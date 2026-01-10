Scalp Forex Fractals
- 专家
- Duc Thac Qui
- 版本: 1.20
- 激活: 5
Overview
The Qui-Fractals Expert Advisor is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for scalping forex markets using Bill Williams' fractal analysis combined with Bollinger Bands. This EA implements a counter-trend trading strategy that identifies high-probability reversal points at key support and resistance levels.
Core Trading Strategy
Fractal-Based Level Identification
- Uses Bill Williams' fractals to identify significant swing highs and lows
- Combines fractals with Bollinger Bands' middle line (20-period moving average) for trend bias
- Calculates dynamic price cycles based on historical Bollinger Band ranges
- Creates multiple resistance/support levels spaced at calculated cycle intervals
Counter-Trend Scalping Approach
- When price is below the Bollinger middle band, the EA looks for buy opportunities at fractal-based support levels
- When price is above the Bollinger middle band, the EA looks for sell opportunities at fractal-based resistance levels
Risk Management Features
Equity Protection
- Real-time equity monitoring with risk-out protection
- Daily goal automatic closures to avoid over-exposure in market risks
- Daily reset of trading parameters and risk limits
Spread Control
- Maximum spread filter to avoid trading during high-cost periods
- Dynamic target adjustment based on current market conditions
Breakout Filtering
- Sophisticated breakout detection to avoid false signals
- Level validation system to prevent premature entries
Target and Exit Strategy
- User-controlled minimum for quick scalps
- Set maximum stop loss to prevent deep draw down risks
- Adjust lot size for each trade for user's preference of risk and reward
- Avoids Martingale bigger risks
- Clean daily reset of all tracking variables
Key Advantages
- Adaptive Cycle Calculation - Automatically adjusts price level spacing based on current market volatility
- Multi-Level Defense - Can handle extended moves in market
- High-Frequency Scalping - Designed for quick profits on mean reversion moves
- Robust Risk Controls - Multiple layers of protection against excessive losses
- Market Condition Awareness - Spread filtering and volatility adaptation
Ideal Market Conditions
- Excellent for major forex pairs during active trading sessions
- Particularly effective during news-driven volatility spikes
- Optimal on M1, M5, and M15 timeframes for scalping opportunities
This EA combines the reliability of fractal analysis with modern risk management techniques, making it suitable for traders seeking consistent small profits while maintaining strict risk control in volatile forex markets.