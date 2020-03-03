Sophisticated

Here is a short, detailed description of the logic inside your AP_Elite_Modular_AI_v13.0 EA.

1. The "Brain": Signal Scoring System (0–85 Points)

Instead of a simple "Buy" or "Sell" trigger, the EA calculates a confidence score (GetSignalScore). A trade is only taken if the score meets the threshold.

  • Trend Bias (+15 pts): Checks if the current price is above/below the Weekly and Monthly Moving Averages.
  • SuperTrend (+15 pts): Checks if the SuperTrend indicator aligns with the trade direction.
  • Crossover (+15 pts): Checks for a fresh Fast/Slow Moving Average crossover.
  • Breakout (+15 pts): Checks if the price just broke the High/Low of the last 20 candles.
  • Candle Pattern (+15 pts): Checks for a basic Bullish/Bearish candle formation (Close > Open and Higher Highs).
  • Volume Surge (+10 pts): Checks if current volume is 1.5x higher than the average.

2. The "Gatekeeper": Auto-Control Logic

This is the new v13.0 safety feature located in ExecuteTrade:

  1. Check Switch: Is the global variable g_AutoTradeEnabled set to true? If No, it stops immediately (unless you clicked a manual button).
  2. Check Score: Is the calculated Score > g_AdaptiveMinScore? If No, it waits.
  3. Check Positions: Do we already have 3 open trades? If Yes, it stops to prevent over-trading.

3. Adaptive Intelligence (Self-Correction)

The EA monitors its own performance using the Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted return).

  • High Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio is good (>15.0), the required Score Threshold is 70.
  • Low Performance: If the Sharpe Ratio drops, the EA enters "Defense Mode" and raises the required Score Threshold to 90.
    • Note on Logic: Since the max possible score is 85, setting the threshold to 90 effectively acts as a Circuit Breaker, pausing all auto-entries until manual intervention or market conditions reset.

4. Money Management & Recovery

  • Position Stacking: It allows up to 3 positions but reduces risk for subsequent trades:
    • 1st Trade: 100% Lot Size
    • 2nd Trade: 70% Lot Size
    • 3rd Trade: 50% Lot Size
  • Smart Volatility: If the Sharpe Ratio is very high (>20), it boosts lot size by 20% to capitalize on winning streaks.
  • Reverse on SL: If a trade hits Stop Loss, the EA looks at the last minute of history. If it sees a loss, it immediately opens a trade in the opposite direction to attempt to catch the reversal (if ReverseOnSL is true).

5. Trailing Stop

  • Step-Based Trailing: Once the price moves in profit by a certain amount (Trend_TrailStart), the Stop Loss begins to follow the price by a fixed step (Trend_Trail_USD). This locks in profits as the trend continues.

 


