Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems


PHOENIX AI COOPERATION SYSTEMS™ is a professional-grade automated trading system designed with a strong focus on discipline, risk control, and long-term stability. The system operates using a cooperative architecture, where multiple internal modules work together to analyze market conditions, control risk exposure, and manage trade execution in a structured and transparent way. Unlike aggressive or martingale-based strategies, Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems prioritizes capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and consistent execution logic suitable for both private traders and professional environments.

Key Features


        

            

                

            

        



        

            • Fund-grade trading logic focused on risk discipline
• Cooperative system architecture for stable execution
• No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage
• Structured trade management and risk filtering
• Designed for long-term and professional use
• Fully compatible with MetaTrader Strategy Tester

Trading Approach

The system is built around disciplined market participation. Trades are opened only when internal conditions are aligned, while risk exposure is continuously monitored and adjusted. Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems does not rely on high-risk recovery techniques. Its primary objective is stable performance with controlled risk behavior.

Recommended Usage


        

            

                

            

        



        

            • Timeframes: Optimized for intraday and swing environments
• Markets: Suitable for major Forex pairs and metals
• Account type: Standard or ECN
• Risk level: User-adjustable via input parameters

Important Notes (Market-Safe)

• Past performance does not guarantee future results • Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors • Proper risk management is strongly recommended


Aurora Capital System
Ritthanong Chimpa
专家
Overview Aurora Capital System is an automated trading expert designed with a strong focus on risk control and disciplined trading execution. Key Features Risk-controlled trade management Trend and level-based execution logic Designed for stable operation across different market conditions Recommended Usage Platform: MetaTrader 4 Timeframe: M15 – H1 Symbols: Major Forex pairs / Metals (broker dependent) Risk Notice Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This p
Aurora Scalp Pro
Ritthanong Chimpa
专家
Aurora Scalp Pro – Smooth Booster Edition Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Designed for Smooth Equity Growth and Strict Risk Control Overview Aurora Scalp Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for traders who prefer scalping with controlled risk and smooth equity growth rather than aggressive or unstable trading styles. This EA is built on the proven Aurora trading DNA , enhanced with a special Smooth Booster Mode that adapts trading behavior dynamically w
