Hard STP
Transform Your Trading with Military-Grade Risk Management
Hard STP is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to eliminate the #1 reason traders fail: poor risk management. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA automatically manages your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with precision and flexibility.
🎯 Why Hard STP?
Most traders enter great trades but exit poorly. Hard STP solves this by automating your exit strategy while giving you complete control over how risk is calculated. No more emotional decisions, no more "should I move my SL?" anxiety.
🚀 Key Features
4 Intelligent Calculation Modes
Choose how you want to manage risk based on your trading style:
Price Distance Mode - Fixed chart price distance (e.g., 4.0 for Gold, 0.0004 for EUR/USD) - same for all lot sizes
Dollar Loss/Profit Mode - Fixed dollar amount risk/reward (e.g., $4 loss max, $8 profit target) - adjusts by lot size
Balance Percentage Mode - Risk/reward as % of account balance (e.g., 2% risk, 4% reward) - professional risk management
Price Percentage Mode - Percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.1% SL, 0.2% TP) - ideal for volatile markets
Breakeven Protection
Automatically moves your SL to breakeven (plus spread plus extra pips) when profit target is reached. Configurable trigger using any of the 4 calculation modes.
Advanced Trailing Stop
Standard Mode: Conservative profit protection
Aggressive Mode: Tighter trailing (70% distance, 50% step)
Fully customizable distance and step parameters
Smart Trade Detection
Works on manual trades (no SL/TP set)
Works on EA trades
Respects user modifications - if you manually change SL, Hard STP backs off
Magic number filtering for multi-strategy accounts
💡 Real-World Use Cases
Scalper: Use Price Distance Mode with 3-point SL, 6-point TP on Gold
Day Trader: Use Balance % Mode with 1% risk, 2% reward for consistent risk
Swing Trader: Use Dollar Loss Mode with $50 risk, $150 reward across multiple symbols
Grid Trader: Use Magic Number filtering to manage specific EA trades only
🛡️ Risk Management That Adapts
Unlike fixed-pip EAs, Hard STP understands that:
0.01 lot and 1.0 lot need different SL distances for same dollar risk
-
📊 Technical Specifications
Symbols: Works on ANY symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto)
Timeframes: All timeframes supported
Lot Sizes: Micro to standard accounts
MT5 Compatible: Uses latest MQL5 functions for reliability
Broker Friendly: Respects stop level requirements automatically
Low Resource: Minimal CPU usage, no heavy calculations
⚙️ Easy Setup
Attach to any chart
Select your calculation mode (Price Distance recommended for beginners)
Set your risk parameters
Enable/disable features as needed
Done! Hard STP manages all trades automatically
🎁 What You Get
Complete source code (.ex5)
Detailed user manual (PDF)
Setup video tutorial
Parameter optimization guide
Lifetime updates
Free support via PM
✅ Perfect For
Traders who struggle with exit timing
Algorithmic traders running multiple EAs
Manual traders wanting automation
Prop firm traders needing strict risk rules
Anyone serious about protecting profits
🔒 Safety Features
User SL modification detection
Broker stop level validation
Error handling and logging
No martingale, no grid multiplication
Pure risk management - no new trades opened
💰 Investment Protection
One saved trade pays for Hard STP forever. Stop losing profits to poor exits. Stop getting stopped out by tight SLs. Start trading with confidence.
Hard STP - Because your capital deserves military-grade protection.
Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves risk. Always test on demo account first.
System Requirements
MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher
Any broker, any account type
Minimum deposit: No minimum (works with cent accounts)