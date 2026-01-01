One Click Confirm MT4

One Click Confirm provides one-click, rule-based alerts that confirm price breaks, momentum shifts, and reversals.

Confirmation alerts are placed manually with a single button click and trigger only when the user-selected conditions are met.

No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic.

Designed primarily for trade entries — but equally effective for scale-ins and stop-loss adjustments on exits — One Click Confirm allows the same consistent, rule-based confirmation method to be applied across the entire trade lifecycle.

All confirmations are triggered on candle close, making them reliable and easy to backtest or paper-test. This provides structure, confidence, and a more consistent trading process.

One-Click Confirm is compatible with the Strategy Tester. See the MetaTrader manual for instructions on adding indicators to Strategy Tester charts.

Confirmation Methods :

Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use:



Candle Body Break

Candle Wick Break

Break of Structure (BoS)

Price Break of MA

MA Slope Direction

Parabolic SAR Turn + Confirm

RSI Hook (OB / OS)

Stochastic Hook (OB / OS)





All confirmations are transparent, and rule-based.



