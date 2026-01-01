🚀 LAUNCH SPECIAL: 65% OFF

📈 Range Cycle Pro — Professional Algorithmic Trading Framework.



Range Cycle Pro is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for precision, flexibility, and consistency. Unlike standard trading robots that rely on lagging indicators such as MACD or RSI, this Expert Advisor is built on pure price action and Time Range Alpha, supporting both Breakout (trend-following) and Mean Reversion (counter-trend) strategies.

This EA is not just a single-purpose trading robot—it is a professional trading framework. By applying different parameter configurations and attaching the EA to multiple charts, traders can automate, diversify, and optimize a wide range of trading styles across instruments and sessions.

Range Cycle Pro automatically identifies a dynamic price range during a user-defined time window and executes trades based on real market momentum. Traders can adapt the system to various markets—such as Gold (XAUUSD), US100, and EURUSD—to build a portfolio-style trading approach rather than relying on a single symbol or strategy.

The EA also allows the same instrument (e.g., EURUSD) to be traded using different time ranges and strategy modes simultaneously, enabling advanced approaches such as strategy diversification and hedging-style execution within one account.

By adjusting the range start time to key market sessions—such as the New York Open—users can take advantage of Opening Range Breakout (ORB) behavior, while alternative time windows can be used for structured mean-reversion setups.

Combined with its proprietary Cycle Recovery engine, Range Cycle Pro actively manages drawdowns and adapts to changing market conditions, turning controlled volatility into opportunity—making it a robust tool for both discretionary-minded traders and systematic portfolio builders.

Why Choose Range Cycle Pro?

Lag-Free Logic: The EA does not wait for old data. It reacts instantly when the price interacts with the defined range (breaking out or reverting), ensuring you enter the trade exactly when the move happens.

Visual Interface: The EA draws the Reference Range Box and the key Range High and Range Low lines directly on your chart, so you can see exactly what the robot is thinking in real-time.

Universal Compatibility: The strategy is based on market mechanics, not curve-fitting. You can optimize it for any asset (Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto) and any timeframe .

Smart Recovery System: We replaced static risk models with an intelligent "Cycle Recovery" engine. This is not a Martingale system; depending on your settings, it can increase, decrease, or reset lot sizes to smooth out the equity curve.

Crash Protection: Your data is safe. The EA automatically saves its recovery status to the terminal's memory. If your VPS restarts or power is lost, the EA resumes exactly where it left off.

Portfolio Ready: You can run Range Cycle Pro on multiple charts simultaneously. By assigning a unique Magic Number, each chart manages its own recovery cycle independently. By using the EA with different settings on different charts or assets, you can easily implement Hedging, Portfolio Trading, Scalping, Grid Trading, ORB strategies.

How It Works

Scan: The EA measures the High and Low prices during your selected "Reference Time" (e.g., the first hour of the London Session) and draws a visual box on the chart, explicitly highlighting the Range High and Range Low. Execute: Depending on your mode, it enters a trade when the price breaks this range (Breakout) or rejects it (Reversion). Manage: Every trade is protected by a hard Stop Loss. When a trade closes (whether it hits Stop Loss or Take Profit), the Cycle Recovery system activates to calculate the precise size for the next entry based on your chosen Money Management logic.

Parameters

=== Time Settings (Server Time)

Range Start Hour/Minute: The specific time the EA starts analyzing the market.

Range Duration: How long (in minutes) the EA measures the High/Low range.

Trade Duration: The active trading window. The EA stops looking for signals after this time.

=== Strategy Configuration

Strategy Mode: Choose Breakout (Trend Following) or Reversion (Counter-Trend).

Magic Number: A unique ID for the EA. Note: Use different numbers if trading multiple symbols/setting.

=== Risk & Money Management

SL %: Stop Loss distance (as a percentage of price).

Enable M.M.S: Turns the Cycle Recovery system ON or OFF.

M.M.S Logic: Select how the system manages lot sizes. Note: This is not always a multiplier; it changes based on the mode: + Win | R Loss: Increases lot size after a Win to maximize profit streaks. Resets to the base lot immediately after a Loss to protect capital and lock in gained profits. + Win | - Loss: Increases lot size after a Win . Gradually Decreases (steps down) the lot size after a Loss (instead of a full reset) for smoother growth. Resets fully once the Cycle Target is reached. - Win | + Loss: Increases lot size after a Loss to recover the drawdown. Decreases after a Win and Resets fully once the Cycle Target is reached.

M.M.S Reset Cycle: The maximum number of steps allowed before the system forces a reset (Safety Cap).

=== Visualization

Enable Visualization : Draws the Reference Box and Range Lines on the chart.

Range Box Color / Range High/Low Lines Color: Customize the colors to match your chart theme.

Enable Chart Format: Automatically cleans up the chart (Grid, Colors, Candles) for a professional look when the EA is loaded.

=== Time Exit

Force Close: Optional feature to automatically close all trades at a specific time (e.g., end of the US session, before midnight,...).

Recommendations

Optimization: Use the Strategy Tester to identify the most volatile hours for your asset and determine the optimal Strategy Mode (Breakout vs. Reversion) for current market conditions. Common setups include the London Open for GBP pairs or the New York Open for US Indices. The EA's efficient architecture allows you to run rapid optimizations, helping you find the precise timing and settings that align with your personal trading style.

Manual Control: You can press F3 in your terminal to view or delete the stored recovery variables if you wish to manually reset the EA.

Downloads & Set Files: Skip the optimization and start immediately! Download the official User Manual and optimized .set files for EURUSD, XAUUSD(Gold), and NDX100(Nasdaq) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766590

Risk Warning Trading financial markets involves significant risk. While Range Cycle Pro offers modes to manage drawdowns, some settings (specifically the "- Win | + Loss" mode) utilize recovery logic that increases risk exposure. Please perform thorough backtesting and avoid setting high numbers for the Cycle Target to ensure the settings match your risk tolerance.