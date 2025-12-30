GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
- Perapot Chanyuenyong
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
|Strategy
|Grid / Settings
|Profit
|Max Equity Drawdown
|Final Balance
| ⭐ GoldenReceiver Grid
|Grid Space: 1,000 pips
|214,618 THB
(~6,800 USD)
|103,537 THB
(~3,300 USD)
|314,618 THB
(~10,000 USD)
|GoldenReceiver Grid + Trailing Profit
|Grid Space: 1,000 pips
Trailing Profit: 200
Lot Multiplier: 1.01
|265,185 THB
(~8,440 USD)
|115,081 THB
(~3,660 USD)
|365,185 THB
(~11,650 USD)
|GoldenReceiver Grid + Trailing Profit
|Grid Space: 1,000 pips
Trailing Profit: 200
Lot Multiplier: 1.01
|313,636 THB
(~9,980 USD)
|115,081 THB
(~4,230 USD)
| 413,636 THB
(~13,160 USD)
GoldenReceiver Grid
GoldenReceiver Grid EA is a mini-version of GoldenReceiver Grid with Trailing Profit.
GoldenReceiver Grid is an automated trading system designed for traders who seek the profit potential of a grid strategy without sacrificing disciplined risk control.
Core Features
Profit Maximisation
-
Configurable Grid Spacing
Flexible grid step settings allow traders to balance profitability and drawdown. Tighter grids increase trading opportunities, while wider grids enhance stability and capital protection.
Lot Multiplier (Available on: GoldenReceiver Grid with Trailing Profit)
Dynamically scales position sizes across grid levels, allowing the EA to increase profit potential during strong price movements while giving traders full control over risk exposure.
Trailing Take Profit (Available on: GoldenReceiver Grid with Trailing Profit)
Automatically moves the take-profit level in the direction of the trade as price trends strongly, enabling the EA to capture extended market moves beyond fixed TP targets.
Risk Management & Capital Protection
-
Total Order Limit
Restricts the maximum number of open grid orders, preventing uncontrolled position accumulation during extreme volatility.
-
Minimum Margin Level Protection
Blocks new trades if margin levels fall below a defined threshold, ensuring sufficient buffer against drawdowns.
-
Spread Filter
Prevents trade execution during unfavorable spread conditions, reducing trading costs during low-liquidity periods.
-
Slippage Control
Avoids trade entries when slippage exceeds acceptable limits, improving execution quality and reducing unexpected losses.
Platform & Trading Requirements
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Account Type: Standard or Cent (Cent account recommended)
-
Minimum Balance:
-
Standard Account: $2,000
-
Cent Account: $1,000
-
-
Trading Instruments: XAUUSD
-
Leverage: 1:500 or higher
Key Input Parameters
-
Initial Lot: Starting trade volume for the first grid order.
-
Lot Multiplier: Scaling factor applied to subsequent grid levels.
-
Max Drawdown % (Emergency Exit): Automatically closes all positions if drawdown exceeds a defined limit (e.g., 30%).
-
Minimum Margin Level: Safety threshold required to open new grid orders (e.g., 300%).
-
Grid Step (Pips): Distance between grid orders.
-
Take Profit (Pips): Profit target applied to individual trades or the full basket.
Recommended Settings (XAUUSD – Cent Account)
-
Initial Lot: 0.1
-
Lot Multiplier: 1.0 (Fixed lot sizing)
-
Max Drawdown %: N/A (Risk controlled primarily via grid spacing and lot size)
-
Minimum Margin Level: N/A (Managed through conservative exposure settings)
Grid Step Guidance
-
Maximum Profit: 500 pips
-
Balanced Risk: 1,500 pips
-
Conservative: 2,500 pips
-
Take Profit: Min 500, Max 1,500 pips