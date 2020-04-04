SmartTrendPro

SmartTrendPro is a non-repainting trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator uses a smoothed trend line combined with price crossover logic to generate high-probability BUY and SELL signals.

Features:
• Clear BUY and SELL arrows
• Trend direction filter
• Works on all symbols
• Best performance on M15 – H1
• Fully customizable settings
• No repainting
• Fast and lightweight

Recommended usage:
Use SmartTrendPro in trending markets and confirm signals with support/resistance or higher timeframe trend.

Disclaimer:
Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee profits.
