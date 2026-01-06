Last Chapter EA
Last Chapter EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping
Last Chapter EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for high-precision Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.
It is built on advanced price action logic, volatility expansion models, and adaptive risk management, designed to capitalize on short-term intraday movements in highly volatile markets.
This EA is focused on consistency, accuracy, and capital protection, delivering a disciplined and systematic approach to automated trading under fast-moving market conditions.
Key Features
-
Fully automated scalping system – no manual intervention required
-
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), also supports BTCUSD and major Forex pairs
-
Built-in news and spread filters to avoid unstable market conditions
-
Fully compatible with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, and similar firms)
-
Designed for steady growth with controlled drawdown
Recommended Settings
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframe: 5-Mint
-
Account Type: ECN or RAW spread
-
Minimum Deposit: 1000$ (Recommended $5000 or equivalent cent account)
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
-
VPS: Highly recommended (low-latency server preferred)
Strategy Overview
Last Chapter EA detects short-term price imbalances, liquidity zones, and micro-market structures, primarily during the London and New York trading sessions.
The strategy targets small but consistent gains using a 1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring durability and long-term stability.
Its adaptive engine dynamically responds to market volatility, maintaining performance in both ranging and trending environments.
Why Choose Last Chapter EA
-
Proven and tested Gold scalping framework
-
Advanced AI-assisted price action detection
-
Robust capital and risk management system
-
Easy installation with a beginner-friendly interface
-
Lifetime updates with dedicated developer support
