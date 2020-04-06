Buy GOLD MT4

Expert Advisor designed to identify the onset of gold price surges.

199$, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 499$

No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods

After purchasing the expert advisor, please message me privately so I can give you the settings file.


This Expert Advisor (EA) is exclusively designed for Buy-only positions on Gold (XAUUSD). This strategic choice reflects the nature of gold as an asset that tends to form sustained bullish trends over the medium to long term.

Rather than reacting to every minor price fluctuation, the system focuses on entering the market from carefully evaluated price ranges based on behavioral analysis.

The EA assesses market conditions across multiple timeframes to establish a clear and balanced market context before executing any trade.


Settings and Features :

   Risk Management : 

  • Risk (lot) : Defines the base risk value used for position sizing, depending on the selected risk mode.
  • Risk Mode : Determines how trade volume is calculated 
  • Default : Uses the EA’s internal lot calculation.
  • Fixed Volume: Trades with a fixed lot size. 
  • Min Amount: Uses the minimum allowed lot size.
  • % of Equity: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account equity.
  • % of Balance: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account balance.
  • % of Free Margin: Risk is based on available free margin.
  • % of Credit: Risk is calculated based on account credit.
  • Trailing Stop : Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.
  • Trailing Stop Level (%) : Percentage level at which the trailing stop follows price to lock in profits .
  • Equity Drawdown Limit (%) : Maximum allowed equity drawdown. When reached, the EA stops opening new trades to protect the account (Set to 0 to disable).

   Closing the position :

  • SL Type : Defines how the Stop Loss is calculated
  • Swing: Stop Loss is placed based on recent swing highs/lows. 
  • Average Range : Stop Loss is based on the average price range.       
  • Max Range : Stop Loss is based on the maximum recent price range. 
  • Fixed Points : Stop Loss is set at a fixed number of points.   
  • SL Deviation (Points) : Sets the Stop Loss distance in points or adjusts its calculation depending on the selected SL type.
  • TP Coefficient for SL : Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Example: 1.0 = TP equals SL, 2.0 = TP is twice the SL).

  Customizable Execution Times:

  • You have the flexibility to set specific trading days and time windows as you see fit

Recommendation :

  • Symbol currency : XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Time frame : M5 .
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).
The remaining settings are clear and easy to understand. If you have any questions or need any assistance, you can contact me privately.

