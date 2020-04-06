One Click B2 MT5 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B2 MT5 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.





One Click B2 MT5 — EA with Automatic SL, Trailing Stop Button and Auto TP (5 custom instruments)

Trade management EA for MT5 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on-chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. The EA works with up to 5 user-defined symbols entered in the PanelSymbols parameter (comma-separated), on any number of charts.

Main features

Automatic SL: activates after a configurable profit trigger, sets SL at breakeven plus offset in pips, with sound notification when SL is placed.

Trailing Stop button: on-chart TS button (green = ON, red = OFF) with adjustable size, corner, X/Y position, colors and full state synchronization across charts.

Auto TP: automatically sets TP on the first open position without TP, with configurable distance in pips and an option to disable it (EnableAutoTP).

Two close panels: main panel closes all or only profitable positions for all symbols; per-symbol panel closes all or only profitable positions for each of the 5 configured instruments.

Commission handling: individual commission settings for each of the 5 instruments (Commission_1 to Commission_5) used when calculating net profit.

Full compatibility: works on real and demo accounts, with hedging accounts, on any MT5 broker.

Operation and logic

The EA monitors open positions and, once the profit reaches the TriggerPips value, places an initial SL at open price plus or minus SL_Offset_Pips (for BUY or SELL).

If trailing is enabled and the TS button is ON, SL is moved according to TrailingTriggerPips, TrailingMovePips, MinSLMovePips and MinSecondsBetweenTrailing settings.

Auto TP is applied only when a position has no TP and is not reapplied after TP is removed manually.

The EA tracks up to 100 tickets, keeps modification timestamps to limit SL changes and uses GlobalVariables plus INI files to store states and panel positions across sessions.

Usage

Attach the EA to charts for the symbols you want to manage.

Set PanelSymbols to the exact names of up to 5 instruments from your broker.

Optionally adjust SL, TP, trailing parameters, panel positions, button sizes and colors.

Use the TS button and panel buttons to control trailing and position closing; the EA will handle SL, trailing and TP automatically according to your settings.



