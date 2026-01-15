Propulsion Block Indicator for MT5

Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5





The Propulsion Block Indicator (ICT Propulsion Block) for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced market analysis tool built to identify price transitions and liquidity zones. Propulsion blocks form when the final candle revisits an established order block, allowing the market to absorb remaining liquidity after a strong price movement.

This indicator automatically highlights key zones where Order Blocks overlap with Supply and Demand areas, updating the chart in real time as soon as price enters these critical levels.



Indicator Specifications

Feature Description Category ICT – Supply & Demand – Smart Money Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Reversal & Continuation Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Markets Forex, Cryptocurrency, Stocks

Indicator Overview





The Propulsion Block Indicator focuses on the last price candle that returns to an Order Block zone, aiming to mitigate liquidity inefficiencies before price continues in the prevailing market direction.

Visual identification includes:

· Green zones for Bullish Order Blocks

· Red zones for Bearish Order Blocks

· Light-colored zones indicating confirmed Propulsion Blocks

This structure helps traders clearly identify institutional activity and market intent.

Bullish Market Scenario

On a CAD/JPY 4-hour chart, when price retraces into a bullish order block (green zone), liquidity accumulation typically occurs before a renewed upward move. The appearance of a light green propulsion block confirms this liquidity absorption, signaling a potential long entry and continuation of the bullish trend.

Bearish Market Scenario

On a USD/JPY 1-hour chart, price returns to a bearish order block (red zone) to collect liquidity. The formation of a light red propulsion block indicates a shift in momentum and confirms a short-selling opportunity aligned with the broader bearish trend.

· Display Options – Customize chart elements and layout

· Color & Theme Settings – Adjust object colors and switch between display modes

· General Parameters – Control core indicator behavior

· Trend Visualization – Enable or disable propulsion block trend signals

Final Remarks

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MT5 is a powerful resource for ICT and Smart Money traders, enabling precise identification of order blocks, liquidity mitigation zones, and trend continuation points across multiple timeframes. By incorporating this indicator into their strategy, traders can better time entries and exits while navigating fast-moving financial markets with greater confidence.