Overview

Golden Hen Basic is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD. It operates by combining five independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6).

The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen Basic does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques.

All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.





Overview of the Five Strategies

The EA analyzes the XAUUSD chart across multiple timeframes simultaneously:

Strategy 1 (M30): This strategy analyzes a specific sequence of recent bars to identify potential bullish reversal signals following a defined bearish pattern. Strategy 2 (H4): This strategy identifies strong bullish momentum after a sustained downward trend. It uses the low of the previous H4 bar as a reference point for its analysis. Strategy 3 (M30): This is a session-based strategy. It monitors price action relative to the low of an earlier trading session to identify potential entry points. Strategy 4 (H2/H6): This is a trend-following strategy. It uses a trend indicator on a higher timeframe as a primary filter and seeks entry signals on a lower timeframe. Strategy 5 (M5): This is a session breakout strategy. It identifies the high and low range of the Tokyo session and monitors for price breakouts relative to these levels during the London session.

All five strategies are included in the EA and operate together. You can enable or disable each strategy individually via the input parameters.



Recommended Settings: Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: Any Leverage: Minimum 1:30 Deposit: Minimum $200 Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, Puprime, Eightcap, Pepperstone, FP Markets, FXOpen, Tickmill, Fxpro

VPS and Continuous Operation (Important) For optimal performance, the EA requires uninterrupted 24/7 operation. Some strategies (like Strategy 4) track market conditions step-by-step. Restarting MT5 or the EA resets this internal memory, which can cause the EA to skip valid signals. Therefore, running the EA on a reliable VPS is strongly recommended.

Setup: Click here to download the .set file. Simply load it and that's it! No complex settings required. $201 - $500 Balance: 0.01 lots

$501 - $1,000 Balance: 0.01 - 0.02 lots

$1,000+ Balance: 0.01 - 0.02 lots for every $1,000 in your account

For prop firms, use 0.01 lots for every $5000 balance.



Key Features



5 Strategies in One EA – Short and medium-term reversal signals, all working independently.

Smart Auto-Lot System – Integrated money management with 3 selectable risk levels (Low, Medium, High) to automatically calculate lot sizes based on your balance.

Prop Firm Daily Protection – Built-in safety mechanism that instantly closes all open trades and blocks new entries until the next day if your 'Max Daily Loss' limit is reached, preventing drawdown violations.

Advanced Price Action Filters – Identifies strong market reversals with minimal false signals.

Operates using fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for better risk control.

Fully Automated – No manual intervention required.

XAUUSD Optimized – Developed and optimized specifically for Gold.

Broker Friendly – Works with 4 or 5-digit brokers, ECN accounts, and supports FIFO compliance.



Risk Management





Built-in margin, lot size, and stop level validation. Balance Protection Filter: Automatically disables all new trades if the account balance falls below a user-defined minimum monetary value, protecting your capital.

Automatic error handling and order checks to ensure safe execution.





Adjustable Take Profit, lot size, and optional SL buffer for more control. Dynamic Volatility Filter to automatically pause trading during high-risk periods, providing an essential layer of safety.





Why Choose This EA?

Instead of relying on a single trading setup, this EA uses five different perspectives of market structure. This diversification is part of its design, aiming to provide a steady, rule-based trading approach without emotional decision-making.