Sophisticated

Here is a short, detailed description of the logic inside your AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v13.0 EA.
1. The "Brain": Signal Scoring System (0–85 Points)
Instead of a simple "Buy" or "Sell" trigger, the EA calculates a confidence score (GetSignalScore). A trade is only taken if the score meets the threshold.
- Trend Bias (+15 pts): Checks if the current price is above/below the Weekly and Monthly Moving Averages.
- SuperTrend (+15 pts): Checks if the SuperTrend indicator aligns with the trade direction.
- Crossover (+15 pts): Checks for a fresh Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover.
- Breakout (+15 pts): Checks if the price just broke the High/Low of the last 20 candles.
- Candle Pattern (+15 pts): Checks for a basic Bullish/Bearish candle formation (Close > Open and Higher Highs).
- Volume Surge (+10 pts): Checks if current volume is 1.5x higher than the average.
2. The "Gatekeeper": Auto-Control Logic
This is the new v13.0 safety feature located in ExecuteTrade:
- Check Switch: Is the global variable g_AutoTradeEnabled set to true? If No, it stops immediately (unless you clicked a manual button).
- Check Score: Is the calculated Score > g_AdaptiveMinScore? If No, it waits.
- Check Positions: Do we already have 3 open trades? If Yes, it stops to prevent over-trading.
3. Adaptive Intelligence (Self-Correction)
The EA monitors its own performance using the Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted return).
- High Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio is good (>15.0), the required Score Threshold is 70.
- Low Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio drops, the EA enters "Defense Mode" and raises the required Score Threshold to 90.
- Note on Logic: Since the max possible score is 85, setting the threshold to 90 effectively acts as a Circuit Breaker, pausing all auto-entries until manual intervention or market conditions reset.
4. Money Management & Recovery
- Position Stacking: It allows up to 3 positions but reduces risk for subsequent trades:
- 1st Trade: 100% Lot Size
- 2nd Trade: 70% Lot Size
- 3rd Trade: 50% Lot Size
- Smart Volatility: If the Sharpe Ratio is very high (>20), it boosts lot size by 20% to capitalize on winning streaks.
- Reverse on SL: If a trade hits Stop Loss, the EA looks at the last minute of history. If it sees a loss, it immediately opens a trade in the opposite direction to attempt to catch the reversal (if ReverseOnSL is true).
5. Trailing Stop
- Step-Based Trailing: Once the price moves in profit by a certain amount (Trend_TrailStart), the Stop Loss begins to follow the price by a fixed step (Trend_Trail_USD). This locks in profits as the trend continues.