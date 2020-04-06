One Click B MT5 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B MT5 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 5. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.





One Click B MT5— EA with Automatic SL + TS Button + Full Auto TP

This EA works with brokers using standard instrument symbols described as: BTCUSD,

US30, USTEC, DE40, XAUUSD. For full broker compatibility, use the EA One Click B2

MT5 (same instruments - any broker naming) or One Click B3 MT5 (20 instruments - any

broker naming).

Key features:

1. Works with closed platform - external 24h VPN recommended for continuous

operation.

2. Lightweight - no CPU or platform load.

3. Fast - optimized for minimal delays.

4. Button panel can be positioned anywhere on the platform; each button individually,

colors, button sizes and fonts fully customizable.

5. Works with indicators: Terminal MT5, B SL_TS MT5, B_Asr MT5, B_Pipsy MT5, Zoom

MT5.

6. Works on real and demo accounts.

7. Designed for advanced and beginner traders.

8. Used by me in real trading.

9. Ideal for long-term position holding and scalping.

Two control panels:

● Main panel with buttons closes all positions or only profitable ones across all platform

charts.

● Instrument panel assigned to specific symbols closes all positions or only profitable

ones for that instrument across all its charts.

Complete SL/TS/TP position management system:

● Automatic SL:

○ Activates after reaching defined profit (configurable trigger).

○ Sets SL with offset from open price (breakeven + offset).

○ Sound notification when SL is set.

● Intelligent Trailing Stop (configurable button):

○ Green = TS ON, Red = TS OFF.

○ Configurable size (4mm default), X/Y position, corner, text and background

colors.

○ State synchronization across all platform charts.

○ Trailing with configurable triggers and minimum steps.

○ Modification frequency limit (minimum seconds between moves).

○ Preserves previous SL/TP values during trailing.

● Auto TP:

○ Sets TP automatically on FIRST position open (when no TP exists).

○ Blocks after manual TP removal (does not re-set automatically).

○ Disables with the main EA switch.

○ Configurable in settings (EnableAutoTP).

○ Precise pip calculation for all instrument types.

○ Sound confirmation when set.

Full compatibility and reliability:

● Hedging support - works with all MT5 account types.

● GlobalVariables synchronization - EA/TS state preserved across charts.

● Automatic position saving.

● Buttons, colors, states saved to .ini files.

● Restart recovery - all settings loaded automatically.

● Commission calculator - individual settings per instrument.

● Anti-spam - multiple position modification blocking.

● Sound alerts - sounds for all key events (open, SL, TP, close).

● Ticket tracking - monitors up to 100 positions with modification history.

Technical advantages:

● Zero OnTick() lag - instant market change reaction.

● 1s Timer based on real system times - state synchronization without CPU load, with

immediate function execution.

● Slippage control - configurable for stability.

● Multi-symbol support - works on any number of charts simultaneously.

● ChartEvent handling - instant button click response.

Simple deployment:

1. Attach EA to all charts of the instrument.

2. Drag buttons to preferred locations.

3. Set colors/sizes per preference.

4. Click the TS button (green=ON).

5. EA automatically manages all platform positions.

Stability guarantee:

● Tested on real accounts with dozens of positions.

● Handles platform crashes without losses.

● Zero compilation errors - ready for immediate use.

● Compatible with latest MT5 builds.

Complete One-Click Trading solution - from position opening to automatic profit/loss

management with one click or fully automated.





AppLanguage – selects the interface language used by the EA for messages and labels.

TS_AnchorCorner (0-3) – selects which chart corner (0–3) is used as the anchor point for the TS

button.

TS_ButtonSize_mm (4mm default) – defines the TS button size on the chart in millimeters.

TS_PosX – sets the horizontal (X) position of the TS button relative to the selected corner.

TS_PosY – sets the vertical (Y) position of the TS button relative to the selected corner.

TS_TextColor – sets the color of the "TS" text displayed on the Trailing Stop button.

ColorOn – sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is enabled (ON).

ColorOff – sets the background color of the TS button when Trailing Stop is disabled (OFF).

EnableAutoTP – enables or disables the automatic Take Profit function for new positions.

AutoTP_Pips – sets the distance in pips from the open price where Auto TP places the initial Take

Profit.

InitialEnableEA – defines whether the EA starts in enabled state when attached to the chart.

TriggerPips – profit in pips required before the EA places the first protective Stop Loss.

SL_Offset_Pips – offset in pips from the open price used when placing the initial SL (breakeven +

offset).

Slippage – maximum allowed price slippage when modifying or closing positions.

TrailingTriggerPips – distance in pips from current price that triggers trailing stop update.

