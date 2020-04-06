King Gold XAUUSD Trend Scalper is an automated MT5 Expert Advisor focused on trading Gold (XAUUSD) with a strict trend + momentum breakout logic and multiple safety protections. It is designed to trade selectively (not “always in the market”) and avoid low-quality conditions such as wide spread or weak volatility.

What This EA Does

Trades XAUUSD using a trend + momentum confirmation approach

Executes only on new candle / new bar to reduce noise entries

Uses market condition filters to avoid “random” trades during weak or unstable phases

Core Logic (High Level)

Spread Filter : avoids entries when spread is too high

Volatility Filter (ATR) : blocks low-volatility and extreme-volatility zones (configurable)

Strength Filter (ADX + DI) : confirms direction and requires momentum strength

Breakout + Strong Candle Momentum : requires breakout beyond recent range plus strong candle body confirmation

Optional Close & Reverse: can close opposite positions if a new confirmed direction appears (depending on settings)

Risk Management & Protection

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit (based on your settings)

Max positions / Max layers control (prevents uncontrolled stacking)

Built-in daily limits / cooldown / safety guards (when enabled)

Designed to reduce trades during risky conditions such as spread spikes and unstable volatility

Recommended Use

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1 or M5 (use the timeframe matching your set file / configuration)

Account Types: Hedging or Netting supported

Broker: low spread, fast execution (Gold is sensitive to spread & slippage)

VPS: recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Deposit & Lot Guidance

Minimum deposit: $100

Suggested deposits for smoother operation: $500 – $1000

Start with small lot (example 0.01) and scale responsibly based on your risk tolerance.

Strategy Tester Note

Backtest results depend heavily on broker data quality, spread, commission, execution model, and tick history. Always forward test on demo first before running on a real account. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Pricing

🎄 Christmas Promo Price: $79 (limited time)

Normal Price: $499

Support

Support is provided via: