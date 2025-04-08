EzM0neyPR0

Overview
This Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex instruments. It uses Buy Stop, Buy Limit, and Sell Stop orders to capture opportunities in both trending and corrective markets.

Key Features

  • Automated buy-side strategy

  • No indicators required (price-action based)

  • Simple setup, beginner-friendly

  • Compatible with 4- and 5-digit brokers

Strategy Logic

  • Buy Stop orders: capture upward breakouts

  • Buy Limit orders: enter retracements at better prices

  • Sell Stop orders: protect against reversals

Advantages

  • Fully automated, no manual intervention

  • Works for scalping, intraday, or swing

  • Lightweight, optimized for fast execution

Recommended Setup

  • Standard Account: minimum capital $10,000 , lot size 0.01

  • Cents Account: minimum capital $100, lot size 0.01


