One Click B2 MT4

One Click B2 MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B2 MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.


One Click B2 MT4 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Full Auto TP (5 custom instruments)


Trade management EA for MT4 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on-chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. The EA works with all brokers; the user enters the exact names of up to 5 instruments in the PanelSymbols parameter (comma-separated). If you need a version for 20 instruments, use the One Click B3 MT4 EA.


Main features


The EA works with a closed platform, so a 24-hour VPS is recommended for continuous operation. It is lightweight, does not load the CPU and is optimized for minimal execution delays. Button panels can be positioned anywhere on the chart, each button individually, with fully customizable colors, sizes and fonts. The EA is compatible with indicators such as Terminal MT4, B SL_TS MT4, B_Pipsy MT4 and B_Asr MT4. It works on real and demo accounts, is suitable for both beginner and advanced traders and can be used for long-term positions as well as scalping.


Two control panels


The main panel closes all positions or only profitable ones across all charts in the platform. The instruments panel works with up to 5 custom symbols defined in PanelSymbols (for example: “BTCUSD,US30,NASDAQ100,DAX40,GOLD”) and closes all positions or only profitable ones for each selected instrument on all its charts.


Automatic SL and Trailing Stop


Automatic SL activates after a position reaches a configurable profit in pips and sets the stop loss at breakeven plus an offset from the open price, with a sound alert when SL is placed. The TS button (green = TS ON, red = TS OFF) has configurable size (4 mm default), X and Y position, corner and colors, and its state is synchronized across all charts. Trailing uses configurable trigger and step values, minimum movement in pips and a time filter between modifications, while preserving previous SL and TP values during updates.


Auto TP


Auto TP automatically sets take profit on the first open position without TP. It does not reapply TP if the user removes it manually and is disabled together with the main EA switch. TP distance and activation are controlled via the EnableAutoTP and AutoTP_Pips parameters, with precise pip calculation for all supported instrument types. A sound alert confirms when TP is set.


Compatibility and reliability


The EA supports hedging account types and works with all MT4 brokers. It uses GlobalVariables to synchronize EA and TS states across charts and automatically saves button states and colors so that all settings are restored after terminal restart. Commission settings are configured separately for each of the 5 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_5) and are used when calculating net profit. The EA blocks excessive position modifications, tracks up to 100 tickets with modification history and generates sound alerts for key events such as SL, TP and position closing.


Technical details and usage


The EA has zero OnTick lag, uses a one‑second timer for state synchronization without CPU load, offers configurable slippage control and supports multiple symbols on any number of charts simultaneously with instant ChartEvent response to button clicks. To use it, attach the EA to all charts of the selected instruments, enter 5 instrument names from your broker in PanelSymbols, adjust button positions, colors and sizes as desired and switch the TS button to green for trailing. The EA then automatically manages stop loss, trailing and take profit for already opened positions according to your settings, providing a complete one‑click trade management solution.


AppLanguage – selects the application language (Polish, English, German, Russian,

Spanish).

AnchorCorner – chart corner for anchoring the trailing stop button (0-3).

ButtonSize_mm – size of the TS button in millimeters.

ButtonPosX – horizontal position of the TS button in pixels.

ButtonPosY – vertical position of the TS button in pixels.

TS_TextColor – text color for the TS button.

ColorOn – background color of TS button when trailing is enabled.

ColorOff – background color of TS button when trailing is disabled.

EnableAutoTP – enables automatic take profit setting for new orders.

AutoTP_Pips – take profit distance in pips for automatic TP.

InitialEnableEA – initial state of EA (true = enabled on startup).

TriggerPips – profit in pips to trigger initial stop loss placement.

SL_Offset_Pips – offset in pips from open price for initial SL.

Slippage – maximum slippage allowed for order operations.

TrailingTriggerPips – trailing stop trigger distance in pips from current price.

TrailingMovePips – trailing stop distance in pips from current price.

MinSLMovePips – minimum SL movement required for trailing update.

MinSecondsBetweenTrailing – minimum seconds between trailing stop updates.

EnableTrailingStop – enables trailing stop functionality.

xOffsetLeft – X position offset for "Close Profit" main button.

yOffsetLeft – Y position offset for "Close Profit" main button.

xOffsetRight – X position offset for "Close All" main button.

yOffsetRight – Y position offset for "Close All" main button.

btnColorProfit – background color for "Close Profit" button.

txtColorProfit – text color for "Close Profit" button.

btnColorAll – background color for "Close All" button.

txtColorAll – text color for "Close All" button.

ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size for main panel buttons.

PanelSymbols – comma-separated list of symbols for panel buttons.

PanelCorner – chart corner for panel positioning (0-3).

PanelX – horizontal position of panel in pixels.

PanelY – vertical position of panel in pixels.

PanelWidthMM – width of main panel buttons in millimeters.

PanelHeightMM – height of main panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonGapMM – vertical gap between panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonWidthMM – width of symbol panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonHeightMM – height of symbol panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonFontSizePanel – font size for symbol panel buttons.

ButtonTextColor – text color for symbol panel buttons.

ButtonCloseAllColor – background color for "Close All" symbol buttons.

ButtonCloseProfitColor – background color for "Close Profit" symbol buttons.

PosX_1 – custom X position for first symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

PosY_1 – custom Y position for first symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

Commission_1 – manual commission per lot for first symbol.

PosX_2 – custom X position for second symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

PosY_2 – custom Y position for second symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

Commission_2 – manual commission per lot for second symbol.

PosX_3 – custom X position for third symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

PosY_3 – custom Y position for third symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

Commission_3 – manual commission per lot for third symbol.

PosX_4 – custom X position for fourth symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

PosY_4 – custom Y position for fourth symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

Commission_4 – manual commission per lot for fourth symbol.

PosX_5 – custom X position for fifth symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

PosY_5 – custom Y position for fifth symbol panel buttons (-1 = auto).

Commission_5 – manual commission per lot for fifth symbol.


A rare type of tool on MQL4 – focused on workflow, clean charts and risk management, not on “magic” entries. Designed for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool lets you define your plan and position sizing, then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and takes profit when price stops moving in your intended direction and, when used on a VPS, can reliably manage trades across sessions. Discreet, low‑volume sounds report only what matters: new trades, SL/TP placement, trailing updates and Close All / Close Profit actions. During your normal day you do not need to stare at the chart – if you hear nothing, nothing important is happening; a short sound immediately tells you whether a trade was opened, modified or closed. The tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of open positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the selected symbol, the moment you decide.​

User, once you set the right parameters, the EA will protect ALL your open positions across ALL instruments automatically.

Most important - SL_Offset_Pips setting:

This determines how many pips FROM position opening the safe SL should be placed.

Include here the transaction cost + slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (1 Lot contract = 4.5 USD): safe distance = 25-30 pips.

Next - TriggerPips setting:

Distance FROM position opening when SL actually triggers.

This has BIG impact on slippage.

Example for XAUUSD (holding positions longer): safe value = 200-250 pips.

CRITICAL: ALL parameters MUST be IDENTICAL on EVERY chart of the SAME instrument.

Don't forget Commission_1/2/3/4/5... settings:

Enter the 1 Lot contract value in the correct position for each instrument (by order).


This is a trade management EA. It does not open trades by itself; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing positions.