推荐产品
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
专家
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
专家
MACD指標上的交易機器人 這是交易機器人的簡化版，它只使用一種進場策略（高級版有超過 10 種策略） 專家福利： 剝頭皮交易、馬丁格爾交易、網格交易。 您可以僅使用一個訂單或一組訂單設置交易。具有動態、固定或乘數步長和交易手數的高度可定制的訂單網格將允許您使 EA 交易適應幾乎任何交易工具。 回撤系統，重疊虧損訂單和余額保護 網格交易易受非反彈價格變動的影響已不是什麼秘密，但由於訂單恢復系統，顧問將能夠擺脫大多數回撤。回撤的退出是通過將最遠的無利可圖的訂單與最接近市場的獲利訂單重疊來執行的。交易機器人可用於恢復賬戶中的虧損頭寸、手動交易或其他專家開立的交易。它可以通過幻數接收和處理所有訂單。 交易開放過濾器。 任何交易策略都應該有一個信號過濾器和交易開倉。在這個機器人中有幾個：MA 的趨勢方向過濾器、波動率過濾器、價差擴大過濾器、一周中的某一天和工作時間、用於多交易的直接和反向相關過濾器。具有手動確認信號的功能。 開倉和平倉訂單的虛擬級別。 所有交易開倉水平、止損、止盈、追踪止損設置都是虛擬的。多虧了這一點，您可以從 1 點設置水平，而不必擔心經紀人
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
专家
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
专家
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
专家
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
专家
OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 OtmScalp EA V1 - 专为欧元、黄金和比特币设计的人工智能剥头皮交易机器人 限时优惠： 仅售499美元（原价1200美元 - 即将涨价！） 为什么OtmScalp EA V1是专业交易者的最佳选择？ 稳定的每日盈利 - 专为激进但可控的剥头皮交易设计，捕捉小而频繁的盈利机会 3个专业版本 - 针对欧元货币对、黄金(XAU/USD)和比特币(BTC/USD)优化 全自动AI交易 - 无需人工干预，24/5全天候运行 智能风险管理 - 自动止损、止盈和动态手数调整 OtmScalp EA V1如何为您创造收益 高胜率策略 - AI检测微趋势并在毫秒内执行交易 低回撤 - 先进的风险管理保护您的资金 兼容任何经纪商 - 已在IC Markets、Pepperstone、RoboForex等平台测试 简单设置 - 2分钟完成安装，无需编程知识 实际表现(回测和实盘结果) 欧元/美元版本：月均15-25%（5分钟和15分钟图表） 黄金(XAU/USD)版本：月均20-35%（波动率优化） 比特币(
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
专家
我想提请你注意一个独特的，独一无二的顾问。 您可以从指标，形态，烛台形态，回归方向（趋势）和各种自定义功能（网格，尾随，重复移动等）创建自己的策略。）。 顾问函数: 1. 能够启用买/卖/buy_sell方向之一 2. 固定手数或存款的百分比 3. TR-在点数或波浪指标  4. SL-输入点数或波动指标  5. SL支持:      -抛物线追踪止损      -网格与鞅很多类型的增加（增加很多通过自己的公式)      -重新进入x2-代替第一个止损，挂单被放置在相同的手        -重新进入X3-这里接下来的两个止损被替换为挂单 6. 盈亏平衡-当N数通过时，EA会将订单移动到开行 7. 头寸反转-掉期买/卖方向 8. 海象级别是资金管理设置，即当达到此值时，EA停止打开新订单 9. 损失百分比或存款损失水平-当所有未平仓的存款头寸达到此损失百分比时，EA关闭所有交易  10. 以分钟为单位的订单延迟-在指定的分钟数（启用此功能时）后打开订单) 11. Intaymframe-默认值是当前值，即如果EA在当前图表上运行，则可以修复工作的TF
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
专家
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
专家
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
专家
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
专家
BiBoosterix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的强大交易机器人，专为金融市场自动交易而设计。它结合了自适应资金管理算法和先进的市场分析策略，是初学者和专业交易者的理想工具。 主要优势 自适应算法 ：根据账户余额自动管理手数。 多货币支持 ：可同时交易多个货币对。 高效的风险管理 ：支持止损、追踪止损以及限制最大开单数量。 现代化逻辑 ：利用价格动态分析、随机指标信号和价格通道方向做出决策。 灵活性 ：参数设置简单，可根据用户需求个性化调整。 技术规格 平台 ：MetaTrader 4 推荐存款 ：$500 交易工具 ： XAUUSD 时间周期 ：M1 — H1 风险水平 ：用户可自行设置 主要参数 Lots ：初始手数（默认值：0.05）。 Total Orders ：最大同时开单数量（默认值：7）。 TrailingStop ：追踪止损点数（默认值：35）。 StopLoss ：每笔交易的最大亏损点数（默认值：2500）。 Magic Number ：唯一订单标识符（默认值：987）。 工作原理 BiBoosterix 分析市场条件，包括： 价格动态 ：识别短期价格
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
专家
策略属性处理其他进入信号 人工智能从历史中学习 下一个信号在相同方向上的行为-增加了获胜位置 信号在下一个相反方向上的行为-减小位置 默认交易量 您帐户中交易的百分比。百分比值显示了多少帐户余额用于支付所需的保证金。 最大开放手数-20 新头寸的输入手数-账户净值的10％ 资金管理Mar乘数-1.50 在增加的情况下-增加的手数-帐户资金的5％ 如果减少-要关闭的手数-帐户资金的3％ 默认保护 止损-未使用 获利-未使用 收支平衡-不使用 策略属性处理其他进入信号 人工智能从历史中学习 下一个信号在相同方向上的行为-增加了获胜位置 信号在下一个相反方向上的行为-减小位置 默认交易量 您帐户中交易的百分比。百分比值显示了多少帐户余额用于支付所需的保证金。 最大开放手数-20 新头寸的输入手数-账户净值的10％ 资金管理Mar乘数-1.50 在增加的情况下-增加的手数-帐户资金的5％ 如果减少-要关闭的手数-帐户资金的3％ 默认保护 止损-未使用 获利-未使用 收支平衡-不使用
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
专家
AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 - 您的终极AI驱动利润机器！ 通过 AI TRADING SYSTEM 解锁交易的未来，这是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），使用强大的AI驱动策略来最大化所有货币对的利润。虽然它是为通用性而设计的，但它在 主要货币对 如EUR/USD、GBP/USD和USD/JPY上表现 出色 ，帮助您领先市场。 AI TRADING SYSTEM 具有 两种不同的交易模式 ，可适应您的交易风格和利润目标： BACIS模式 - 对于稳健、可靠的收益和最低风险，非常适合寻求平衡方法的交易者。 TURBO模式 - 对于那些希望通过积极的高回报策略来提高利润的人来说，非常适合捕捉市场动量。 主要特点： 可定制设置 : 调整止盈（TP）、止损（SL）、手数和马丁格尔选项，以根据您的风险承受能力和交易偏好定制系统。 所有时间框架兼容 : EA可在所有时间框架上无缝运行，**H1（1小时）**提供最佳结果，以最大化回报。 所有货币对 : 无论您是交易奇异货币对还是主要货币对，AI系统都能适应并蓬勃发展， 主要货币对 产生最高的利润潜力。 通过 AI TRADING
EA Sapphire
Fanur Galamov
4.34 (65)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas! EA Sapphire is a fully automated expert adviser that uses a model of trading at key price levels. Each market's entry point is analyzed by an advanced selection algorithm and, depending on the specified criteria, a strategy of rebound or breakout of the key level is used. All trading positions contain a protective stop order, and also include take profit and break-even levels. The expert contains a block of trailing stop
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
专家
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
专家
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Stepping GBPUSD
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
Stepping-GBPUSD - works in fully automatic mode! No settings needed, you can use the default settings. The Expert Advisor works like a scalpel during sharp price movements. The bot was tested on real tick data with a real spread for a 19-year period from 2004 to 2023 (this is how much tick history is available on the servers of Swiss brokers). It also passed the Monte Carlo stability test using 5,000 cycles of simulation of random trade generation, as well as a simulated delay and slippage test
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
专家
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Cash Drop MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
专家
這個智能交易系統是多年發展的結果。我主要專注於網格和對沖策略，我將我所有的經驗和知識都轉移到了這個 EA 交易中。因此，我們有一個高度可定制的 Expert Advisor 模板和幾個不錯的策略供交易者選擇，交易策略將不斷添加，並且 Expert Advisor 將保持相關性，即使在 10 年後也將名列前茅。換言之，通過購買該產品，您將獲得一個可靈活定制的智能交易系統，並具有持續的支持和最新的更新。您的策略和願望可以用於修訂。 EA 交易市場和掛單；止損、止盈和追踪止損用於關閉交易。它們可以單獨用於每個訂單，用於一籃子單向或雙向訂單。訂單網格可以是固定的，也可以是擴展的步長和持倉量。交易統計數據顯示在圖表上。 止損、止盈和追踪止損既可以是真實的，也可以是虛擬的（經紀人不可見）。 Expert Advisor 適合有經驗的交易者和初學者，您甚至可以直接參與交易 - 手動或通過手機打開訂單，Expert Advisor 將與他們合作。最易波動的貨幣對適用於 EA：GBPUSD、USDCAD、EURUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、XAUUSD ..
Gold Label
Tran Thanh Tuyen
专家
Gold Label  is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold.  This EA is specifically designed for   XAUUSD  with low risk and can grow your account from small capital. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAU in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used. Suitable for any broker conditi
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
专家
黄金王座 EA – 黄金（XAUUSD）非马丁格尔网格交易系统 Gold Throne EA 是一款专为黄金 (XAUUSD) 交易设计的 EA。它采用结构化的网格交易方法，避免使用马丁格尔资金管理。该 EA 不会在亏损后指数级增加交易手数，而是采用固定或逐步调整交易手数的方法，让交易者更好地控制风险敞口和风险。 Gold Throne EA 摒弃了马丁格尔逻辑，旨在提供更稳定的仓位调整框架，使交易者能够规划资金配置，而无需突然增加交易手数。这使得它非常适合那些喜欢系统化网格结构，但又不想承受马丁格尔策略通常带来的复合风险的交易者。 购买 Gold Throne EA，即可免费获赠 AllPair Engine 以及您所选的任意 EA。租赁不适用！请私信了解更多详情 产品链接： 点击此处 售出 5 件后，价格将上涨 100 美元，最终价格为 1300 美元 新闻过滤集成 该 EA 配备了集成的新闻过滤功能，可以在重大经济事件发生时暂停交易。此功能有助于降低在极端波动期间执行交易的风险，这对于经常出现剧烈波动的黄金市场尤为重要。 时间框架和交易风格 Gold Throne
