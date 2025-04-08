Golden quatro
GOLDEN QUATRO – Algorithmic Trading Strategy for Gold (XAUUSD)
Golden Quatro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). The system is built on the synergy of four carefully selected technical indicators, combining trend analysis with momentum confirmation to create a stable, rule-based trading framework adapted to the unique behavior of the gold market.
The EA is designed for traders who value clarity, disciplined execution, and full automation—without the need to manually adjust complex strategy parameters.
STRATEGY LOGIC – FOUR PILLARS OF ANALYSIS
Golden Quatro is based on a proprietary mix of four indicators:
MA (Moving Average) – defines the primary market trend
DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average) – provides faster reaction to price changes
TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) – reduces market noise and improves entry precision
CCI (Commodity Channel Index) – evaluates momentum and overbought/oversold conditions
Only when conditions from all four indicators align does the EA execute a trade, ensuring that entries are filtered by both trend direction and market momentum.
CORE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
Trading Style: Intraday / Trend–Momentum Strategy
Minimum Balance: 300 USD
Minimum Leverage: 1:30 or higher
Timeframe: H4
POSITION SIZING – DYNAMIC OR FIXED LOT MODE
Golden Quatro offers two position-sizing modes, selectable in the EA settings:
Dynamic Lot Growth
The user defines a numeric value that specifies how much account balance increase is required to raise the lot size by 0.01
Example:
If the value is set to 500, the lot size will increase by 0.01 for every 500 units of balance growth
This creates a progressive growth curve, automatically scaling position size as the account grows
Dynamic lot mode works only on USD or EUR denominated accounts
For accounts in other currencies:
an appropriate conversion factor must be applied,
or
the fixed lot mode should be used instead
Fixed Lot Mode
Disable the dynamic lot option
Enter a specific lot size manually (e.g. 0.01, 0.05, 0.10)
Recommended for accounts using non-USD or non-EUR base currencies
TRADE AND RISK MANAGEMENT
Every trade is opened with an individual Stop Loss and Take Profit
No grid trading
No martingale
No loss averaging
Each position is treated as a standalone trade, based solely on current market conditions and confirmation from all four indicators.
THE GOLDEN QUATRO PHILOSOPHY – SIMPLICITY WITH CONTROL
Golden Quatro does not require:
manual indicator optimization
strategy parameter tuning
advanced trading experience
The trader makes one key decision:
choosing the lot mode and its value
All trade execution and management are handled automatically by the algorithm.
FINAL OVERVIEW
Golden Quatro is a robust Expert Advisor for gold trading that combines:
classic moving averages
advanced exponential smoothing
momentum-based confirmation
flexible position sizing
With its clean logic, absence of aggressive money-management techniques, and straightforward setup, Golden Quatro is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a structured and automated approach to trading gold.