TrailingMovePips – step in pips by which the Stop Loss is moved during trailing.

MinSLMovePips – minimum difference in pips between current and new SL for modification.

MinSecondsBetweenTrailing – minimum time interval in seconds between trailing SL updates.

EnableTrailingStop – global switch to enable or disable trailing stop management.

PosFileName – template file name used to save EA button positions for each symbol.

StateFileName – template file name used to save the EA on/off state for each symbol.

xOffsetLeft – horizontal position (X distance) of the main "Close Profit" button.

yOffsetLeft – vertical position (Y distance) of the main "Close Profit" button.

xOffsetRight – horizontal position (X distance) of the main "Close All" button.

yOffsetRight – vertical position (Y distance) of the main "Close All" button.

btnColorProfit – background color of the main "Close Profit" button.

txtColorProfit – text color used on the main "Close Profit" button.

btnColorAll – background color of the main "Close All" button.

txtColorAll – text color used on the main "Close All" button.

ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size used for text on the main panel buttons.

PanelSymbols – comma-separated list of symbols for which EA creates individual close buttons.

PanelCorner – chart corner used as the anchor point for the symbols panel.

PanelX – base horizontal (X) offset of the symbols panel from the selected corner.

PanelY – base vertical (Y) offset of the symbols panel from the selected corner.

PanelWidthMM – width of the main panel buttons in millimeters.

PanelHeightMM – height of the main panel buttons in millimeters.

ButtonGapMM – gap (spacing) between buttons in the symbols panel, in millimeters.

ButtonWidthMM – width of the per-symbol buttons (Close All/Close Profit), in millimeters.

ButtonHeightMM – height of the per-symbol buttons, in millimeters.

ButtonFontSizePanel – font size used on the per-symbol buttons in the panel.

ButtonTextColor – text color for all symbol buttons in the panel.

ButtonCloseAllColor – background color for all "Close All" buttons in the symbols panel.

ButtonCloseProfitColor – background color for all "Close Profit" buttons in the symbols panel.

BTCUSD_PosX – custom X position for BTCUSD buttons (−1 means use default PanelX).

BTCUSD_PosY – custom Y position for BTCUSD buttons (−1 means use default PanelY).

US30_PosX – custom X position for US30 buttons (−1 = default panel X).

US30_PosY – custom Y position for US30 buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

USTEC_PosX – custom X position for USTEC buttons (−1 = default panel X).

USTEC_PosY – custom Y position for USTEC buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

DE40_PosX – custom X position for DE40 buttons (−1 = default panel X).

DE40_PosY – custom Y position for DE40 buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

XAUUSD_PosX – custom X position for XAUUSD buttons (−1 = default panel X).

XAUUSD_PosY – custom Y position for XAUUSD buttons (−1 = default panel Y).

Commission_BTCUSD – manual commission value per lot for BTCUSD, used in net-profit

calculations.

Commission_US30 – manual commission value per lot for US30, used in net-profit calculations.

Commission_USTEC – manual commission value per lot for USTEC, used in net-profit calculations.

Commission_DE40 – manual commission value per lot for DE40, used in net-profit calculations.

Commission_XAUUSD – manual commission value per lot for XAUUSD, used in net-profit

calculations.





A rare type of tool on MQL5 – focused on workflow, clean charts and risk management, not on “magic” entries. Designed for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool lets you define your plan and position sizing, then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and takes profit when price stops moving in your intended direction and, when used on a VPS, can reliably manage trades across sessions. Discreet, low‑volume sounds report only what matters: new trades, SL/TP placement, trailing updates and Close All / Close Profit actions. During your normal day you do not need to stare at the chart – if you hear nothing, nothing important is happening; a short sound immediately tells you whether a trade was opened, modified or closed. The tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of open positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the selected symbol, the moment you decide.​ User, once you set the right parameters, the EA will protect ALL your open positions across ALL instruments automatically. Most important - SL_Offset_Pips setting: This determines how many pips FROM position opening the safe SL should be placed. Include here the transaction cost + slippage. Example for XAUUSD (1 Lot contract = 4.5 USD): safe distance = 25-30 pips. Next - TriggerPips setting: Distance FROM position opening when SL actually triggers. This has BIG impact on slippage. Example for XAUUSD (holding positions longer): safe value = 200-250 pips. CRITICAL: ALL parameters MUST be IDENTICAL on EVERY chart of the SAME instrument. Don't forget Commission_1/2/3/4/5... settings: Enter the 1 Lot contract value in the correct position for each instrument (by order).

This is a trade management EA. It does not open trades by itself; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing positions.







