到一个紧凑的分析面板中。
如果您正在寻找 MT5 account tracker、MetaTrader 5 trading statistics indicator、drawdown monitor、daily profit tracker 或 trading analytics dashboard，AccountTracker PRO 就是为此设计的。它可实时显示 balance、equity、floating P/L、current drawdown、max drawdown、peak balance、交易数、持仓数、Profit Factor、Win Rate 以及按日统计历史。
它最重要的特点之一是正确处理入金和出金。资金流动会被排除在交易 P/L 之外，同时会调整余额峰值，避免存取款被误判为交易回撤。这意味着统计结果反映的是真实交易表现，而不是资金转账。
核心优势：
-
图表内 MetaTrader 5 交易分析面板
-
Overview、Hours、Days、Calendar 四个标签页
-
按小时和按星期的热力图分析
-
每日盈亏追踪与账户绩效监控合二为一
-
实时回撤监控，包括 Current DD、Max DD、Peak Balance
-
Profit Factor 和 Win Rate 基于真实已平仓交易
-
月度日历视图，显示每日 P/L、回撤和详细提示
-
持久化存储并支持重启恢复
-
支持导出统计、回撤提醒和 Demo Mode
-
提供浅色/深色主题，以及可拖动、可折叠面板
适合：
-
外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币、CFD
-
实盘账户、模拟账户和 prop firm 账户
-
任意经纪商、任意品种、任意时间周期
重要说明：
-
它是指标，不是 EA
-
可与同一图表上的任何 Expert Advisor 一起运行
-
统计数据按账户和品种分别保存
-
默认使用 DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE 识别资金流
-
如果您的经纪商使用 credits、corrections 或 charges 表示真实资金变动，请启用相应参数
I have been testing AccountTrackerPro for a while now and it does exactly what I needed. The main strength of this indicator is how clearly it shows real-time equity, drawdown, and overall account performance without needing to dig through MT5 reports. For anyone running EAs or basket strategies, this is very useful. It gives a clear picture of what is actually happening to your account in real time, not just balance but equity behaviour, which is what really matters. The interface is simple and easy to read. No clutter, no unnecessary features. Everything important is visible at a glance. Installation was straightforward and it runs smoothly without slowing down the platform. What I like most is the ability to monitor drawdown properly. This is something MT5 does not handle well by default, especially if you are managing risk actively. If you are serious about trading and want better visibility over your account performance, this is a solid tool. It does what it says and does it well.