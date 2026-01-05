Evergreen XAUUSD
EVERGREEN XAUUSD - Multi-Strategy Gold Trading System
A systematic approach to gold trading.
Evergreen is designed to address common challenges faced by gold traders: emotional decision-making, weekend gap exposure, and over-leveraging. The system automates position management across multiple timeframes using pre-configured logic.
WHAT THIS SYSTEM DOES
Evergreen runs 5 strategies simultaneously across multiple timeframes. It manages positions during the week and closes all trades before the weekend.
HOW IT WORKS
- Multi-Strategy Logic: Five strategies work together. Some follow trends, some trade reversals. This diversification is designed to smooth the equity curve.
- Adaptive Grid: The system uses grid positioning with volatility-based spacing. When volatility increases, grid spacing widens automatically.
- Exposure Control: A hard-coded exposure ceiling prevents the system from opening new trades when risk reaches a defined threshold.
- Weekend Protocol: All positions close Friday at 20:00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). The system does not hold positions over weekends.
The five strategies:
- QUANTUM CORE - Trend detection
- KINETIC WAVE - Momentum trading
- FLUX VECTOR - Volatility breakouts
- ORBITAL FLOW - Swing trading
- STELLAR DRIFT - Trend continuation
All five strategies share:
- Volatility-adaptive grid spacing
- Exposure ceiling (maximum risk cap)
- Partial profit-taking at defined levels
- Friday close protocol
LAUNCH PRICING - $97
The price increases as more copies are sold:
|Current Price
|$97
|After 50 copies
|$297
|After 150 copies
|$597
|Final Price
|$997
Price increases without prior notice.
All purchases include lifetime updates at no additional cost.
HISTORICAL BACKTEST RESULTS
Important: The following results are from historical backtesting only. Past performance does not indicate future results. Backtests have inherent limitations and may not reflect actual trading conditions.
MEDIUM Profile (9-year backtest, $10,000 starting balance):
|Metric
|Backtest Result
|Net Return
|+1,710%
|Profit Factor
|1.75
|Win Rate
|91.6%
|Max Drawdown
|25%
|Sharpe Ratio
|3.46
HIGH Profile uses larger position sizes and accepts higher drawdowns. Use MEDIUM unless you fully understand the increased risk.
WHO THIS IS NOT FOR
This system may not be suitable for traders who:
- Expect no losses: The system takes losses as part of normal operation. No trading system wins every trade.
- Want manual control: The system is designed to run autonomously. Manual intervention may interfere with the logic.
- Prefer weekend positions: All positions close on Friday. If you prefer to hold over weekends, this system is not appropriate.
- Want adjustable parameters: Core settings are locked. Only Risk Profile selection is available.
TEST BEFORE BUYING
We recommend testing the system before purchase:
- Download the Free Demo from this page
- Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5
- Run tests on XAUUSD across different time periods
- Evaluate how the system handles various market conditions
The demo works in Strategy Tester only and cannot be attached to live charts.
REQUIREMENTS
- Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD only (other symbols are rejected)
- Minimum Balance: $100 (MEDIUM) / $500 (HIGH)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
- Broker: Low spread broker (under 30 points on gold)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
RISK DISCLOSURE
Trading gold carries substantial risk. This system uses grid and averaging techniques. Floating drawdowns are a normal part of operation. The system is designed to recover from drawdowns, but recovery is not guaranteed. Do not trade money you cannot afford to lose. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.