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
专家
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
FlashPoint EA
Hasan Abdulhussein
专家
FlashPoint Professional EA The Ultimate Smart Daily Breakout Revolution | Version 1.0 | Unlimited Activations FlashPoint – The Advanced Automated Trading Expert Elevate your trading to the highest professional standards with FlashPoint Professional – the most powerful Expert Advisor engineered for consistent daily profitability. Powered by a revolutionary dual-strategy system, advanced money management algorithms, and military-grade protection, FlashPoint delivers unmatched performance acr
该产品的买家也购买
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
专家
ICMarkets 实盘信号： 点击这里 要成功使用 KT Gold Nexus EA，你需要做什么？ 耐心。纪律。时间。 KT Gold Nexus EA 基于专业交易员和私人基金管理人长期使用的真实交易方法构建。它的核心优势并不在于短期的刺激或快速盈利，而在于长期稳定、一致且可持续的表现。 该 EA 设计用于长期运行。为了真正体现其交易逻辑和潜力，建议至少持续运行一年。与专业交易完全一致，在运行过程中可能会出现亏损的星期，甚至连续几个月处于回撤阶段。这是正常的交易现象。真正重要的是在更长时间周期内所形成的累计整体收益。 许多网格或马丁类系统在初期往往能够快速获利，但几乎最终都会导致账户爆仓。本 EA 的核心设计目标正是避免此类高风险结构，转而专注于稳健、可控且可持续的账户增长。 介绍 KT Gold Nexus EA 是一款专业打造、即装即用的自动交易系统，专为黄金（XAUUSD）市场的 H4 周期而设计。 该 EA 使用 100% 建模质量的 Dukascopy 历史数据进行开发，并在多种不同的市场环境下完成了全面的稳健性测试和压力测试。 历史价格数据被划分为多个不同的市场状态
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jesko EA – Jesko 是一款基于 多年验证过的策略 构建的特别智能交易顾问（EA）。 它已经在 真实账户中测试过 ，并且长期表现为 盈利稳定、低风险 。 现在，我们决定将它对所有交易者开放。 Signal live     四个月的真实账户  安装简单  适用于任何经纪商（推荐 ECN 账户）  最低入金：100 美元  24/7 全天候支持  购买一次 Jesko – 免费获得我们的其他产品！ 1,5分钟：黄金 用于回测：请确保图表上不会出现 INCORRECT 。 如果出现，必须更改设置。 这些选项只有 True/False —— 调整直到图表上出现绿色 OK ，表示一切正常。 输入参数说明 通用设置 AccountType – 选择账户类型 (普通账户 / ECN / 其他)。 RiskMode – 风险管理模式 (低风险 / 中风险 / 高风险)。 手数与风险控制 FixedLotSize – 固定手数大小 (默认: 0.01)。 MaxDailyTrades – 每日最大交易次数 (默认: 1000)。 DailyProfitLimit – 每日盈利目标，达到后
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (3)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
专家
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
专家
The Golden Way 是一款应用于 MT4 平台的自动交易软件，The Golden way采用一套全面的混合策略，通过多种策略协同运作，能准确捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）市场中的做多与做空机会，帮助您在不同市场行情下及时把握交易时机，依托成熟的交易逻辑，帮助您在黄金市场中进行专业、高效的交易操作。 设置信息:      货币对:  XAUUSD       时间范围:  M5周期      入金：建议500USD以上      杠杆：1：100 至 1：1000      账户：任何高性能，低点差的账户 如何准确的回测？       请选择最低500的存款，选择M5周期，自定义日期，选择每个报价，选择一个在范围内适合您的杠杆，点击开始测试。 如何使用？       购买产品后，请及时在MQL5论坛上联系，我们会帮助您进行设置 根据设置将ea添加至图表中，开始自动交易，就这么简单 (推荐使用vps降低延迟并进行24小时交易） 特点：      The Golden Way采用一套先进且高效的混合策略，通过整合多种子策略以灵活应对不同市场行情。The Golden Way相较于
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 实时信号 >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   点击 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
专家
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
专家
Ziwox fundamental trader Ziwox Fundamental Trader 是一款交易助手，可帮助金融市场交易者根据 EA 信息数据做出明智的决策。该 EA 使用在线资源来获取所有必要信息，例如货币的基本面偏差、实时零售交易者对货币对的情绪比率、银行和机构预测、COT 报告数据以及复杂 EA 面板中的其他数据。简而言之，它是一个集成的外汇数据源和信息，可帮助手动交易者做出更好的决策。 除此之外，这是一个完整的基本机器人交易，它使用这些数据根据货币基本偏差和技术数据自动交易对 EA 组件： 阅读 EA 组件，然后阅读以下内容 您交易所需的所有必要信息都在这里收集为一组集成到数据面板中的外汇数据流组件。 每个组件单独充当交易辅助指标或解释性市场报告，以帮助交易者做出决策。 这些组件提供了一个前景，但所有组件的协同作用形成了一个集成的决策辅助系统输出，帮助交易者通过买入、卖出或等待决策来改善交易结果。机构、对冲基金和银行持有大量的市场流动性，它们可以驱动市场并建立趋势。他们是市场流动性最常见的持有者，并且了解散户交易者的头寸和流动性地图。 使用所有这些组件并保持智能货
