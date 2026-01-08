Bollinger Breakout Prop Master

The Ultimate Tool for Prop Firm Challenges & Personal Growth

Product Description: Bollinger Breakout Prop Master is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed specifically for the volatility of modern markets. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, this EA uses a solid logic based on Bollinger Bands for entry precision and a 200-period Moving Average to filter the main trend. It trades with the market flow, not against it.

Key Features:

  • Prop Firm Ready: Includes a "Smart Lot" algorithm that auto-calculates risk to protect your drawdown, making it ideal for passing challenges.

  • Trend Following: Only trades when the price action confirms the trend direction above/below the SMA 200.

  • No Dangerous Methods: No Martingale, No Grid. Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Broker Independent: Auto-normalization of volume/lots to work on any broker.

Recommendations:

  • Symbol: EURUSD (Optimized), GBPUSD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe: M15 (Recommended).

  • Minimum Deposit: $100.


作者的更多信息
Sigma Reversion Master MT5
Yoandris Acosta Acosta
专家
Sigma Reversion Master MT5 is an elite Expert Advisor designed specifically to pass Prop Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) and manage institutional capital. The EA utilizes the Sigma 3.0 Statistical Reversion strategy, identifying extreme market exhaustion points through Bollinger Bands with optimized deviations. Performance Highlights: Net Profit: $5,867.00 USD in 6 months. ROI: +58.6% on a $10,000 initial capital. Safety: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss. No Martingale or Grid strategies. Protectio
筛选:
无评论
回复评论