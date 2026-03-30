Jumping and Dumping Candles Detector MT5

Jumping & Dumping Candles Detector

Multi-timeframe MT5 indicator that scans historical candles across H1, H4, D1 for strong price movements using body size, wick, and volume filters.

Features

Analyzes multiple timeframes: H1, H4, D1.

Marks candles on charts.

Supports sound and push alerts.

Usage

Attach to charts for research and strategy development. Configure filters for body percentage, wick ratio, volume threshold. Test signals for breakouts or reversals.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Demo test before live use.