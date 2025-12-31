King Gold Quantum Burst Scalper

King Gold Quantum Burst Scalper is a next-generation XAUUSD scalping system for MT5, designed to capture strong trend acceleration and stack positions during high-momentum phases. It applies a smart burst-execution engine: no weak entries, no random trades — only when direction, volatility and structure confirm.

Main Concept:

  • Hedging mode, XAUUSD M5

  • Fixed lot 0.01 per layer (no martingale)

  • Multi-burst entries only when momentum is strong

  • Engine auto-filters sideways / low energy markets

  • VPS recommended for best execution speed

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Timeframe : 5M

  • Optimized for Raw/ECN low-spread brokers

Performance Snapshot (1-year test):

  • Starting capital: $500

  • Result: $52,560+ (over 100x growth potential)

  • Max equity drawdown: 61.85% (high-volatility strategy)

This EA is high-risk, high-return. Designed for traders who understand momentum behavior on Gold and want maximum scalability during directional runs.

📌 Promo

Launch Promotion – 5 buyers only

  • Today & Tomorrow (until 1 January 2026)

  • $299 early access

  • Price will increase step-by-step to $2,999