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
Gold Mining EA
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
5 (1)
专家
Gold Mining EA 是一个复杂的自动化交易系统，结合了基于动量的技术分析和智能网格管理。主要为黄金(XAUUSD)等趋势市场设计，该EA使用Aroon振荡器和RSI指标的独特组合来识别高概率入场点，同时通过多重保护机制管理风险。 交易风格： 网格交易结合趋势跟踪 最佳交易品种： XAUUSD（黄金） 推荐时间周期： M15（15分钟） 最低账户： $250，$500+（推荐） 最低杠杆： 1:100（推荐1:200-1:500） 核心特性 1. 双指标入场系统 Aroon振荡器： 识别趋势强度和方向，可自定义BUY和SELL信号的周期 RSI确认： 使用可调整的RSI水平过滤虚假信号 信号验证： 使用双重偏移确认（第1和第2根K线）减少假信号 自适应阈值： 独立的过滤水平，实现最大策略灵活性 2. 智能网格管理 自适应网格间距： 可自定义网格订单之间的距离（默认：200点） 马丁格尔选项： 可配置的手数乘数（1.0 = 固定手数，>1.0 = 递增手数） 最大交易控制： 限制总持仓数量以管理风险敞口（默认：7） 首手追踪： 保持原始手数参考以准确计算递增 3. 多层利润管理
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
专家
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
专家
深度学习重塑黄金交易,智能化助手如园丁般打理交易花园。"黄金花园"EA采用 深度学习智能技术,20年数据训练,大幅提升策略表现。有了它,交易更轻松智能,让我们携手开启智能化时代,将交易变成幸福花园。这将是专属你的Gold Garden Steward 。  MT5 版本 : Gold Garden MT5 618大促，限时优惠200$ 目前有EA试用活动，购买后联系我们可获得“TrendMaster FX”或“AI TradingVision GPX”的使用权限。如需了解详情，请联系我们。 风险设置： 默认为中等风险，ea有多个风险设置，安全可控。谨慎的朋友可以从低风险值开始熟悉使用。 购买后： 用户手册：   点击查看手册 建议给我们发私信以获取最新注意事项或提示。 安全且稳定的EA： 我们的EA不使用网格或加倍策略。每个订单都有止损。采用小手数大波动策略，轻松应对新闻行情，尽可能减少账号的风险。安全且高效。 致力于持续改进： 我们致力于不断优化和增强我们的 EA，以提供最佳的交易体验。选择我们的专家顾问意味着您投资于一个拥有专门研究和开发支持的产品。性能在未来将趋势提升。 关于反
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损（Stop Loss），并遵循“一次信号，只开
I Gold Mine I
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Mine EA (XAUUSD H1) — Intelligent Profit Mining on Gold Gold Mine EA is a professional trading robot that combines the dynamics of frequency scalping with the reliability of the hourly timeframe. Unlike standard scalpers that operate on noisy minute charts, Gold Mine uses the H1 timeframe to filter out false signals while maintaining high trading intensity thanks to a sensitive impulse-finding algorithm. Trading Logic: Synthesis of Impulse and Patterns The Gold Mine EA algorithm is based on
作者的更多信息
Gold or
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
专家
Expert Advisor for Gold Trading. The Expert Advisor uses three indicators, one of which is a custom indicator built specifically for gold trading. Special launch offer – limited time only.  The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. Final price $999 No Risky Strategies   – Does not use martingale or grid methods   The expert uses three indicators, which are: Custom indicator :  The indicator gives a signal for the direction in which the market may move. For example, if it shows a bl
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
Super MACD Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (5)
专家
The expert uses 3 MACD indicators to open trades. Advantages of the expert : You have full control over all three indicators. Use advanced stop loss and advanced trade closing. Risk Management. You can use the Grid . You can handle the news. You can control the number of trades and the conditions for opening a trade such as (Margin Limit , Spread Limit , Slippage , Timer Interval , Magic Number) It is preferable to use a small time frame.
FREE
BTC Pro ea MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing BTC. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   BTC Pro  at the current price before the next price incre
