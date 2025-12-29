Title: RYU X The Golden Ratio Evolution



[Launch Special Offer]





We are currently offering a special introductory price to celebrate the release of RYU X. This is a limited-time opportunity to get this high-performance tool at the best possible value. The price will be increased to the standard rate once the target sales volume is reached. Don't miss this chance!

Concept: Turning Natural Laws into Trading Advantage

Market movements may appear random, but hidden behind them lies the "Golden Ratio (1.618)," a fundamental principle of the universe. integrates this Golden Ratio into a proprietary trading engine to visualize market turning points and target destinations with high precision. RYU X

Named after the "Dragon (RYU)," it symbolizes the powerful momentum of ascending and descending trends. Once the algorithm detects a trend inception, the multiple Take Profit points (TP1–TP10) derived from the Golden Ratio guide you to maximize your potential returns.

Three Core Features:

1. Golden Structure Engine

Unlike traditional lagging indicators, RYU X utilizes a to detect the precise moment of market structural shifts. It filters out market noise and identifies the "Core" of the trend direction. This allows for entries based on pure mathematical evidence rather than lagging data. proprietary price action algorithm (No Repainting)

2. Golden Target Expansion

Solving the trader's dilemma of "Where to take profit?", RYU X provides clear answers.

It automatically calculates extension levels based on the Golden Ratio, ranging from 1.618 (161.8%) up to extended targets. This drastic approach reduces missed opportunities caused by exiting too early, allowing you to ride the trend to its full potential.

3. Multi-Timeframe Sync Technology (Sync Master)

The core feature is the monitor panel on the top right. It tracks trends not just on the current chart but across higher timeframes (from M5 to Monthly) using a unique trend-determination logic.

Sync Mode: When the current timeframe and the higher timeframe align, the arrow turns . This indicates that the small wave has joined the big wave, signaling a high-probability entry. GOLD

5 Key Benefits:

Confident Holding: Automatic TP lines help you avoid emotional early exits. Smart Lock Filter: The "Lock Icon" excludes signals that go against the higher timeframe trend, protecting you from trading against the flow. Risk-Reward Optimization (X-STOP): Automatically updates the stop-loss guideline (X-STOP line) to support a "Small Loss, Big Profit" strategy. Instant Market Analysis: Check higher timeframe trends instantly by clicking the panel, saving you from switching charts. Professional Visuals: Designed with non-intrusive, transparent visuals that act as a powerful second opinion without cluttering your analysis.

Parameters:

InpStrength: Sensitivity of the trend detection (Default: 5).

InpShowPanel: Toggle the MTF monitor.

InpShowFibo: Toggle Golden Ratio target lines.

InpShowTrendLine: Toggle structural lines.

Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. This tool supports your analysis but does not guarantee profits.