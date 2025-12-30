Order Block Spectra Premium
- 指标
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Ritz Order Block SPECTRA Premium
Smart Predictive Engine for Candle Trend & Range Analysis
Decode the Market Spectrum — Trade the Future.
Ritz SPECTRA is a next-generation predictive engine designed to analyze Order Blocks, Candle Structures, and ATR-based Adaptive Ranges — delivering an all-in-one visual and analytical experience.
Compatible with all symbols and timeframes, SPECTRA provides multi-context market insights suitable for scalpers, intraday, and swing traders alike.
-
Automatically detects Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks with adaptive precision.
-
Option to include full candle range (UseWicks) for deeper market zone coverage.
-
Fully customizable ColorScheme (DARK/LIGHT) with dynamic OB rendering.
-
Displays the latest Order Block data in a smart, minimal info panel.
-
Detects micro consolidation zones using a pivot-based loopback algorithm.
-
Highlights range-bound areas and anticipates true breakouts.
-
Customizable color and opacity for zone visualization.
-
Real-time breakout alerts for early trade confirmation.
-
Dynamic ATR-based boundary system that maps natural volatility zones.
-
Helps identify reversal potential and trend expansion zones.
-
Fully configurable ATR period, multiplier, and applied price type.
-
Auto-generated TP/SL projection lines with up to three TP levels.
-
Each line comes with independent style and color options.
-
Ideal for traders using multi-stage profit-taking strategies.
-
Dual alert system (screen popup + push notification).
-
Custom delay control to prevent alert repetition.
-
Instantly detects breakout and structure changes as they happen.
-
Spectral Heat Map (Planned)
Visualizes order block strength and liquidity density through intensity gradients — showing where institutional orders are most active.
-
Neural ATR Adaptation (Next Build)
ATR evolves based on price rhythm and volatility cycles — not static timeframes.
-
Cognitive Panel Sync
Multi-timeframe AI module aligning market bias from M1 to D1 in real-time.
-
Smart Symbol Profiling
Automatically adapts parameters (ATR, OB threshold) based on pair characteristics and volatility signatures.
-
Elegant + Powerful — Built for professionals, designed for precision.
-
Universal Compatibility — Works across all markets & timeframes.
-
Next-Gen Visual Analytics — Futuristic interface with adaptive contrast.
-
Modular Architecture — Integrates seamlessly with smart trend or structure indicators.
“We don’t just read the chart — we decode its spectrum.”
Ritz Order Block SPECTRA transforms raw candle data into market intelligence,
helping traders see the unseen layers of liquidity and structure.