Golden Dawn Breakout XAU

Golden Dawn Breakout is a professional Expert Advisor designed

It is built around a precision-entry philosophy, aiming to trade only high-probability market conditions while maintaining strict risk control.

This EA is not a martingale, grid, or gambling system.

Every trade is executed based on predefined market logic with the goal of consistent long-term growth and controlled drawdown.

For optimal performance, Golden Dawn Breakout EA should be used with the recommended settings below.

Default (Recommended)



Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $5000 (recommended $10,000+)

Risk: 1–2% per trade

Max Spread: Broker average or lower





Risk Management Predefined Stop Loss & Take Profit on every trade

Risk-based position sizing, adjustable by the user Important Notice Risk disclaimer: Automated trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test any EA in a demo account with your broker and verify settings before using real capital. The author is not responsible for trading losses. Risk disclaimer: Automated trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test any EA in a demo account with your broker and verify settings before using real capital. The author is not responsible for trading losses.

Trades✔ Precision-based intraday strategy✔ 1 -✔ Average✔ Low drawdown approach✔ Fixed risk management✔ Spread & time filters✔ Works on most brokers✔ Fully automated