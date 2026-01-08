Smart Hedge Player
- 实用工具
- Muhammad Akhtar
- 版本: 1.1
1. Core Configuration & Magic Number Management
Professional Trading Foundation
Magic Number System: Isolate EA trades for precise tracking and management
Deviation Control: Customizable slippage tolerance for all orders
Visual Interface: Customizable on-chart panel with adjustable font sizing
Even Order Offset: Configurable price spacing between sequence orders
Perfect for traders who need clear trade identification and precise execution control.
2. Twelve-Step Order Sequence System
Revolutionary Multi-Order Strategy
12 Configurable Order Slots: Complete control over each step in the sequence
Flexible Lot Progression: Built-in Fibonacci-inspired lot progression (0.01 to 0.45)
Individual Price Settings: Set specific entry prices for each order slot
Independent TP/SL Configuration: Customize take-profit and stop-loss for each step
Sequential Execution: Orders trigger automatically based on previous fills
Transforms traditional single-entry trading into a sophisticated multi-level strategy.
3. Intelligent Sequence Management
Automated Order Progression
State Tracking: Monitors all 12 order states (0=inactive, 1=pending, 2=filled)
-
Automatic Progression: Moves through sequence steps without manual intervention
Direction Memory: Remembers initial trade direction for hedge calculations
Complete Reset Function: Full sequence restart capability
Ensures consistent strategy execution while eliminating emotional decision-making.
4. Advanced Triggering Mechanisms
Multiple Entry Methodologies
M1 Candle-Based Triggering: Automatically initiates sequences based on 1-minute candle closes
-
-
-
Price Propagation: Intelligent price calculation for subsequent sequence orders
Combines automated intelligence with manual override capability for maximum flexibility.
5. Smart Order Type Detection
Intelligent Order Placement Logic
Market vs. Pending Detection: Automatically determines optimal order type
Relative Price Analysis: Compares entry price to current market for order type selection
Stop/Limit Auto-Selection: Chooses between stop and limit orders based on price position
Broker Compliance: Ensures all orders meet minimum distance requirements
Eliminates order type errors and optimizes execution for each market condition.
6. Comprehensive Hedge Strategy
Professional Risk Management
Alternating Direction Logic: Even-numbered orders follow initial direction, odd-numbered hedge
Dynamic Price Calculation: Computes hedge order prices based on SL and offset parameters
Proportional Lot Sizing: Hedge positions sized according to pre-defined progression
Auto-Cancellation: Pending orders automatically cancel when trades close
Creates a sophisticated risk management matrix that protects capital while maintaining profit potential.
7. Visual Control Panel
Professional Trading Interface
Complete Order Overview: Real-time display of all 12 sequence slots
Interactive Controls: BUY/SELL buttons for each order slot
Live Price Updates: Automatic propagation of prices across sequence
Quick-Action Buttons: One-click CLOSE ALL and RESET functions
Color-Coded Status: Visual indicators for easy monitoring
Provides complete trading control without leaving the chart interface.
Key Features & Benefits
Intelligent Sequence Automation
Automatic Step Progression: Moves through 12-step sequence without manual input
Order State Tracking: Continuous monitoring of all pending and filled orders
Smart Fill Detection: Automatically detects when orders fill and progresses sequence
Completion Recognition: Identifies when full sequence completes and resets for next cycle
Advanced Risk Management
Multi-Level Position Sizing: Progressive lot sizing manages risk exposure
Hedging Strategy: Alternating directions reduce overall portfolio risk
Independent TP/SL: Each order has customized risk parameters
Auto-Cancel Protection: Eliminates orphaned pending orders
Professional Execution
Smart Order Type Selection: Automatically chooses market, stop, or limit orders
Price Normalization: Ensures all prices meet broker precision requirements
Error-Resistant Design: Comprehensive error handling and recovery
CTrade Integration: Utilizes MQL5's professional trading class
Flexible Triggering Options
Time-Based Automation: M1 candle triggers for systematic entry
Manual Control: Complete manual control via panel buttons
Hybrid Approach: Combine automated and manual triggering as needed
Pending Order Integration: Works with manually placed pending orders
Comprehensive Trade Management
Bulk Close Function: Close all positions with single click
Sequence Reset: Complete restart of trading sequence
Pending Order Cleanup: Automatic cancellation of orphaned orders
Complete Logging: Detailed print statements for all actions
Technical Excellence
Robust Architecture
State Machine Design: Professional sequence tracking and management
Memory Efficient: Minimal resource consumption during operation
Stable Performance: Designed for 24/7 operation without degradation
Clean Object Management: Proper creation and deletion of chart objects
Professional Coding Standards
Modular Design: Well-organized, maintainable code structure
Comprehensive Error Handling: Graceful handling of all error conditions
Complete Documentation: Clear comments and logical flow
MT5 Optimization: Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5 specifications
User Experience Design
Intuitive Interface: Logical layout with clear visual hierarchy
Real-Time Feedback: Immediate visual confirmation of all actions
Easy Configuration: Straightforward input parameters with sensible defaults
Minimal Learning Curve: Professional tools presented accessibly
How It Works - The Smart Hedge Strategy
Phase 1: Initial Trigger
Candle-Based Entry: Monitors 1-minute candle closes for initial direction
Manual Alternative: Can be manually triggered via BUY/SELL button
First Order Placement: Places first order in sequence with specified lot size
Price Propagation: Calculates and sets prices for remaining sequence orders
Phase 2: Sequence Execution
Automatic Progression: Each filled order triggers placement of next in sequence
Alternating Direction: Even slots follow initial direction, odd slots hedge
Price Management: Maintains proper price spacing between orders
Risk Control: Independent TP/SL for each order manages individual risk
Phase 3: Completion & Reset
Sequence Completion: Recognizes when all 12 orders have filled
Automatic Reset: Prepares for next trading cycle
Position Management: Continues to manage open positions
Ready State: Awaits next triggering event
Why Choose Smart Hedge Player EA?
For Systematic Traders
Rule-Based Approach: Eliminates emotional trading decisions
Consistent Execution: Same logic applied to every trade sequence
Risk Management First: Built-in hedging and position sizing control
Performance Tracking: Clear, measurable strategy results
For Portfolio Managers
Multi-Order Strategy: Diversifies entries across price levels
Hedging Capability: Reduces overall portfolio risk
Scalable Design: Works with any account size
Professional Grade: Suitable for institutional-level strategies
For All Experience Levels
Beginner-Friendly: Simple setup with comprehensive defaults
Advanced Customization: Extensive parameters for experienced traders
Educational Value: Learn sophisticated strategies through observation
Risk-Aware Design: Multiple layers of protection for capital preservation
System Requirements
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account: Any MT5 account (Demo or Real)
Minimum Capital: Flexible based on lot size settings (from $100 micro accounts)
Symbols: Works with all Forex pairs and other liquid symbols
VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation with M1 triggering
Support & Updates
Complete Documentation: Detailed setup guide and strategy explanation
Regular Updates: Continuous improvement based on user feedback
Market Support: Direct support through MQL5 market channels
Strategy Community: Access to other users for optimization tips
Risk Management & Best Practices
Start with Demo: Thoroughly test strategy in demo before live trading
Understand Strategy: Study the sequence logic before implementation
Proper Capitalization: Ensure sufficient margin for 12-order sequence
Regular Review: Monitor performance and adjust parameters as needed
Market Awareness: Understand that all trading involves risk of loss