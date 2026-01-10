Zenith Session Flux

Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone.

Indicator Features:

  • Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset between your broker's server time and GMT to align with New York EST/EDT.
  • Precise Killzone Visualization: Draws background rectangles for Asia, London, New York AM, and New York PM sessions.
  • Institutional Price Pivots: Automatically plots horizontal trend lines at the high and low of each session once the session is completed.
  • Count-Based Drawing Limit: A specialized management system that restricts the number of past sessions displayed on the chart to prevent clutter.
  • Real-Time Updates: Dynamically updates the high and low levels as price action unfolds within an active session.

Input Parameters:

  • Max Sessions to Keep: Determines how many historical sessions of each type remain on the chart. Setting this to 1 will keep only the current or most recent session.
  • Killzone Toggles: Individual boolean settings to enable or disable specific sessions like Asia, London, NY AM, or NY PM.
  • Session Time Ranges: Input fields for session hours, pre-set to standard ICT New York times.
  • Show High/Low Pivots: A toggle to enable or disable the drawing of horizontal price levels from previous sessions.
  • Pivot Style and Width: Configuration settings for the visual appearance of the high and low trend lines.

Usage and Strategy:

  • The indicator is best utilized on lower timeframes such as M1, M5, or M15 for precise entry timing.
  • Users should monitor the session high and low pivots as these levels represent significant pools of liquidity that institutional players often target.
  • By using the Max Sessions limit, traders can maintain a clean chart focused only on the most relevant recent price levels.
  • The re-initialization logic ensures that all drawings are cleared and updated immediately upon changing any settings or timeframes.

