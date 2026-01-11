Pro Trader Indi

Smart Reversal Signal PRO - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trading Indicator

🎯 Professional reversal detection system with intelligent TP/SL management

KEY FEATURES:

Multi-Filter Signal System - Combines RSI, MACD, Moving Average & Stochastic for high-probability entries

Smart TP/SL Placement - TP1 at Support/Resistance levels,  SL at swing points

Signal Spacing Control - Prevents overtrading with minimum bars between signals (10-20 candles)

Real-Time WinRate Dashboard - Track performance with live statistics, profit factor, and win/loss ratio

ATR Volatility Filter - Avoids low-quality signals during low volatility periods

Session Filter - Trade only during London (08:00-17:00 GMT) or NY (13:00-22:00 GMT) sessions

Clean Chart Display - Auto-removes old signals, shows only current trade setup

Complete Alert System - Pop-up alerts, push notifications, and Telegram support

Visual Trade Management - Clear entry, TP1 SL levels with pips/points display

Performance Rating - 5-star rating system based on win rate (★★★★★ for 60%+)

INTELLIGENT DESIGN:

  • Toggle each filter ON/OFF independently
  • Customizable TP distances and swing-based stop loss
  • Works on all timeframes and currency pairs
  • No repainting - signals stay locked once formed
  • Professional dashboard with key metrics

PERFECT FOR:

  • Swing traders seeking high-quality reversal entries
  • Traders who want structured TP/SL management
  • Users needing performance tracking and analysis
  • Both beginners and experienced traders

SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Entry: Market close price on signal
  • TP1: Nearest support/resistance level
  • SL: Below/above recent swing low/high + buffer

💰 Start trading reversals with confidence and complete transparency!


