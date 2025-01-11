### Overview





**Bneu Trade Copier** is a professional trade copying utility for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to automatically copy trades from one master account to multiple slave accounts in real-time.





Perfect for:

- Prop firm traders managing multiple funded accounts

- Account managers distributing trades to client accounts

- Traders who want to copy trades to backup accounts





### Key Features





**Real-Time Trade Copying**

- Instantly copy BUY/SELL orders from master to slave accounts

- File-based communication (reliable and works across different brokers)

- Automatic trade detection and execution

- Typical copying time: 1-2 seconds





**Simple Configuration**

- Easy master/slave setup via input parameters

- Fixed lot size multiplier (0.1x to 10x)

- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically

- Magic number filtering support





**Risk Management**

- Minimum and maximum lot size limits

- Automatic lot size normalization

- Symbol validation before execution

- Error handling and logging





**Monitoring Dashboard**

- Real-time status display on chart

- Shows master/slave account information

- Displays trade statistics (copied, success, failed)

- Success rate calculation





### FREE Version Specifications





**Limitations:**

- Maximum 2 slave accounts

- Fixed lot multiplier only (no advanced lot sizing methods)

- No symbol mapping (must use same symbol on all accounts)

- No reverse copying

- Basic dashboard (enhanced in PRO version)





**Included Features:**

- Copy trades from 1 master to 2 slaves

- Fixed lot multiplier (0.1x, 0.5x, 1x, 2x, etc.)

- Copy SL/TP levels

- Copy pending orders (basic support)

- Magic number filtering

- Min/Max lot size limits

- Real-time monitoring dashboard

- Error handling and logging

- Works across different brokers





### 🚀 Quick Start





**Master Account Setup:**

1. Attach EA to chart

2. Set `InpIsMaster = true`

3. Enter slave account numbers

4. Set lot multipliers

5. Enable copying





**Slave Account Setup:**

1. Attach EA to chart

2. Set `InpIsMaster = false`

3. Enter master account number

4. Set lot multiplier

5. Ready to receive trades!





### Use Cases





**Prop Firm Trading**

- Copy trades from main account to backup account

- Test strategies on demo while trading live

- Manage 2 funded accounts simultaneously





**Account Management**

- Distribute trades to 2 client accounts

- Scale trades based on account size (via multiplier)

- Professional trade copying solution





**Personal Trading**

- Copy trades to backup account automatically

- Never miss a trade opportunity

- Simplify multi-account management





### Technical Details





**Platform:** MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

**Language:** MQL5 (100% native, no DLLs required)

**Compatibility:** All MT5 brokers

**File Size:** ~20 KB (compiled)

**Resource Usage:** Low (checks every 1 second)





**Communication Method:**

- File-based signal transmission

- CSV format signals stored in shared folder

- Works across different terminals and brokers

- No network configuration required





**File Location:**

- Signals stored in: `MQL5/Files/BneuTradeCopier/signals_ACCOUNT.csv`

- Shared folder access for multi-terminal setup





### Input Parameters





**Account Setup**

- Master/Slave mode selection

- Master account number

- Slave account numbers (2 maximum in FREE version)

- Lot multipliers per slave





**Copy Settings**

- Copy SL/TP levels

- Copy pending orders

- Copy modifications (future enhancement)

- Copy closures (future enhancement)





**Risk Management**

- Minimum lot size

- Maximum lot size

- Magic number filtering





**Display**

- Show/hide monitoring dashboard





### Important Notes





1. **Both accounts must be running**: Master and slave MT5 terminals need to be active for copying to work

2. **Symbol availability**: Target symbol must be available on slave account

3. **Lot size limits**: Slave account must support the calculated lot size

4. **File access**: Requires shared folder access (default MT5 setup)

5. **Testing recommended**: Always test on demo accounts first





### Documentation





Complete documentation and user guides included:

- Full README with technical details

- Beginner's guide with step-by-step instructions

- Troubleshooting guide

- FAQ section





### Upgrade to PRO





Need more features? Upgrade to **Bneu Trade Copier Pro** for:

- Unlimited slave accounts (up to 50)

- Multiple lot sizing methods (percentage, risk-based, balance/equity ratio)

- Symbol mapping (copy to different symbols)

- Reverse copying (BUY→SELL, SELL→BUY)

- Advanced filters and risk management

- Enhanced monitoring dashboard





### Requirements





- MetaTrader 5 platform

- MQL5 enabled account

- Two or more MT5 accounts (one master + at least one slave)

- Shared folder access (default MT5 setup)





### Support





- Documentation: Included with download

- MQL5 Marketplace: Check product page for updates





### Version Information





**Version:** 1.00

**Last Updated:** 2025-01-11

**Status:** Stable, ready for use

**Compatibility:** All MT5 builds





---





**Free Version - Perfect for Getting Started with Trade Copying!**





Try it free, upgrade to PRO when you need more features.