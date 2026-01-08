General Description

Voltra Pulse is a modern adaptive indicator designed to identify trends and reversal points.

It is based on an enhanced moving average algorithm that dynamically adjusts to market volatility.

Key Features

Adaptivity : automatically adjusts sensitivity depending on current volatility.

Dual signal system : combines a fast and a slow line to reliably confirm signals.

Minimal lag : thanks to an optimized algorithm, it responds to price changes faster than classic MAs.

Versatility: effective on all timeframes and assets (Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies).

Indicator Components

Fast Line (Voltra Fast)

Color: green.

Displays the short‑term trend.

Serves to detect early reversals.

Slow Line (Voltra Slow)

Color: red.

Filters noise and confirms trend strength.

Used as a support/resistance level.

Trading Signals

Buy:

Voltra Fast crosses Voltra Slow from below upward .

Additionally: the lines diverge, strengthening the signal.

Sell:

Voltra Fast crosses Voltra Slow from above downward .

Additionally: the lines converge/intertwine, indicating trend weakness.

Neutral Zone:

The lines move in parallel — the market is in consolidation.

It is recommended to avoid entering trades.

Default Settings

Fast line period: 10.

Slow line period: 21.

Adaptation coefficient: 0.5 (optimal for most assets).

Colors: green (Fast), red (Slow).

Application Recommendations

For trend trading:

Open positions in the direction of the line crossover.

Use a stop‑loss order behind the nearest extreme.

For noise filtering:

Trade only when the lines clearly diverge.

Avoid trades if the lines intertwine for more than 3 bars.

Combination with other tools:

Confirm the signal with support/resistance levels.

Add an oscillator (RSI, Stochastic) to filter overbought/oversold conditions.

Advantages Over Classic MAs

Fewer false signals due to adaptive filtering.

Early detection of reversals thanks to a dynamic period.

Works on all timeframes — from M1 to D1.

Limitations

In sideways markets, frequent crossovers may occur — use additional filters.

During sharp news events, signals may lag — take the economic calendar into account.

Conclusion

Voltra Pulse is a powerful tool for traders who value a balance between sensitivity and reliability.

Suitable for both scalping and medium‑term trading.