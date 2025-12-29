Forex Gold Maker

FOREX GOLD MAKER is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor built on a simple, disciplined, and repeatable hedge-cycle strategy. Once attached to the chart, the EA automatically opens a BUY and a SELL position and manages each side independently using fixed money-based profit targets. The system is designed to keep trading continuously, reopening new positions whenever a profit target is achieved, without using indicators, martingale, or complex calculations. The logic remains the same at all times, ensuring consistency and mechanical execution without emotional interference.

🔲 IMPORTANT TRADING DETAILS

Recommended Capital:
➡ Minimum $500
➡ Safer & smoother performance: $1,000+

Stop Loss:
➡ Sense The Stop Loss (floating strategy as per account capital and market sentiments)

Take Profit:
➡ BUY TP: fixed (money-based)
➡ SELL TP: fixed (money-based)

Lot Size:
➡ Initial BUY: standard → Next BUY: as per market sentiment
➡ SELL: standard (fixed)

Timeframe:
➡ Works on any timeframe (tick-based EA)
➡ Best performance on M5 – M30

Recommended Chart / Symbol:
GOLD (XAUUSD)
➡ Also compatible with major Forex pairs in which has daily fluctuation of 10 - 15 points.

FOREX GOLD MAKER is best suited for traders who prefer straightforward automation, continuous market participation, and rule-based execution. Since the EA does not use a Stop Loss, floating drawdowns are part of the strategy, and it is strongly recommended to use proper risk capital and avoid high-impact news periods. This EA is ideal for disciplined traders who understand hedge-style systems and are looking for a simple yet effective automated trading approach.

🤝 Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Ensure proper risk capital, test on demo accounts, and understand trade exposure before live use.


