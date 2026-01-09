Market Exhaustion

Market Exhaustion Indicator measures directional persistence in price movements to identify where trends lose momentum. Unlike other oscillators, this measures direction of price movement (up +1, down-1, flat=0) within the selected period, completely ignoring magnitude of price changes. Based on selected Period, High readings signify potential exhaustion.
The weighted calculation emphasizes recent price direction, making it less to prone to fail in rapid price movements.

LinearRegressionVolume Profile
Linear Regression Volume Profile指标将线性回归分析与成交量分布剖析相结合，创建了一个先进的市场结构可视化工具。基础从对指定数量历史K线的线性回归计算开始，计算定义趋势线通过价格行为轨迹的斜率（倾斜度）和Y轴截距值。这条回归线作为分析成交量分布的中心轴，自动适应当前趋势方向，而不是保持水平静止状态。然后指标围绕此回归线计算基于ATR的通道，通道宽度由用户定义的比率乘以200周期平均真实波幅值确定，确保剖析级别按比例适应当前市场波动性。成交量分布分析通过将此通道划分为多个水平级别（默认回归线上方7个和下方7个）进行，其中每个级别代表沿回归角度倾斜的特定价格区域。对于计算周期内的每个历史K线，指标检查该K线的高低范围触及了哪些价格级别，并将相应的成交量累积到这些级别中。生成的成交量分布通过从每个级别延伸的彩色水平条可视化，颜色在最小成交量（紫色）和最大成交量（黄色）之间插值，基于每个级别占总累积成交量的百分比。方向箭头出现在计算周期中最旧的K线处，对于正回归斜率（指标反向逻辑中的下降趋势）向上指，对于负斜率（上升趋势）向下指，提供计算趋势方向的即时视觉确认。剖
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
艾略特振荡器 - 一个通过移动平均线收敛模式检测趋势反转的动量分析工具。该指标显示蓝色直方图表示看涨动量，红色直方图表示看跌条件，同时自动绘制连接重要峰值和谷值的趋势线。 警报系统 ：在两种模式之间选择 - 当前K线警报（alertsOnCurrent = true）在形成中的K线上立即触发但可能重绘，而确认K线警报（alertsOnCurrent = false）等待K线完成，提供可靠的无重绘信号。对于一致的交易决策，确认警报消除了来自初步信号的虚假入场。 关键特征 ：内置峰值检测与指数平滑减少市场噪音并识别有意义的动量变化。该振荡器在横盘市场条件下作为 退出警告 系统表现出色，帮助交易者避免长期整合期。 最佳实践 ：使用确认警报模式避免实时警报中出现的信号变化，确保您的交易策略依赖于稳定、完整的K线数据，而不是波动的初步读数。
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Solarwind No Repaint是一个技术振荡器，将费舍尔变换应用于标准化价格数据，创建基于直方图的指标来识别潜在的市场转折点。该指标将价格变动转换为高斯正态分布，使周期性模式和动量变化对交易者更加可见。 工作原理 该指标通过几个计算步骤处理价格数据： 高低分析 ：计算指定周期内的最高价和最低价 价格标准化 ：取每根K线高低价范围的中点，并根据周期范围进行标准化，将数值缩放到-1和+1之间 费舍尔变换应用 ：应用数学费舍尔变换公式 0.5 * ln((1+x)/(1-x)) 并进行平滑处理 趋势信号处理 ：基于数值变化和动量阈值生成方向性信号 主要特征 直方图显示 ：在单独的指标窗口中显示为彩色柱状图 基于趋势的着色 ：绿色柱表示看涨动量，红色柱表示看跌动量 无重绘设计 ：仅使用已完成的K线以防止当前K线上的信号变化 自适应敏感度 ：可配置的阈值系统以过滤市场噪音 信号持续性 ：保持趋势方向直到发生显著的动量变化 参数 周期 （Extperiod）：用于高低计算的回望周期（默认：10） 信号敏感度 ：新信号所需的变化阈值（默认：0.05） 使用完成K线 ：通过仅使用完成的K线防
FNCD mt5
