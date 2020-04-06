Utazima Gold Master Today
Professional XAUUSD (Gold) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
Utazima Gold Master Today is a professional automated trading Expert Advisor built exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) and optimized for 1-Minute (M1) timeframe precision trading.
This EA is designed for traders who want controlled, intelligent, and disciplined automation, not over-trading or risky systems.
🚀 Key Highlights
✅ XAUUSD only (Gold-optimized)
⏱️ Designed for M1 timeframe
🤖 Fully automated (hands-free trading)
🧠 Smart multi-confirmation entries
🛡️ Strong risk & capital protection
📊 Clean professional dashboard
❌ No martingale, no grid, no gambling
⚙️ Trading Logic (Simple & Professional)
Utazima Gold Master Today uses strict rule-based confirmations before opening any trade:
Moving Average crossover for direction
Bears Power for momentum confirmation
ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit
Price alignment with trend
Spread & market condition checks
Trades are executed only when conditions are valid, ensuring quality over quantity.
🛡️ Risk Management
Auto lot sizing based on risk %
Fixed or dynamic lot options
Daily loss limit (auto stop)
Daily profit lock
Free margin & broker validation
Built to protect capital in real market conditions.
📊 Trade Management
Automatic SL & TP
Optional smart trailing stop
Market-based exit logic
Continuous position monitoring
🖥️ Dashboard (On-Chart)
Balance & equity
Daily / total profit
Open trades (BUY / SELL)
Spread status
Trading status (ON / OFF)
Clean. Clear. No clutter.
⏰ Trading Filters
Trade during selected hours
Enable / disable trading days
Avoid low-liquidity sessions
📌 Recommended Setup
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account: Hedging (recommended)
Broker: Any MT5 broker with Gold
⚠️ Important Notes
Fewer trades = professional discipline
Always test on demo before live
Results depend on broker & market conditions
This is a serious trading tool — not a fast-profit robot
📞 Support (Direct & Professional)
For support, updates, or assistance, contact directly via WhatsApp DM:
Please include the EA name and version for faster support.
— Utazima MentorCreate
Smart Gold Trading. One-Minute Precision. Professional Control.