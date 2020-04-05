FalconX – Advanced Gold Trading EA for MT5





Trade XAUUSD with a disciplined trend-following strategy powered by multi-timeframe analysis, advanced market filters, and professional risk management.





No Martingale.

No Grid.

No Hedging.





FalconX is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk controls and consistent trade management.





Overview

FalconX is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple moving averages, trend confirmation, momentum analysis, volatility filtering, and automated risk management to execute trades based on objective market conditions.

The EA is designed to eliminate emotional decision-making while providing traders with extensive customization and risk control.





Key Features

• No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging

Every trade is independent and managed with predefined risk parameters.

• Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

Uses moving averages across multiple timeframes to identify trend direction and entry opportunities.

• Advanced Market Filters

Includes configurable RSI, ADX, ATR, and Directional Movement filters to help avoid low-quality setups.

• Automatic Risk-Based Position Sizing

Lot sizes are calculated automatically based on account balance, stop loss distance, and selected risk percentage.

• Breakeven Protection

Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven after a defined profit threshold is reached.

• Dynamic Trailing Stop

Locks in profits while allowing trades room to develop during strong market trends.

• Spread Protection

Avoids trading during periods of excessive spread.

• Daily Trade Limits

Control the maximum number of trades executed each day.

• Trading Session Control

Trade only during your preferred market hours.

• Loss Cooldown Protection

Pauses trading after a losing trade to help avoid unfavorable market conditions.

• Maximum Drawdown Protection

Stops opening new trades if account drawdown exceeds the user-defined limit.

• Margin Safety System

Built-in margin verification helps prevent trade execution failures caused by insufficient margin.





Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M1

Recommended Broker: IC Markets

Default setting have been coded to match the backtest result

Always test on a demo before using live





FalconX has been optimized primarily for XAUUSD. While it may operate on other symbols, performance may vary significantly and additional optimization is recommended.





How FalconX Trades

FalconX uses a multi-timeframe moving average crossover strategy to identify potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities.

Trade entries are confirmed using optional momentum and trend-strength filters, including RSI and ADX. An additional trend filter moving average can be used to align trades with the prevailing market direction.

Optional ATR-based volatility filtering helps avoid periods of excessive market volatility and can enforce a minimum crossover strength before allowing trades.

Once a valid setup is detected, FalconX calculates position size automatically based on the selected risk percentage and places stop loss and take profit levels using a configurable risk-to-reward ratio.

Open trades can be managed automatically using breakeven protection and trailing stop functionality.





Key Trading Logic

• Multi-timeframe moving average crossover entry system.

• Optional higher-timeframe trend filter for directional confirmation.

• Optional RSI filter to avoid weak momentum conditions.

• Optional ADX filter to confirm trend strength.

• Optional Directional Movement (DI+/DI-) confirmation.

• Optional ATR volatility filter and minimum crossover strength requirement.

• Trading hour restrictions.

• Maximum spread filter.

• Maximum open trades control.

• Daily trade limit protection.

• Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage.

• Configurable stop loss and risk-to-reward ratio.

• Breakeven and trailing stop management.

• Loss cooldown protection.

• Drawdown and margin safety protections.

• No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.





Recommended Minimum Account Size

FalconX has been tested on accounts from $1,000 using the default 1% risk setting.

The EA automatically calculates position sizes according to account balance and risk settings. Actual requirements may vary depending on broker leverage, margin requirements, spread conditions, and symbol specifications.





Always test on a demo account before trading live.

Version Information

Current Version: v1.94

Latest improvements include enhanced margin protection, improved validator compatibility, additional trade safety controls, ATR-based crossover validation, and expanded risk management features.





Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

FalconX is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, risk management, and account outcomes.

Always perform your own testing and evaluation before using any Expert Advisor on a live account.