FNCD指标是一个先进的技术分析工具，将费雪变换与统计价格标准化相结合，创建复杂的振荡器。基础从Z分数标准化开始，其中价格数据通过计算当前价格在指定周期内偏离其移动平均值多少个标准差来标准化。这种标准化过程将原始价格波动转换为标准化单位，使得更容易识别极端偏差，无论工具的价格水平如何。费雪变换然后将这些标准化值转换为围绕零振荡的有界振荡器，极端读数表明潜在的反转区域。两个指数移动平均线应用于费雪变换值——快速EMA和慢速EMA——创建类似于MACD但具有增强统计属性的双线系统。当快速EMA从下方穿越慢速EMA时，产生看涨信号，而当快线从上方穿越慢线时，出现看跌信号。统计标准化和费雪变换的结合使这个指标在识别超买和超卖条件方面特别有效，同时通过EMA平滑机制过滤市场噪音。
FNCD Indicator
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
买卖双方压力指标是一个综合的市场分析工具，能够同时显示从M1分钟图到D1日线图等多个时间框架的市场情绪和力量对比。该指标通过精密的移动平均动量分析算法，在用户可自定义配置的周期内准确计算买方压力和卖方压力的具体百分比数值。其直观的可视化操作面板采用动态进度条设计，买方力量以醒目的青色（蓝绿色）显示，卖方主导力量则以鲜明的红色标识，当压力值达到显著水平时还会显示精确的百分比数值。每个时间框架都集成了专业的ADX平均趋向指数强度测量功能，配备清晰的方向性指标来准确识别和显示当前的上升趋势、下降趋势或横盘震荡市场状态。特别是在市场处于震荡整理期间（当ADX数值低于23阈值时），经验丰富的交易者可以灵活运用区间交易策略，通过在关键支撑位附近逢低买入，在重要阻力区域附近逢高卖出来获取稳定收益。智能化的彩色信号提示点系统为交易者提供即时的视觉确认，帮助准确判断市场条件变化并把握最佳的进场和出场时机。
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
High Low Cloud Trend指标是一种基于通道的技术分析工具，通过自适应价格边界识别趋势方向和均值回归机会。该系统通过计算指定回溯期内的最高高点和最低低点来运作，创建定义整体价格区间的外部通道边界。次级内部通道使用较短周期（主回溯期的四分之一）来捕捉更广泛区间内更即时的价格波动。该指标的核心逻辑通过将收盘价与参考值进行比较来确定趋势方向，该参考值根据价格触及这些极值的位置在最高点和最低点之间翻转 - 当价格触及最低低点时，参考值切换到最高高点，反之亦然。这创建了一个二元趋势状态，指标以填充直方图或线条的形式显示下通道（上升趋势）或上通道（下降趋势）。均值回归检测机制识别特定的交叉模式，即价格在触及外部边界后向内部通道回移，生成指向潜在反转入场点的箭头信号。双时间框架通道方法结合基于翻转的趋势逻辑，使该指标在区间震荡市场中特别有效，同时仍能捕捉趋势性走势，并为趋势变化和均值回归设置提供可自定义的警报。
Solarwind No Repaint
RSI Better Version mt4
更好的RSI是传统相对强弱指数(RSI)的增强版本，它结合了平均方向指数(ADX)加权，以解决经典RSI的一个基本弱点：在强趋势市场中的虚假信号。 传统RSI的问题 由J. Welles Wilder Jr.开发的标准RSI振荡器，通过测量近期价格变化的幅度来评估超买或超卖状况。然而，在强趋势市场中，RSI倾向于在极端区域(高于70或低于30)停留较长时间，产生大量虚假的反转信号。根据这些信号行动的交易者经常发现自己在与趋势作战并遭受损失。 解决方案：基于ADX的趋势过滤 更好的RSI通过结合ADX测量来检测趋势强度并自动调整RSI的敏感度来解决这个问题。关键见解是：当市场强势趋势时，我们希望RSI对小幅回调和整理的反应较少。 工作原理 核心计算组件 标准RSI计算 ：基础从Wilder的传统RSI开始，使用指定周期内收益和损失的指数移动平均。 ADX和ADXR比较 ：指标计算ADX(平均方向指数)和ADXR(ADX评级)。ADXR只是当前ADX和n个周期前ADX的平均值，为趋势强度比较提供平滑的参考点。 自适应加权逻辑 ： 当 ADX < ADXR 时：市场处于减弱或整理阶段。指标输
Moon Sniper
MOON SNIPER指标是一个突破检测工具，结合价格行为分析和高斯分布数学来识别外汇交易中的高概率入场点。 核心机制： 该指标使用统计价格分布而非传统枢轴点来计算支撑和阻力水平。它应用高斯分布原理来确定价格最可能找到平衡的位置以及可能发生重大偏差的位置。 主要特征： 使用统计概率识别突破区域 结合价格动量与数学分布模型 当价格突破计算水平上方/下方时提供视觉信号 使用类似成交量的柱状图显示来展示分布强度 颜色编码系统（蓝色/红色）指示突破方向 交易逻辑： 当价格移动超出统计计算边界时，指标信号表明动量驱动的走势可能会继续。高斯分布组件通过确保价格移动代表与正常价格行为的真正统计偏差来帮助过滤虚假突破。 该指标旨在通过识别市场行为何时偏离正常统计参数来早期捕捉重大价格移动，因此"狙击手"指的是精准时机。
Bandana
