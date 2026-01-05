EVERGREEN XAUUSD - Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System

A systematic approach to gold trading.

Evergreen is designed to address common challenges faced by gold traders: emotional decision-making, weekend gap exposure, and over-leveraging. The system automates position management across multiple timeframes using pre-configured logic.

WHAT THIS SYSTEM DOES

Evergreen runs 5 strategies simultaneously across multiple timeframes. It manages positions during the week and closes all trades before the weekend.

HOW IT WORKS

Multi-Strategy Logic: Five strategies work together. Some follow trends, some trade reversals. This diversification is designed to smooth the equity curve. Adaptive Grid: The system uses grid positioning with volatility-based spacing. When volatility increases, grid spacing widens automatically. Exposure Control: A hard-coded exposure ceiling prevents the system from opening new trades when risk reaches a defined threshold. Weekend Protocol: All positions close Friday at 20:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). The system does not hold positions over weekends.

The five strategies:

QUANTUM CORE - Trend detection

- Trend detection KINETIC WAVE - Momentum trading

- Momentum trading FLUX VECTOR - Volatility breakouts

- Volatility breakouts ORBITAL FLOW - Swing trading

- Swing trading STELLAR DRIFT - Trend continuation

All five strategies share:

Volatility-adaptive grid spacing

Exposure ceiling (maximum risk cap)

Partial profit-taking at defined levels

Friday close protocol

LAUNCH PRICING - $97

The price increases as more copies are sold:

Current Price $97 After 50 copies $297 After 150 copies $597 Final Price $997

Price increases without prior notice.

All purchases include lifetime updates at no additional cost.

HISTORICAL BACKTEST RESULTS

Important: The following results are from historical backtesting only. Past performance does not indicate future results. Backtests have inherent limitations and may not reflect actual trading conditions.

MEDIUM Profile (9-year backtest, $10,000 starting balance):

Metric Backtest Result Net Return +1,710% Profit Factor 1.75 Win Rate 91.6% Max Drawdown 25% Sharpe Ratio 3.46

HIGH Profile uses larger position sizes and accepts higher drawdowns. Use MEDIUM unless you fully understand the increased risk.

WHO THIS IS NOT FOR

This system may not be suitable for traders who:

Expect no losses: The system takes losses as part of normal operation. No trading system wins every trade.

The system takes losses as part of normal operation. No trading system wins every trade. Want manual control: The system is designed to run autonomously. Manual intervention may interfere with the logic.

The system is designed to run autonomously. Manual intervention may interfere with the logic. Prefer weekend positions: All positions close on Friday. If you prefer to hold over weekends, this system is not appropriate.

All positions close on Friday. If you prefer to hold over weekends, this system is not appropriate. Want adjustable parameters: Core settings are locked. Only Risk Profile selection is available.

TEST BEFORE BUYING

We recommend testing the system before purchase:

Download the Free Demo from this page Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 Run tests on XAUUSD across different time periods Evaluate how the system handles various market conditions

The demo works in Strategy Tester only and cannot be attached to live charts.

REQUIREMENTS

Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD only (other symbols are rejected)

XAUUSD or GOLD only (other symbols are rejected) Minimum Balance: $100 (MEDIUM) / $500 (HIGH)

$100 (MEDIUM) / $500 (HIGH) Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

1:100 or higher recommended Broker: Low spread broker (under 30 points on gold)

Low spread broker (under 30 points on gold) Platform: MetaTrader 5

RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading gold carries substantial risk. This system uses grid and averaging techniques. Floating drawdowns are a normal part of operation. The system is designed to recover from drawdowns, but recovery is not guaranteed. Do not trade money you cannot afford to lose. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.