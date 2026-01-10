Betine Gold
- 专家
- Lusmar Betine Bermond
- 版本: 1.11
- 激活: 5
Title: Betine Gold MT5
Short Description: High-precision trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) featuring dynamic risk management and integrated Soros recovery system.
Full Description: Betine Gold is a quantitative trading robot developed for traders seeking consistency in the Metals market (specifically XAUUSD/Gold). It employs a proprietary algorithm that combines volatility filters and multi-level trend confirmation to identify high-probability entry points.
Key Features:
-
Smart Trend Logic: Uses sensitivity cycles to filter market noise and enter only during strong directional moves.
-
Soros Recovery: Instead of aggressive Martingale, the robot uses a moderate Soros system to recover losses by reinvesting partial profits.
-
Professional Risk Management: Features daily profit targets and loss limits (Daily Stop) to protect the investor's capital.
-
Automatic Trailing Stop: Protects your profits as the price moves in your favor, ensuring the best possible exit.
Recommended Settings:
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: M15 or H1.