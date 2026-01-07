Sweet Spot MT4
- 指标
- Part-time Day Trader
- 版本: 1.0
Sweet Spot automatically highlights an optimal pullback zone on the chart to help plan trend-continuation entries.
The zone is calculated on a user-selected trend leg by dragging a vertical reference line and is drawn only when needed, keeping charts clean and clutter-free by default.
Sweet Spot is designed to support structured, rule-based trade planning while maintaining a clear view of price action at all times.
Key Features:
- Sweet Spot detection on a user-selected trend leg
- Sweet Spot zone based on the 38.2%–61.8% retracement range (fully customizable)
- Customizable colors
- Zone is drawn only when needed — clean charts by default
Market Context:
The Sweet Spot concept aligns with principles described by W.D. Gann, who observed that markets often retrace around 50% of a prior move before continuing in the direction of the trend. This midpoint is treated as a decision zone, not a blind entry level, and is used here as a reference within a broader retracement area.
Strategy Tester Notice:
In Strategy Tester, the Sweet Spot tool operates partially, as manual trend selection is not supported. A random trend leg is used for demonstration purposes only and does not reflect live trading behavior.