Smarter Zone
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT5 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
FREE
The Big Four MT5
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
专家
This expert advisor uses a combination of trend, momentum, breakout, and volatility indicators. Special launch offer – limited time only.  The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. Final price $499 No Risky Strategies   – Does not use martingale or grid methods   The expert uses four indicators, which are: EMA200 indicator : The EMA200 indicator is used to determine the overall market trend. If the price closes above EMA200, it indicates an uptrend and the expert will only look for
FREE
Level Up FOREX ea MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
专家
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing   FOREX   . It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure   Level Up FOREX  at the current price before the ne
Price increase
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
指标
A price increase indicator calculates range and price changes in percent. It is very useful when you look at the chart. It helps you make decisions to open deals when the price is at the lowest level do not open sell deals and open buy deals and when it is at the highest level do not open buy deals open sell deals, it is not an entry signal for deals but to know the lowest and highest price that will reach in an hour or four hours a day or a week or a month as a whole for the period
FREE
Smartr Zone
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
专家
Expret: The Ultimate Recovery Zone Strategy Expert Advisor for MT4 Revolutionize Your Trading with Expret Expret is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4, leveraging the powerful Recovery Zone strategy to maximize your trading potential. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, Expret offers unparalleled customization and control to adapt to your unique trading style. Key Features: 1. Advanced Recovery Zone Strategy: Expret employs a sophisticated Recov
FREE
Gold or MT4 ea
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
专家
Expert Advisor for Gold Trading. The Expert Advisor uses three indicators, one of which is a custom indicator built specifically for gold trading. Special launch offer – limited time only.  The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. Final price $999 No Risky Strategies   – Does not use martingale or grid methods   The expert uses three indicators, which are: Custom indicator :  The indicator gives a signal for the direction in which the market may move. For example, if it shows a bl
Buy GOLD ea
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
专家
Expert Advisor designed to identify the onset of gold price surges. 199 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 499$ No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods After purchasing the expert advisor, please message me privately so I can give you the settings file. This Expert Advisor (EA) is exclusively designed for Buy-only positions on Gold (XAUUSD). This strategic choice reflects the nature of gold as an asset that tends to form sustained bul
筛选:
无评论
回复评论