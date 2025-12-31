Analytic Insight Bond FX
- 专家
- Lerato Silokwane
- 版本: 1.0
Here is a clear, professional product description formatted for the MQL5 Market or Algo Forge editor.US Rates WFO: Adaptive Intermarket Strategy
US Rates WFO is a professional-grade trading system that moves beyond simple technical indicators. Instead of just looking at price charts, it analyzes the fundamental engine of the global currency market: US Treasury Yields.
Most strategies fail because market conditions change. US Rates WFO solves this by "thinking" before it trades. It features a built-in Walk-Forward Optimization (WFO) engine that automatically adjusts its internal settings every single day to match the current market rhythm.
Key Advantages
-
Self-Adapting Logic: The EA doesn't use "set and forget" parameters. Every day, it runs a simulation of the last 40 days (configurable) to find the statistical settings that are working right now.
-
Intermarket Intelligence: It trades Forex pairs (like EURUSD and USDJPY) by correlating them with the US Bond Market (using the TLT ETF as a proxy). When bonds move, currencies often follow.
-
Institutional Risk Management: Stop Loss and trade volume are dynamically calculated using Volatility (ATR). In quiet markets, stops are tighter; in volatile markets, they widen to avoid noise.
-
Theory Filter: Includes an optional "Economic Theory" filter that only takes trades if the statistical correlation matches real-world economic logic (e.g., Higher Yields = Stronger USD).
How It Works
-
Scans the Market: Once a day (usually at NY Close), the EA downloads price history for the Forex pair and the US Bond ETF (TLT).
-
Optimizes: It effectively "backtests" itself on the recent past to find the best sensitivity (Beta) setting.
-
Forecasts: It uses that optimized setting to predict the next move based on how Bonds closed yesterday.
-
Executes: If the correlation is strong enough, it places a trade with institutional execution types (IOC) to ensure liquidity safety.
Input Parameters
1. Asset Proxies
-
Bond_Symbol: The exact symbol name for the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in your Market Watch (e.g., TLT , iShares TLT ). Required.
2. Forecast Logic
-
Beta_Period: The default number of days to check for correlation (used only if optimization is disabled).
-
Min_Correlation: The minimum statistical strength required to take a trade.
-
Use_Theory_Filter: If true , the EA rejects trades that contradict standard economic theory (useful for filtering out random noise).
-
Open_Hour: The server hour to run the analysis and open trades.
3. Self-Optimization (WFO)
-
Do_Self_Optimize: Set to true to enable the adaptive AI. The EA will ignore the fixed Beta_Period and calculate its own.
-
Opt_Lookback_Days: The "Training Window." How many past days the EA reviews to make its decision (Recommended: 40-60).
-
Opt_Beta_Start / End: The range of settings the EA is allowed to test.
4. Risk Management
-
Risk_Percent: The percentage of your account equity to risk on a single trade.
-
ATR_Period: The timeframe for calculating volatility. 1
-
SL_ATR_Mult: The Stop Loss distance measured in ATRs (e.g., 2.0 sets the stop at 2x the daily average range).
-
TP_ATR_Mult: The Take Profit distance measured in ATRs.
5. Trade Management
-
Use_Trailing: Enables a smart trailing stop to lock in profits.
-
Trail_Trigger_ATR: How far price must move in profit before the trailing stop activates.
Recommendations
-
Symbol: Works best on major pairs influenced by the dollar: USDJPY, EURUSD, gold (XAUUSD).
-
Timeframe: Attach to any chart (e.g., M1 or H1). The internal logic is strictly Daily (D1), so the chart timeframe does not affect performance.
-
Broker: Requires a broker that offers the TLT ETF (or a similar US Treasury proxy) in the Market Watch.