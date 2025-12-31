Simple Buy Sell Arrows is a clean, price-action–driven indicator designed to highlight potential directional shifts directly on the chart. It adapts to market volatility and recent price structure to mark moments when momentum transitions from one side to the other. Signals are displayed as clear BUY and SELL arrows positioned intelligently away from price to keep the chart readable, even during fast markets.

The indicator is lightweight, non-intrusive, and suitable for discretionary traders who want visual clarity without clutter. Built-in alerts ensure you never miss a signal, whether you’re watching the screen or away from the terminal.

How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe.

BUY arrows suggest a potential shift toward bullish pressure.

SELL arrows suggest a potential shift toward bearish pressure.

Signals are confirmed only after a bar closes, helping reduce noise and false triggers.

Use arrows as entry confirmation , not as a standalone system. Combine them with support/resistance, market structure, trend analysis, or session timing.

Adjust arrow size, color, and offset to fit your chart style.

Enable popups, sounds, notifications, or email alerts based on your workflow.

Best results are achieved when trading in alignment with higher-timeframe bias and avoiding low-liquidity conditions.