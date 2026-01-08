Trade Anomalo MT5 EA
- 专家
- Alessandro Virgilio
- 版本: 1.14
This Expert Advisor implements a trend‑adaptive grid hedging strategy designed to operate on trending markets (e.g., XAUUSD on H1) using the following logic:
Trend-Based Entry:
The system uses a pair of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to identify the dominant market direction:
– EMA Fast > EMA Slow → looks for BUY opportunities
– EMA Fast < EMA Slow → looks for SELL opportunities
Grid Trading:
The EA opens incremental orders along the trend at fixed distances (GridPoints), with fixed or incremental lot options configurable for conservative approaches.
– Grid spacing is adjustable to adapt to instrument volatility.
Active Risk Management:
Multiple safety controls are implemented:
HARD Kill-Switch (DD %): closes all trades if overall drawdown exceeds a configurable threshold (e.g., 25–30%).
Directional Kill: blocks only the losing side beyond a configurable percentage, allowing the opposite side to operate.
Dominant Side Protection: prevents excessive exposure on a dominant side.
Spread and trading hours filters avoid unfavorable market conditions.
Order Handling & Lot Normalization:
The EA automatically normalizes lot sizes according to broker rules to prevent execution errors on standard or cent accounts.
Configurable Parameters:
EMA periods
GridPoints (grid distance)
BaseLot / LotStep
MaxTradesSide
TargetProfitUSD
Max Drawdown % (Kill-Switch)
Directional DD % (Directional Kill)
Trading hours
Max spread
Risk Management:
The system does not guarantee profits. It includes built-in protection mechanisms to minimize potential losses. It does not use automatic martingale or non-standard external indicators.
🛡️ Safety Levels
1) HARD Kill-Switch:
Closes all positions if account drawdown exceeds the defined threshold, preventing catastrophic losses.
2) Directional Kill:
Blocks only the losing side if its performance drops below a set percentage, keeping the opposite side active for potential recovery.
3) Dominant Side Protection:
Prevents excessive opening of trades on a dominant side during adverse conditions.
Prevents trades during high spread conditions or outside the most liquid trading hours.