三个独立的RSI带状系统同时显示在您的图表上，用于全面的市场分析。每个系统根据RSI值计算支撑和阻力水平，具有可定制的周期和阈值。 该指标通过箭头标记提供可视化交易信号，当价格突破计算出的带状区域时触发。当价格在低于下带后移动到上方时出现多头信号，当价格在高于上带后跌破下方时触发空头信号。 三个系统中的每一个都可以独立配置不同的RSI长度、超买和超卖水平以及时间框架。默认设置使用51、31和21个柱的周期，具有针对不同市场条件优化的变化阈值水平。 内置警报系统在带状突破发生时发送通知，防止同一信号的重复警报。包括颜色、线条粗细和箭头显示在内的所有视觉元素都可以根据需要进行自定义或禁用。 该工具适用于所有时间框架和交易工具，允许交易者在单个指标窗口中比较多个RSI视角。上下带之间的中线为趋势分析提供额外的参考点。 非常适合寻求多个RSI计算确认信号的交易者，而不会用单独的指标使图表变得混乱。
Ashod Scalper
Ashod Scalper -  Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD策略 该指标从 Oscillator of a Moving Average 振荡器值计算MACD以识别精确的剥头皮入场点。当快速指数移动平均线穿越慢速指数移动平均线时,系统检测动量转变,然后通过次级信号线平滑过滤这些信号。箭头在交叉的确切时刻出现在图表上,绿色箭头标记蜡烛下方的多头入场,红色箭头标记蜡烛上方的空头入场。该指标包含基于ATR的跟踪止损计算,可根据市场波动性进行调整。 工作原理 首先,指标从标准MACD振荡器检索 Oscillator of a Moving Average 数据。这些 Oscillator of a Moving Average 数据成为第二次MACD计算的输入,创建双重平滑的动量测量。当快速Exponential moving average向上穿越慢速 Exponential moving average 并超过信号线时,触发多头信号。当快速EMA向下穿越慢速 Exponential moving average 并降至信号线下方时,触发空头信号。
MT5 Candles
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
先进的卡吉图表指标，具备ATR适应性和智能警报 使用这款专业的卡吉指标改变您的价格分析，它能过滤市场噪音并突出真实的趋势变化。基于1870年代日本米市场的传统图表方法，该工具纯粹关注重要的价格波动，同时忽略基于时间的波动。 核心功能： 双重反转方法 固定Delta：为反转检测设置精确的价格阈值 基于ATR：使用平均真实波幅（14周期标准）自动适应市场波动性 根据您的交易风格和市场条件在方法之间切换 视觉清晰度 阳线（粗、蓝色）：看涨动能 - 多头控制市场 阴线（细、红色）：看跌动能 - 空头控制市场 可自定义颜色和线宽以获得最佳图表可见性 自动标记肩部（阻力）和腰部（支撑）水平 全面的警报系统（7种卡吉信号规则） 阳/阴转换：趋势方向改变时立即警报 肩部形成：顶部看跌反转点警报 腰部形成：底部看涨反转点警报 多重肩部：通过连续下降的顶部检测强劲的看跌趋势 多重腰部：通过连续上升的底部识别强劲的看涨趋势 多级突破：突然垂直价格飙升警报 趋势强度分析：跟踪线长度以测量动能强度 独立警报控制 启用或禁用特定警报类型 自定义连续计数以确认趋势（默认：3） 所有警报包括精确的价格水平和清晰的方向
Simple And Unique Tool
工具描述 一个全面的交易助手，让控制触手可及。该工具简化订单执行和仓位管理，同时通过多个AI提供商提供智能支持。 TRADE - 执行多头和空头仓位，具有对冲能力。精确配置止损(SL)和止盈(TP)水平。下达挂单并管理交易量设置。界面支持MARKET和HEDGE模式，可调整SL/TP参数。 CLOSE - 精确管理退出。关闭单个仓位，选择性关闭盈利交易，或用单一操作清空整个投资组合—仓位和挂单。选项包括按方向关闭(BUY/SELL)，按盈利状态，按交易量大小，或按时间(最旧/最新)。 MANAGE - 通过追踪止损功能和盈亏平衡自动化保护收益并限制损失。配置盈亏平衡入场点(BE Start)，激活水平(BE Level)，追踪止损参数(TS Start, TS Step, TS Dist)。随着市场向有利方向移动，您的仓位通过可自定义行为设置自适应调整。 AI - 访问五个领先AI服务的对话辅助，包括Claude(Anthropic)、OpenAI(GPT)、xAI(Grok)、OpenRouter和Google。通过自然语言互动获取市场洞察、策略讨论或一般交易支持。切换上下文保留，启
RSI Better Version mt5
Better Winner Oscillator
该指标使用两个主要参数 - Periods和SmoothingPeriod。Periods参数控制计算的回溯窗口，而SmoothingPeriod决定数据如何平均。它们共同创建一个在看涨（绿色）和看跌（红色）状态之间振荡的直方图。 内置警报功能会在振荡器从超买区域（高于70）或超卖区域（低于30）回穿时通知交易者。UseCurrentBar参数允许交易者选择警报是在当前形成的K线上触发，还是仅在完成的K线上触发，为不同的交易风格提供灵活性。 Winner振荡器擅长识别背离和极端市场状况，使其对所有时间框架和市场中的反转交易者和动量交易者都具有价值。
